anyLast

Selects the last encountered value of a column.

Danger As a query can be executed in arbitrary order, the result of this function is non-deterministic. If you need an arbitrary but deterministic result, use functions min or max .

By default, the function never returns NULL, i.e. ignores NULL values in the input column. However, if the function is used with the RESPECT NULLS modifier, it returns the first value reads no matter if NULL or not.

Syntax

Alias anyLast(column) (without RESPECT NULLS )

Aliases for anyLast(column) RESPECT NULLS

anyLastRespectNulls , anyLast_respect_nulls

, lastValueRespectNulls , last_value_respect_nulls

Parameters

column : The column name.

Returned value

The last value encountered.

Example

Query: