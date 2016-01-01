argMin

Calculates the arg value for a minimum val value. If there are multiple rows with equal val being the maximum, which of the associated arg is returned is not deterministic. Both parts the arg and the min behave as aggregate functions, they both skip Null during processing and return not Null values if not Null values are available.

Syntax

Arguments

arg — Argument.

val — Value.

Returned value

arg value that corresponds to minimum val value.

Type: matches arg type.

Example

Input table:

Query:

Result:

Extended example

