argMin
Calculates the
arg value for a minimum
val value. If there are multiple rows with equal
val being the maximum, which of the associated
arg is returned is not deterministic.
Both parts the
arg and the
min behave as aggregate functions, they both skip
Null during processing and return not
Null values if not
Null values are available.
Syntax
Arguments
arg— Argument.
val— Value.
Returned value
argvalue that corresponds to minimum
valvalue.
Type: matches
arg type.
Example
Input table:
Query:
Result:
Extended example
