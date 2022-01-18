2022 Changelog

Extended range of Date32 and DateTime64 to support dates from the year 1900 to 2299. In previous versions, the supported interval was only from the year 1925 to 2283. The implementation is using the proleptic Gregorian calendar (which is conformant with ISO 8601:2004 (clause 3.2.1 The Gregorian calendar)) instead of accounting for historical transitions from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar. This change affects implementation-specific behavior for out-of-range arguments. E.g. if in previous versions the value of 1899-01-01 was clamped to 1925-01-01, in the new version it will be clamped to 1900-01-01. It changes the behavior of rounding with toStartOfInterval if you pass INTERVAL 3 QUARTER up to one quarter because the intervals are counted from an implementation-specific point of time. Closes #28216, improves #38393. #39425 (Roman Vasin).
Now, all relevant dictionary sources respect remote_url_allow_hosts setting. It was already done for HTTP, Cassandra, Redis. Added ClickHouse, MongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL. Host is checked only for dictionaries created from DDL. #39184 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Prebuilt ClickHouse x86 binaries now require support for AVX instructions, i.e. a CPU not older than Intel Sandy Bridge / AMD Bulldozer, both released in 2011. #39000 (Robert Schulze).
Support SQL standard DELETE FROM syntax on merge tree tables and lightweight delete implementation for merge tree families. #37893 (Jianmei Zhang) (Alexander Gololobov). Note: this new feature does not make ClickHouse an HTAP DBMS.
Query parameters can be set in interactive mode as SET param_abc = 'def' and transferred via the native protocol as settings. #39906 (Nikita Taranov).
Added a setting exact_rows_before_limit (0/1). When enabled, ClickHouse will provide exact value for rows_before_limit_at_least statistic, but with the cost that the data before limit will have to be read completely. This closes #6613. #25333 (kevin wan).
Added support for parallel distributed insert select with s3Cluster table function into tables with Distributed and Replicated engine #34670. #39107 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Add new settings to control schema inference from text formats: - input_format_try_infer_dates - try infer dates from strings. - input_format_try_infer_datetimes - try infer datetimes from strings. - input_format_try_infer_integers - try infer Int64 instead of Float64. - input_format_json_try_infer_numbers_from_strings - try infer numbers from json strings in JSON formats. #39186 (Kruglov Pavel).
An option to provide JSON formatted log output. The purpose is to allow easier ingestion and query in log analysis tools. #39277 (Mallik Hassan).
Add function nowInBlock which allows getting the current time during long-running and continuous queries. Closes #39522. Notes: there are no functions now64InBlock neither todayInBlock. #39533 (Alexey Milovidov).
Implemented automatic conversion of database engine from Ordinary to Atomic. Create empty convert_ordinary_to_atomic file in flags directory and all Ordinary databases will be converted automatically on next server start. Resolves #39546. #39933 (Alexander Tokmakov).
Improved memory usage during memory efficient merging of aggregation results. #39429 (Nikita Taranov).
Added concurrency control logic to limit total number of concurrent threads created by queries. #37558 (Sergei Trifonov). Add concurrent_threads_soft_limit parameter to increase performance in case of high QPS by means of limiting total number of threads for all queries. #37285 (Roman Vasin).
Intel® In-Memory Analytics Accelerator (Intel® IAA) is a hardware accelerator available in the upcoming generation of Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors ("Sapphire Rapids"). Its goal is to speed up common operations in analytics like data (de)compression and filtering. ClickHouse gained the new "DeflateQpl" compression codec which utilizes the Intel® IAA offloading technology to provide a high-performance DEFLATE implementation. The codec uses the Intel® Query Processing Library (QPL) which abstracts access to the hardware accelerator, respectively to a software fallback in case the hardware accelerator is not available. DEFLATE provides in general higher compression rates than ClickHouse's LZ4 default codec, and as a result, offers less disk I/O and lower main memory consumption. #36654 (jasperzhu). #39494 (Robert Schulze).
DISTINCT in order with ORDER BY: Deduce way to sort based on input stream sort description. Skip sorting if input stream is already sorted. #38719 (Igor Nikonov). Improve memory usage (significantly) and query execution time + use DistinctSortedChunkTransform for final distinct when DISTINCT columns match ORDER BY columns, but rename to DistinctSortedStreamTransform in EXPLAIN PIPELINE → this improves memory usage significantly + remove unnecessary allocations in hot loop in DistinctSortedChunkTransform. #39432 (Igor Nikonov). Use DistinctSortedTransform only when sort description is applicable to DISTINCT columns, otherwise fall back to ordinary DISTINCT implementation + it allows making less checks during DistinctSortedTransform execution. #39528 (Igor Nikonov). Fix: DistinctSortedTransform didn't take advantage of sorting. It never cleared HashSet since clearing_columns were detected incorrectly (always empty). So, it basically worked as ordinary DISTINCT (DistinctTransform). The fix reduces memory usage significantly. #39538 (Igor Nikonov).
Use local node as first priority to get structure of remote table when executing cluster and similar table functions. #39440 (Mingliang Pan).
Optimize filtering by numeric columns with AVX512VBMI2 compress store. #39633 (Guo Wangyang). For systems with AVX512 VBMI2, this PR improves performance by ca. 6% for SSB benchmark queries queries 3.1, 3.2 and 3.3 (SF=100). Tested on Intel Icelake Xeon 8380 * 2 socket. #40033 (Robert Schulze).
Optimize index analysis with functional expressions in multi-thread scenario. #39812 (Guo Wangyang).
Optimizations for complex queries: Don't visit the AST for UDFs if none are registered. #40069 (Raúl Marín). Optimize CurrentMemoryTracker alloc and free. #40078 (Raúl Marín).
Normalize AggregateFunction types and state representations because optimizations like #35788 will treat count(not null columns) as count(), which might confuses distributed interpreters with the following error : Conversion from AggregateFunction(count) to AggregateFunction(count, Int64) is not supported. #39420 (Amos Bird). The functions with identical states can be used in materialized views interchangeably.
Rework and simplify the system.backups table, remove the internal column, allow user to set the ID of operation, add columns num_files, uncompressed_size, compressed_size, start_time, end_time. #39503 (Vitaly Baranov).
Improved structure of DDL query result table for Replicated database (separate columns with shard and replica name, more clear status) - CREATE TABLE ... ON CLUSTER queries can be normalized on initiator first if distributed_ddl_entry_format_version is set to 3 (default value). It means that ON CLUSTER queries may not work if initiator does not belong to the cluster that specified in query. Fixes #37318, #39500 - Ignore ON CLUSTER clause if database is Replicated and cluster name equals to database name. Related to #35570 - Miscellaneous minor fixes for Replicated database engine - Check metadata consistency when starting up Replicated database, start replica recovery in case of mismatch of local metadata and metadata in Keeper. Resolves #24880. #37198 (Alexander Tokmakov).
Add result_rows and result_bytes to progress reports (X-ClickHouse-Summary). #39567 (Raúl Marín).
Add support of !/* (exclamation/asterisk) in custom TLDs (cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainCustom()/cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainCustomWithWWW()/firstSignificantSubdomainCustom()). #39496 (Azat Khuzhin).
clickhouse-obfuscator (a tool for database obfuscation for testing and load generation) now has the new --save and --load parameters to work with pre-trained models. This closes #39534. #39541 (Alexey Milovidov).
Fix building aggregate projections when external aggregation is on. Mark as improvement because the case is rare and there exists easy workaround to fix it via changing settings. This fixes #39667 . #39671 (Amos Bird).
ClickHouse Keeper improvement: create a snapshot on exit. It can be controlled with the config keeper_server.create_snapshot_on_exit, true by default. #39755 (Antonio Andelic).
Support primary key analysis for row_policy_filter and additional_filter. It also helps fix issues like #37454 . #39826 (Amos Bird).
Fix two usability issues in Play UI: - it was non-pixel-perfect on iPad due to parasitic border radius and margins; - the progress indication did not display after the first query. This closes #39957. This closes #39960. #39961 (Alexey Milovidov).
Play UI: add row numbers; add cell selection on click; add hysteresis for table cells. #39962 (Alexey Milovidov).
Play UI: recognize tab key in textarea, but at the same time don't mess up with tab navigation. #40053 (Alexey Milovidov).
The client will show server-side elapsed time. This is important for the performance comparison of ClickHouse services in remote datacenters. This closes #38070. See also this for motivation. #39968 (Alexey Milovidov).
Extend the system.processors_profile_log with more information such as input rows. #40121 (Amos Bird).
Display server-side time in clickhouse-benchmark by default if it is available (since ClickHouse version 22.8). This is needed to correctly compare the performance of clouds. This behavior can be changed with the new --client-side-time command line option. Change the --randomize command line option from --randomize 1 to the form without argument. #40193 (Alexey Milovidov).
Add counters (ProfileEvents) for cases when query complexity limitation has been set and has reached (a separate counter for overflow_mode = break and throw). For example, if you have set up max_rows_to_read with read_overflow_mode = 'break', looking at the value of OverflowBreak counter will allow distinguishing incomplete results. #40205 (Alexey Milovidov).
Fix memory accounting in case of "Memory limit exceeded" errors (previously [peak] memory usage was takes failed allocations into account). #40249 (Azat Khuzhin).
Update tzdata to 2022b to support the new timezone changes. See https://github.com/google/cctz/pull/226. Chile's 2022 DST start is delayed from September 4 to September 11. Iran plans to stop observing DST permanently, after it falls back on 2022-09-21. There are corrections of the historical time zone of Asia/Tehran in the year 1977: Iran adopted standard time in 1935, not 1946. In 1977 it observed DST from 03-21 23:00 to 10-20 24:00; its 1978 transitions were on 03-24 and 08-05, not 03-20 and 10-20; and its spring 1979 transition was on 05-27, not 03-21 (https://data.iana.org/time-zones/tzdb/NEWS). (Alexey Milovidov).
Former packages used to install systemd.service file to /etc. The files there are marked as conf and are not cleaned out, and not updated automatically. This PR cleans them out. #39323 (Mikhail f. Shiryaev).
Small preparations for build on s390x (which is big-endian). #39627 (Harry Lee). #39656 (Harry Lee). Fixed Endian issue in BitHelpers for s390x. #39656 (Harry Lee). Implement a piece of code related to SipHash for s390x architecture (which is not supported by ClickHouse). #39732 (Harry Lee). Fixed an Endian issue in Coordination snapshot code for s390x architecture (which is not supported by ClickHouse). #39931 (Harry Lee). Fixed Endian issues in Codec code for s390x architecture (which is not supported by ClickHouse). #40008 (Harry Lee). Fixed Endian issues in reading/writing BigEndian binary data in ReadHelpers and WriteHelpers code for s390x architecture (which is not supported by ClickHouse). #40179 (Harry Lee).
Simplified function registration macro interface (FUNCTION_REGISTER*) to eliminate the step to add and call an extern function in the registerFunctions.cpp, it also makes incremental builds of a new function faster. #38615 (Li Yin).
Docker: Now entrypoint.sh in docker image creates and executes chown for all folders it found in config for multidisk setup #17717. #39121 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Fix bug in schema inference in case of empty messages in Protobuf/CapnProto formats that allowed to create column with empty Tuple type. Closes #39051 Add 2 new settings input_format_{protobuf/capnproto}_skip_fields_with_unsupported_types_in_schema_inference that allow to skip fields with unsupported types while schema inference for Protobuf and CapnProto formats. #39357 (Kruglov Pavel).
(Window View is an experimental feature) Fix segmentation fault on CREATE WINDOW VIEW .. ON CLUSTER ... INNER. Closes #39363. #39384 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Fix WriteBuffer finalize when cancelling insert into function (in previous versions it may leat to std::terminate). #39458 (Kruglov Pavel).
Fixed CREATE/DROP INDEX query with ON CLUSTER or Replicated database and ReplicatedMergeTree. It used to be executed on all replicas (causing error or DDL queue stuck). Fixes #39511. #39565 (Alexander Tokmakov).
Fixed point of origin for exponential decay window functions to the last value in window. Previously, decay was calculated by formula exp((t - curr_row_t) / decay_length), which is incorrect when right boundary of window is not CURRENT ROW. It was changed to: exp((t - last_row_t) / decay_length). There is no change in results for windows with ROWS BETWEEN (smth) AND CURRENT ROW. #39593 (Vladimir Chebotaryov).
Fix Decimal division overflow, which can be detected based on operands scale. #39600 (Andrey Zvonov).
Fix settings output_format_arrow_string_as_string and output_format_arrow_low_cardinality_as_dictionary work in combination. Closes #39624. #39647 (Kruglov Pavel).
Fixed a bug in default database resolution in distributed table reads. #39674 (Anton Kozlov).
(Only with the obsolete Ordinary databases) Select might read data of dropped table if cache for mmap IO is used and database engine is Ordinary and new tables was created with the same name as dropped one had. It's fixed. #39708 (Alexander Tokmakov).
Fix possible error Invalid column type for ColumnUnique::insertRangeFrom. Expected String, got ColumnLowCardinality Fixes #38460. #39716 (Arthur Passos).
Fix error Invalid number of columns in chunk pushed to OutputPort which was caused by ARRAY JOIN optimization. Fixes #39164. #39799 (Nikolai Kochetov).
A workaround for a bug in Linux kernel. Fix CANNOT_READ_ALL_DATA exception with local_filesystem_read_method=pread_threadpool. This bug affected only Linux kernel version 5.9 and 5.10 according to man. #39800 (Anton Popov).
(experimental feature) Fix hashId crash and salt parameter not being used. #40002 (Raúl Marín).
EXCEPT and INTERSECT operators may lead to crash if a specific combination of constant and non-constant columns were used. #40020 (Duc Canh Le).
Fixed "Part directory doesn't exist" and "tmp_<part_name> ... No such file or directory" errors during too slow INSERT or too long merge/mutation. Also fixed issue that may cause some replication queue entries to stuck without any errors or warnings in logs if previous attempt to fetch part failed, but tmp-fetch_<part_name> directory was not cleaned up. #40031 (Alexander Tokmakov).
Fix rare cases of parsing of arrays of tuples in format Values. #40034 (Anton Popov).
Fixes ArrowColumn format Dictionary(X) & Dictionary(Nullable(X)) conversion to ClickHouse LowCardinality(X) & LowCardinality(Nullable(X)) respectively. #40037 (Arthur Passos).
Fix potential deadlock in writing to S3 during task scheduling failure. #40070 (Maksim Kita).
Fix bug in collectFilesToSkip() by adding correct file extension (.idx or idx2) for indexes to be recalculated, avoid wrong hard links. Fixed #39896. #40095 (Jianmei Zhang).
Enable setting enable_positional_arguments by default. It allows queries like SELECT ... ORDER BY 1, 2 where 1, 2 are the references to the select clause. If you need to return the old behavior, disable this setting. #38204 (Alexey Milovidov).
Ordinary database engine and old storage definition syntax for *MergeTree tables are deprecated. By default it's not possible to create new databases with Ordinary engine. If system database has Ordinary engine it will be automatically converted to Atomic on server startup. There are settings to keep old behavior (allow_deprecated_database_ordinary and allow_deprecated_syntax_for_merge_tree), but these settings may be removed in future releases. #38335 (Alexander Tokmakov).
Force rewriting comma join to inner by default (set default value cross_to_inner_join_rewrite = 2). To have old behavior set cross_to_inner_join_rewrite = 1. #39326 (Vladimir C). If you will face any incompatibilities, you can turn this setting back.
Introduced settings additional_table_filters. Using this setting, you can specify additional filtering condition for a table which will be applied directly after reading. Example: select number, x, y from (select number from system.numbers limit 5) f any left join (select x, y from table_1) s on f.number = s.x settings additional_table_filters={'system.numbers : 'number != 3', 'table_1' : 'x != 2'}. Introduced setting additional_result_filter which specifies additional filtering condition for query result. Closes #37918. #38475 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Add compatibility setting and system.settings_changes system table that contains information about changes in settings through ClickHouse versions. Closes #35972. #38957 (Kruglov Pavel).
Add functions translate(string, from_string, to_string) and translateUTF8(string, from_string, to_string). It translates some characters to another. #38935 (Nikolay Degterinsky).
Support parseTimeDelta function. It can be used like ;-+,: can be used as separators, eg. 1yr-2mo, 2m:6s: SELECT parseTimeDelta('1yr-2mo-4w + 12 days, 3 hours : 1 minute ; 33 seconds'). #39071 (jiahui-97).
Added CREATE TABLE ... EMPTY AS SELECT query. It automatically deduces table structure from the SELECT query, but does not fill the table after creation. Resolves #38049. #38272 (Alexander Tokmakov).
Added options to limit IO operations with remote storage: max_remote_read_network_bandwidth_for_server and max_remote_write_network_bandwidth_for_server. #39095 (Sergei Trifonov).
Add group_by_use_nulls setting to make aggregation key columns nullable in the case of ROLLUP, CUBE and GROUPING SETS. Closes #37359. #38642 (Dmitry Novik).
Adds new setting implicit_transaction to run standalone queries inside a transaction. It handles both creation and closing (via COMMIT if the query succeeded or ROLLBACK if it didn't) of the transaction automatically. #38344 (Raúl Marín).
Distinct optimization for sorted columns. Use specialized distinct transformation in case input stream is sorted by column(s) in distinct. Optimization can be applied to pre-distinct, final distinct, or both. Initial implementation by @dimarub2000. #37803 (Igor Nikonov).
Improve performance of ORDER BY, MergeTree merges, window functions using batch version of BinaryHeap. #38022 (Maksim Kita).
Fix significant join performance regression which was introduced in #35616. It's interesting that common join queries such as ssb queries have been 10 times slower for almost 3 months while no one complains. #38052 (Amos Bird).
Migrate from the Intel hyperscan library to vectorscan, this speeds up many string matching on non-x86 platforms. #38171 (Robert Schulze).
Do not skip symlinks in user_defined directory during SQL user defined functions loading. Closes #38042. #38184 (Maksim Kita).
Added background cleanup of subdirectories in store/. In some cases clickhouse-server might left garbage subdirectories in store/ (for example, on unsuccessful table creation) and those dirs were never been removed. Fixes #33710. #38265 (Alexander Tokmakov).
Add DESCRIBE CACHE query to show cache settings from config. Add SHOW CACHES query to show available filesystem caches list. #38279 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Bugfixes and performance improvements for parallel_hash JOIN method. #37648 (Vladimir C).
Support hadoop secure RPC transfer (hadoop.rpc.protection=privacy and hadoop.rpc.protection=integrity). #37852 (Peng Liu).
Add struct type support in StorageHive. #38118 (lgbo).
S3 single objects are now removed with RemoveObjectRequest. Implement compatibility with GCP which did not allow to use removeFileIfExists effectively breaking approximately half of remove functionality. Automatic detection for DeleteObjects S3 API, that is not supported by GCS. This will allow to use GCS without explicit support_batch_delete=0 in configuration. #37882 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
Expose basic ClickHouse Keeper related monitoring data (via ProfileEvents and CurrentMetrics). #38072 (lingpeng0314).
