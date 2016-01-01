cramersVBiasCorrected
Cramer's V is a measure of association between two columns in a table. The result of the
cramersV function ranges from 0 (corresponding to no association between the variables) to 1 and can reach 1 only when each value is completely determined by the other. The function can be heavily biased, so this version of Cramer's V uses the bias correction.
Syntax
Parameters
column1: first column to be compared.
column2: second column to be compared.
Returned value
- a value between 0 (corresponding to no association between the columns' values) to 1 (complete association).
Type: always Float64.
Example
The following two columns being compared below have a small association with each other. Notice the result of
cramersVBiasCorrected is smaller than the result of
cramersV:
Query:
Result: