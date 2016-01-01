CREATE TABLE test ( a Nullable(String), b Nullable(Int64) ) ENGINE = Memory AS SELECT * FROM VALUES(('a', 1), ('b', 2), ('c', 2), (NULL, 3), (NULL, NULL), ('d', NULL)); SELECT * FROM test; ┌─a────┬────b─┐ │ a │ 1 │ │ b │ 2 │ │ c │ 2 │ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 3 │ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ │ d │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ └──────┴──────┘ SELECT argMax(a, b), argAndMax(a, b), max(b) FROM test; ┌─argMax(a, b)─┬─argAndMax(a, b)─┬─max(b)─┐ │ b │ ('b',2) │ 3 │ -- argMax = b because it the first not Null value, max(b) is from another row! └──────────────┴─────────────────┴────────┘ SELECT argAndMax(tuple(a), b) FROM test; ┌─argAndMax((a), b)─┐ │ ((NULL),3) │-- The a `Tuple` that contains only a `NULL` value is not `NULL`, so the aggregate functions won't skip that row because of that `NULL` value └───────────────────┘ SELECT (argMax((a, b), b) as t).1 argMaxA, t.2 argMaxB FROM test; ┌─argMaxA──┬─argMaxB─┐ │ (NULL,3) │ 3 │ -- you can use Tuple and get both (all - tuple(*)) columns for the according max(b) └──────────┴─────────┘ SELECT argAndMax(a, b), max(b) FROM test WHERE a IS NULL AND b IS NULL; ┌─argAndMax(a, b)─┬─max(b)─┐ │ ('',0) │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │-- All aggregated rows contains at least one `NULL` value because of the filter, so all rows are skipped, therefore the result will be `NULL` └─────────────────┴────────┘ SELECT argAndMax(a, (b,a)) FROM test; ┌─argAndMax(a, (b, a))─┐ │ ('c',(2,'c')) │ -- There are two rows with b=2, `Tuple` in the `Max` allows to get not the first `arg` └──────────────────────┘ SELECT argAndMax(a, tuple(b)) FROM test; ┌─argAndMax(a, (b))─┐ │ ('b',(2)) │ -- `Tuple` can be used in `Max` to not skip Nulls in `Max` └───────────────────┘