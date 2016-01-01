cramersV
Cramer's V (sometimes referred to as Cramer's phi) is a measure of association between two columns in a table. The result of the
cramersV function ranges from 0 (corresponding to no association between the variables) to 1 and can reach 1 only when each value is completely determined by the other. It may be viewed as the association between two variables as a percentage of their maximum possible variation.
For a bias corrected version of Cramer's V see: cramersVBiasCorrected
Syntax
Parameters
column1: first column to be compared.
column2: second column to be compared.
Returned value
- a value between 0 (corresponding to no association between the columns' values) to 1 (complete association).
Type: always Float64.
Example
The following two columns being compared below have no association with each other, so the result of
cramersV is 0:
Query:
Result:
The following two columns below have a fairly close association, so the result of
cramersV is a high value:
Result: