cramersV

Cramer's V (sometimes referred to as Cramer's phi) is a measure of association between two columns in a table. The result of the cramersV function ranges from 0 (corresponding to no association between the variables) to 1 and can reach 1 only when each value is completely determined by the other. It may be viewed as the association between two variables as a percentage of their maximum possible variation.

Note For a bias corrected version of Cramer's V see: cramersVBiasCorrected

Syntax

Parameters

column1 : first column to be compared.

: first column to be compared. column2 : second column to be compared.

Returned value

a value between 0 (corresponding to no association between the columns' values) to 1 (complete association).

Type: always Float64.

Example

The following two columns being compared below have no association with each other, so the result of cramersV is 0:

Query:

Result:

The following two columns below have a fairly close association, so the result of cramersV is a high value:

Result: