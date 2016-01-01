contingency
The
contingency function calculates the contingency coefficient, a value that measures the association between two columns in a table. The computation is similar to the
cramersV function but with a different denominator in the square root.
Syntax
Arguments
column1and
column2are the columns to be compared
Returned value
- a value between 0 and 1. The larger the result, the closer the association of the two columns.
Return type is always Float64.
Example
The two columns being compared below have a small association with each other. We have included the result of
cramersV also (as a comparison):
Result: