avgWeighted

Calculates the weighted arithmetic mean.

Syntax

Arguments

x — Values.

— Values. weight — Weights of the values.

x and weight must both be Integer or floating-point, but may have different types.

Returned value

NaN if all the weights are equal to 0 or the supplied weights parameter is empty.

Return type is always Float64.

Example

Query:

Result:

Example

Query:

Result:

Example

Query:

Result:

Example

Query:

Result: