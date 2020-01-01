distinctJSONPathsAndTypes
Introduced in: v24.9
Calculates the list of distinct paths and their types stored in JSON column.
Note
If JSON declaration contains paths with specified types, these paths will be always included in the result of
distinctJSONPaths/distinctJSONPathsAndTypes functions even if input data didn't have values for these paths.
Syntax
Arguments
json— JSON column.
JSON
Returned value
Returns the sorted map of paths and types.
Map(String, Array(String))
Examples
Basic usage with mixed types
With declared JSON paths