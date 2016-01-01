any
Selects the first encountered value of a column.
By default, the function never returns NULL, i.e. ignores NULL values in the input column.
However, if the function is used with the
RESPECT NULLS modifier, it returns the first value reads no matter if NULL or not.
Syntax
Aliases
any(column) (without
RESPECT NULLS)
any_value
first_value.
Alias for
any(column) RESPECT NULLS
anyRespectNulls,
any_respect_nulls
firstValueRespectNulls,
first_value_respect_nulls
anyValueRespectNulls,
any_value_respect_nulls
Parameters
column: The column name.
Returned value
The first value encountered.
The return type of the function is the same as the input, except for LowCardinality which is discarded.
This means that given no rows as input it will return the default value of that type (0 for integers, or Null for a Nullable() column).
You might use the
-OrNull combinator ) to modify this behaviour.
Implementation details
In some cases, you can rely on the order of execution.
This applies to cases when
SELECT comes from a subquery that uses
ORDER BY.
When a
SELECT query has the
GROUP BY clause or at least one aggregate function, ClickHouse (in contrast to MySQL) requires that all expressions in the
SELECT,
HAVING, and
ORDER BY clauses be calculated from keys or from aggregate functions.
In other words, each column selected from the table must be used either in keys or inside aggregate functions.
To get behavior like in MySQL, you can put the other columns in the
any aggregate function.
Example
Query: