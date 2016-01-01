Skip to main content
argAndMax

Calculates the arg and val value for a maximum val value. If there are multiple rows with equal val being the maximum, which of the associated arg and val is returned is not deterministic. Both parts the arg and the max behave as aggregate functions, they both skip Null during processing and return not Null values if not Null values are available.

Note

The only difference with argMax is that argAndMax returns both argument and value.

Syntax

argAndMax(arg, val)

Arguments

  • arg — Argument.
  • val — Value.

Returned value

  • arg value that corresponds to maximum val value.
  • val maximum val value

Type: tuple that matches arg, val types respectively.

Example

Input table:

┌─user─────┬─salary─┐
│ director │   5000 │
│ manager  │   3000 │
│ worker   │   1000 │
└──────────┴────────┘

Query:

SELECT argAndMax(user, salary) FROM salary;

Result:

┌─argAndMax(user, salary)─┐
│ ('director',5000)       │
└─────────────────────────┘

Extended example

CREATE TABLE test
(
    a Nullable(String),
    b Nullable(Int64)
)
ENGINE = Memory AS
SELECT *
FROM VALUES(('a', 1), ('b', 2), ('c', 2), (NULL, 3), (NULL, NULL), ('d', NULL));

SELECT * FROM test;
┌─a────┬────b─┐
│ a    │    1 │
│ b    │    2 │
│ c    │    2 │
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │    3 │
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
│ d    │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└──────┴──────┘

SELECT argMax(a, b), argAndMax(a, b), max(b) FROM test;
┌─argMax(a, b)─┬─argAndMax(a, b)─┬─max(b)─┐
│ b            │ ('b',2)         │      3 │ -- argMax = b because it the first not Null value, max(b) is from another row!
└──────────────┴─────────────────┴────────┘

SELECT argAndMax(tuple(a), b) FROM test;
┌─argAndMax((a), b)─┐
│ ((NULL),3)        │-- The a `Tuple` that contains only a `NULL` value is not `NULL`, so the aggregate functions won't skip that row because of that `NULL` value
└───────────────────┘

SELECT (argMax((a, b), b) as t).1 argMaxA, t.2 argMaxB FROM test;
┌─argMaxA──┬─argMaxB─┐
│ (NULL,3) │       3 │ -- you can use Tuple and get both (all - tuple(*)) columns for the according max(b)
└──────────┴─────────┘

SELECT argAndMax(a, b), max(b) FROM test WHERE a IS NULL AND b IS NULL;
┌─argAndMax(a, b)─┬─max(b)─┐
│ ('',0)          │   ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │-- All aggregated rows contains at least one `NULL` value because of the filter, so all rows are skipped, therefore the result will be `NULL`
└─────────────────┴────────┘

SELECT argAndMax(a, (b,a)) FROM test;
┌─argAndMax(a, (b, a))─┐
│ ('c',(2,'c'))        │ -- There are two rows with b=2, `Tuple` in the `Max` allows to get not the first `arg`
└──────────────────────┘

SELECT argAndMax(a, tuple(b)) FROM test;
┌─argAndMax(a, (b))─┐
│ ('b',(2))         │ -- `Tuple` can be used in `Max` to not skip Nulls in `Max`
└───────────────────┘

