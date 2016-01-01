Aggregate Functions

Aggregate functions work in the normal way as expected by database experts.

ClickHouse also supports:

Parametric aggregate functions, which accept other parameters in addition to columns.

Combinators, which change the behavior of aggregate functions.

During aggregation, all NULL arguments are skipped. If the aggregation has several arguments it will ignore any row in which one or more of them are NULL.

There is an exception to this rule, which are the functions first_value , last_value and their aliases ( any and anyLast respectively) when followed by the modifier RESPECT NULLS . For example, FIRST_VALUE(b) RESPECT NULLS .

Examples:

Consider this table:

Let's say you need to total the values in the y column:

Now you can use the groupArray function to create an array from the y column:

groupArray does not include NULL in the resulting array.

You can use COALESCE to change NULL into a value that makes sense in your use case. For example: avg(COALESCE(column, 0)) with use the column value in the aggregation or zero if NULL:

Also you can use Tuple to work around NULL skipping behavior. A Tuple that contains only a NULL value is not NULL , so the aggregate functions won't skip that row because of that NULL value.

Note that aggregations are skipped when the columns are used as arguments to an aggregated function. For example count without parameters ( count() ) or with constant ones ( count(1) ) will count all rows in the block (independently of the value of the GROUP BY column as it's not an argument), while count(column) will only return the number of rows where column is not NULL.