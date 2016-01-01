CREATE TABLE test
(
a Nullable(String),
b Nullable(Int64)
)
ENGINE = Memory AS
SELECT *
FROM VALUES(('a', 1), ('b', 2), ('c', 2), (NULL, 3), (NULL, NULL), ('d', NULL));
SELECT * FROM test;
┌─a────┬────b─┐
│ a │ 1 │
│ b │ 2 │
│ c │ 2 │
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 3 │
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
│ d │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└──────┴──────┘
SELECT argMax(a, b), argAndMax(a, b), max(b) FROM test;
┌─argMax(a, b)─┬─argAndMax(a, b)─┬─max(b)─┐
│ b │ ('b',2) │ 3 │ -- argMax = b because it the first not Null value, max(b) is from another row!
└──────────────┴─────────────────┴────────┘
SELECT argAndMax(tuple(a), b) FROM test;
┌─argAndMax((a), b)─┐
│ ((NULL),3) │-- The a `Tuple` that contains only a `NULL` value is not `NULL`, so the aggregate functions won't skip that row because of that `NULL` value
└───────────────────┘
SELECT (argMax((a, b), b) as t).1 argMaxA, t.2 argMaxB FROM test;
┌─argMaxA──┬─argMaxB─┐
│ (NULL,3) │ 3 │ -- you can use Tuple and get both (all - tuple(*)) columns for the according max(b)
└──────────┴─────────┘
SELECT argAndMax(a, b), max(b) FROM test WHERE a IS NULL AND b IS NULL;
┌─argAndMax(a, b)─┬─max(b)─┐
│ ('',0) │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │-- All aggregated rows contains at least one `NULL` value because of the filter, so all rows are skipped, therefore the result will be `NULL`
└─────────────────┴────────┘
SELECT argAndMax(a, (b,a)) FROM test;
┌─argAndMax(a, (b, a))─┐
│ ('c',(2,'c')) │ -- There are two rows with b=2, `Tuple` in the `Max` allows to get not the first `arg`
└──────────────────────┘
SELECT argAndMax(a, tuple(b)) FROM test;
┌─argAndMax(a, (b))─┐
│ ('b',(2)) │ -- `Tuple` can be used in `Max` to not skip Nulls in `Max`
└───────────────────┘