Deactivate mutations_finalizing_task before shutdown to avoid benign TABLE_IS_READ_ONLY errors during shutdown. #38851 (Raúl Marín).
Eliminate unnecessary waiting of SELECT queries after ALTER queries in presence of INSERT queries if you use deprecated Ordinary databases. #38864 (Azat Khuzhin).
New option rewrite in EXPLAIN AST. If enabled, it shows AST after it's rewritten, otherwise AST of original query. Disabled by default. #38910 (Igor Nikonov).
Stop reporting Zookeeper "Node exists" exceptions in system.errors when they are expected. #38961 (Raúl Marín).
clickhouse-keeper: add support for real-time digest calculation and verification. It is disabled by default. #37555 (Antonio Andelic).
Allow to specify globs * or {expr1, expr2, expr3} inside a key for clickhouse-extract-from-config tool. #38966 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
clearOldLogs: Don't report KEEPER_EXCEPTION on concurrent deletes. #39016 (Raúl Marín).
clickhouse-keeper improvement: persist meta-information about keeper servers to disk. #39069 (Antonio Andelic). This will make it easier to operate if you shutdown or restart all keeper nodes at the same time.
Fix incorrect partition pruning when there is a nullable partition key. Note: most likely you don't use nullable partition keys - this is an obscure feature you should not use. Nullable keys are a nonsense and this feature is only needed for some crazy use-cases. This fixes #38941. #38946 (Amos Bird).
Fix bug in filesystem cache that could happen in some corner case which coincided with cache capacity hitting the limit. Closes #39066. #39070 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Fix some corner cases of interpretation of the arguments of window expressions. Fixes #38538 Allow using of higher-order functions in window expressions. #39112 (Dmitry Novik).
Keep LowCardinality type in tuple function. Previously LowCardinality type was dropped and elements of created tuple had underlying type of LowCardinality. #39113 (Anton Popov).
Fix error Block structure mismatch which could happen for INSERT into table with attached MATERIALIZED VIEW and enabled setting extremes = 1. Closes #29759 and #38729. #39125 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Fix unexpected query result when both optimize_trivial_count_query and empty_result_for_aggregation_by_empty_set are set to true. This fixes #39140. #39155 (Amos Bird).
Fixed error Not found column Type in block in selects with PREWHERE and read-in-order optimizations. #39157 (Yakov Olkhovskiy).
Fix extremely rare race condition in during hardlinks for remote filesystem. The only way to reproduce it is concurrent run of backups. #39190 (alesapin).
(zero-copy replication is an experimental feature that should not be used in production) Fix fetch of in-memory part with allow_remote_fs_zero_copy_replication. #39214 (Azat Khuzhin).
(MaterializedPostgreSQL - experimental feature). Fix segmentation fault in MaterializedPostgreSQL database engine, which could happen if some exception occurred at replication initialisation. Closes #36939. #39272 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Fix projection exception when aggregation keys are wrapped inside other functions. This fixes #37151. #37155 (Amos Bird).
Fix possible logical error ... with argument with type Nothing and default implementation for Nothing is expected to return result with type Nothing, got ... in some functions. Closes: #37610 Closes: #37741. #37759 (Kruglov Pavel).
Fix incorrect columns order in subqueries of UNION (in case of duplicated columns in subselects may produce incorrect result). #37887 (Azat Khuzhin).
Remove support for octal number literals in SQL. In previous versions they were parsed as Float64. #37765 (Yakov Olkhovskiy).
Changes how settings using seconds as type are parsed to support floating point values (for example: max_execution_time=0.5). Infinity or NaN values will throw an exception. #37187 (Raúl Marín).
Changed format of binary serialization of columns of experimental type Object. New format is more convenient to implement by third-party clients. #37482 (Anton Popov).
Turn on setting output_format_json_named_tuples_as_objects by default. It allows to serialize named tuples as JSON objects in JSON formats. #37756 (Anton Popov).
