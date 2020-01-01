Skip to main content
distinctJSONPathsAndTypes

Introduced in: v24.9

Calculates the list of distinct paths and their types stored in JSON column.

Note

If JSON declaration contains paths with specified types, these paths will be always included in the result of distinctJSONPaths/distinctJSONPathsAndTypes functions even if input data didn't have values for these paths.

Syntax

distinctJSONPathsAndTypes(json)

Arguments

  • json — JSON column. JSON

Returned value

Returns the sorted map of paths and types. Map(String, Array(String))

Examples

Basic usage with mixed types

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_json;
CREATE TABLE test_json(json JSON) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test_json VALUES ('{"a" : 42, "b" : "Hello"}'), ('{"b" : [1, 2, 3], "c" : {"d" : {"e" : "2020-01-01"}}}'), ('{"a" : 43, "c" : {"d" : {"f" : [{"g" : 42}]}}}');

SELECT distinctJSONPathsAndTypes(json) FROM test_json;

┌─distinctJSONPathsAndTypes(json)───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ {'a':['Int64'],'b':['Array(Nullable(Int64))','String'],'c.d.e':['Date'],'c.d.f':['Array(JSON(max_dynamic_types=16, max_dynamic_paths=256))']} │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

With declared JSON paths

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_json;
CREATE TABLE test_json(json JSON(a UInt32)) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test_json VALUES ('{"b" : "Hello"}'), ('{"b" : "World", "c" : [1, 2, 3]}');

SELECT distinctJSONPathsAndTypes(json) FROM test_json;

┌─distinctJSONPathsAndTypes(json)────────────────────────────────┐
│ {'a':['UInt32'],'b':['String'],'c':['Array(Nullable(Int64))']} │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