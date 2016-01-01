approx_top_k
Returns an array of the approximately most frequent values and their counts in the specified column. The resulting array is sorted in descending order of approximate frequency of values (not by the values themselves).
This function does not provide a guaranteed result. In certain situations, errors might occur and it might return frequent values that aren't the most frequent values.
We recommend using the
N < 10 value; performance is reduced with large
N values. Maximum value of
N = 65536.
Parameters
N— The number of elements to return. Optional. Default value: 10.
reserved— Defines, how many cells reserved for values. If uniq(column) > reserved, result of topK function will be approximate. Optional. Default value: N * 3.
Arguments
column— The value to calculate frequency.
Example
Query:
Result:
approx_top_count
Is an alias to
approx_top_k function
