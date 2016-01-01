Aggregate Functions
Aggregate functions work in the normal way as expected by database experts.
ClickHouse also supports:
- Parametric aggregate functions, which accept other parameters in addition to columns.
- Combinators, which change the behavior of aggregate functions.
NULL Processing
During aggregation, all
NULL arguments are skipped. If the aggregation has several arguments it will ignore any row in which one or more of them are NULL.
There is an exception to this rule, which are the functions
first_value,
last_value and their aliases (
any and
anyLast respectively) when followed by the modifier
RESPECT NULLS. For example,
FIRST_VALUE(b) RESPECT NULLS.
Examples:
Consider this table:
Let's say you need to total the values in the
y column:
Now you can use the
groupArray function to create an array from the
y column:
groupArray does not include
NULL in the resulting array.
You can use COALESCE to change NULL into a value that makes sense in your use case. For example:
avg(COALESCE(column, 0)) with use the column value in the aggregation or zero if NULL:
Also you can use Tuple to work around NULL skipping behavior. A
Tuple that contains only a
NULL value is not
NULL, so the aggregate functions won't skip that row because of that
NULL value.
Note that aggregations are skipped when the columns are used as arguments to an aggregated function. For example
count without parameters (
count()) or with constant ones (
count(1)) will count all rows in the block (independently of the value of the GROUP BY column as it's not an argument), while
count(column) will only return the number of rows where column is not NULL.
And here is an example of first_value with
RESPECT NULLS where we can see that NULL inputs are respected and it will return the first value read, whether it's NULL or not: