anyLast
Selects the last encountered value of a column.
By default, the function never returns NULL, i.e. ignores NULL values in the input column.
However, if the function is used with the
RESPECT NULLS modifier, it returns the first value reads no matter if NULL or not.
Syntax
Alias
anyLast(column) (without
RESPECT NULLS)
Aliases for
anyLast(column) RESPECT NULLS
anyLastRespectNulls,
anyLast_respect_nulls
lastValueRespectNulls,
last_value_respect_nulls
Parameters
column: The column name.
Returned value
- The last value encountered.
Example
Query: