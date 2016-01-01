Skip to main content
argAndMin

Calculates the arg and val value for a minimum val value. If there are multiple rows with equal val being the minimum, which of the associated arg and val is returned is not deterministic. Both parts the arg and the min behave as aggregate functions, they both skip Null during processing and return not Null values if not Null values are available.

Note

The only difference with argMin is that argAndMin returns both argument and value.

Syntax

argAndMin(arg, val)

Arguments

  • arg — Argument.
  • val — Value.

Returned value

  • arg value that corresponds to minimum val value.
  • val minimum val value

Type: tuple that matches arg, val types respectively.

Example

Input table:

┌─user─────┬─salary─┐
│ director │   5000 │
│ manager  │   3000 │
│ worker   │   1000 │
└──────────┴────────┘

Query:

SELECT argAndMin(user, salary) FROM salary

Result:

┌─argAndMin(user, salary)─┐
│ ('worker',1000)         │
└─────────────────────────┘

Extended example

CREATE TABLE test
(
    a Nullable(String),
    b Nullable(Int64)
)
ENGINE = Memory AS
SELECT *
FROM VALUES((NULL, 0), ('a', 1), ('b', 2), ('c', 2), (NULL, NULL), ('d', NULL));

SELECT * FROM test;
┌─a────┬────b─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │    0 │
│ a    │    1 │
│ b    │    2 │
│ c    │    2 │
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
│ d    │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└──────┴──────┘

SELECT argMin(a,b), argAndMin(a, b), min(b) FROM test;
┌─argMin(a, b)─┬─argAndMin(a, b)─┬─min(b)─┐
│ a            │ ('a',1)         │      0 │ -- argMin = a because it's the first not `NULL` value, min(b) is from another row!
└──────────────┴─────────────────┴────────┘

SELECT argAndMin(tuple(a), b) FROM test;
┌─argAndMin((a), b)─┐
│ ((NULL),0)        │ -- The 'a' `Tuple` that contains only a `NULL` value is not `NULL`, so the aggregate functions won't skip that row because of that `NULL` value
└───────────────────┘

SELECT (argAndMin((a, b), b) as t).1 argMinA, t.2 argMinB from test;
┌─argMinA──┬─argMinB─┐
│ (NULL,0) │       0 │ -- you can use `Tuple` and get both (all - tuple(*)) columns for the according min(b)
└──────────┴─────────┘

SELECT argAndMin(a, b), min(b) FROM test WHERE a IS NULL and b IS NULL;
┌─argAndMin(a, b)─┬─min(b)─┐
│ ('',0)          │   ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ -- All aggregated rows contains at least one `NULL` value because of the filter, so all rows are skipped, therefore the result will be `NULL`
└─────────────────┴────────┘

SELECT argAndMin(a, (b, a)), min(tuple(b, a)) FROM test;
┌─argAndMin(a, (b, a))─┬─min((b, a))─┐
│ ('a',(1,'a'))        │ (0,NULL)    │ -- 'a' is the first not `NULL` value for the min
└──────────────────────┴─────────────┘

SELECT argAndMin((a, b), (b, a)), min(tuple(b, a)) FROM test;
┌─argAndMin((a, b), (b, a))─┬─min((b, a))─┐
│ ((NULL,0),(0,NULL))       │ (0,NULL)    │ -- argAndMin returns ((NULL,0),(0,NULL)) here because `Tuple` allows to don't skip `NULL` and min(tuple(b, a)) in this case is minimal value for this dataset
└───────────────────────────┴─────────────┘

SELECT argAndMin(a, tuple(b)) FROM test;
┌─argAndMin(a, (b))─┐
│ ('a',(1))         │ -- `Tuple` can be used in `min` to not skip rows with `NULL` values as b.
└───────────────────┘

