CREATE TABLE test ( a Nullable(String), b Nullable(Int64) ) ENGINE = Memory AS SELECT * FROM VALUES((NULL, 0), ('a', 1), ('b', 2), ('c', 2), (NULL, NULL), ('d', NULL)); SELECT * FROM test; ┌─a────┬────b─┐ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0 │ │ a │ 1 │ │ b │ 2 │ │ c │ 2 │ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ │ d │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ └──────┴──────┘ SELECT argMin(a,b), argAndMin(a, b), min(b) FROM test; ┌─argMin(a, b)─┬─argAndMin(a, b)─┬─min(b)─┐ │ a │ ('a',1) │ 0 │ -- argMin = a because it's the first not `NULL` value, min(b) is from another row! └──────────────┴─────────────────┴────────┘ SELECT argAndMin(tuple(a), b) FROM test; ┌─argAndMin((a), b)─┐ │ ((NULL),0) │ -- The 'a' `Tuple` that contains only a `NULL` value is not `NULL`, so the aggregate functions won't skip that row because of that `NULL` value └───────────────────┘ SELECT (argAndMin((a, b), b) as t).1 argMinA, t.2 argMinB from test; ┌─argMinA──┬─argMinB─┐ │ (NULL,0) │ 0 │ -- you can use `Tuple` and get both (all - tuple(*)) columns for the according min(b) └──────────┴─────────┘ SELECT argAndMin(a, b), min(b) FROM test WHERE a IS NULL and b IS NULL; ┌─argAndMin(a, b)─┬─min(b)─┐ │ ('',0) │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ -- All aggregated rows contains at least one `NULL` value because of the filter, so all rows are skipped, therefore the result will be `NULL` └─────────────────┴────────┘ SELECT argAndMin(a, (b, a)), min(tuple(b, a)) FROM test; ┌─argAndMin(a, (b, a))─┬─min((b, a))─┐ │ ('a',(1,'a')) │ (0,NULL) │ -- 'a' is the first not `NULL` value for the min └──────────────────────┴─────────────┘ SELECT argAndMin((a, b), (b, a)), min(tuple(b, a)) FROM test; ┌─argAndMin((a, b), (b, a))─┬─min((b, a))─┐ │ ((NULL,0),(0,NULL)) │ (0,NULL) │ -- argAndMin returns ((NULL,0),(0,NULL)) here because `Tuple` allows to don't skip `NULL` and min(tuple(b, a)) in this case is minimal value for this dataset └───────────────────────────┴─────────────┘ SELECT argAndMin(a, tuple(b)) FROM test; ┌─argAndMin(a, (b))─┐ │ ('a',(1)) │ -- `Tuple` can be used in `min` to not skip rows with `NULL` values as b. └───────────────────┘