LIKE patterns with trailing escape symbol ('\') are now disallowed (as mandated by the SQL standard). #37764 (Robert Schulze).
If you run different ClickHouse versions on a cluster with AArch64 CPU or mix AArch64 and amd64 on a cluster, and use distributed queries with GROUP BY multiple keys of fixed-size type that fit in 256 bits but don't fit in 64 bits, and the size of the result is huge, the data will not be fully aggregated in the result of these queries during upgrade. Workaround: upgrade with downtime instead of a rolling upgrade.
Add support for Maps and Records in Avro format. Add new setting input_format_avro_null_as_default that allow to insert null as default in Avro format. Closes #18925 Closes #37378 Closes #32899. #37525 (Kruglov Pavel).
Add clickhouse-disks tool to introspect and operate on virtual filesystems configured for ClickHouse. #36060 (Artyom Yurkov).
Explicit SALT specification is allowed for CREATE USER <user> IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_hash. #37377 (Yakov Olkhovskiy).
Add two new settings input_format_csv_skip_first_lines/input_format_tsv_skip_first_lines to allow skipping specified number of lines in the beginning of the file in CSV/TSV formats. #37537 (Kruglov Pavel).
Added numerous optimizations for ARM NEON #38093(Daniel Kutenin), (Alexandra Pilipyuk) Note: if you run different ClickHouse versions on a cluster with ARM CPU and use distributed queries with GROUP BY multiple keys of fixed-size type that fit in 256 bits but don't fit in 64 bits, the result of the aggregation query will be wrong during upgrade. Workaround: upgrade with downtime instead of a rolling upgrade.
Improve performance and memory usage for select of subset of columns for formats Native, Protobuf, CapnProto, JSONEachRow, TSKV, all formats with suffixes WithNames/WithNamesAndTypes. Previously while selecting only subset of columns from files in these formats all columns were read and stored in memory. Now only required columns are read. This PR enables setting input_format_skip_unknown_fields by default, because otherwise in case of select of subset of columns exception will be thrown. #37192 (Kruglov Pavel).
Improved performance of aggregation in case, when sparse columns (can be enabled by experimental setting ratio_of_defaults_for_sparse_serialization in MergeTree tables) are used as arguments in aggregate functions. #37617 (Anton Popov).
Replace multiIf to if in case when multiIf has only one condition, because function if is more performant. #37695 (Anton Popov).
Improve performance of dictGetDescendants, dictGetChildren functions, create temporary parent to children hierarchical index per query, not per function call during query. Allow to specify BIDIRECTIONAL for HIERARHICAL attributes, dictionary will maintain parent to children index in memory, that way functions dictGetDescendants, dictGetChildren will not create temporary index per query. Closes #32481. #37148 (Maksim Kita).
Aggregates state destruction now may be posted on a thread pool. For queries with LIMIT and big state it provides significant speedup, e.g. select uniq(number) from numbers_mt(1e7) group by number limit 100 became around 2.5x faster. #37855 (Nikita Taranov).
Currently clickhouse directly downloads all remote files to the local cache (even if they are only read once), which will frequently cause IO of the local hard disk. In some scenarios, these IOs may not be necessary and may easily cause negative optimization. As shown in the figure below, when we run SSB Q1-Q4, the performance of the cache has caused negative optimization. #37516 (Han Shukai).
Allow to prune the list of files via virtual columns such as _file and _path when reading from S3. This is for #37174 , #23494. #37356 (Amos Bird).
In function: CompressedWriteBuffer::nextImpl(), there is an unnecessary write-copy step that would happen frequently during inserting data. Below shows the differentiation with this patch: - Before: 1. Compress "working_buffer" into "compressed_buffer" 2. write-copy into "out" - After: Directly Compress "working_buffer" into "out". #37242 (jasperzhu).
Client will try every IP address returned by DNS resolution until successful connection. #37273 (Yakov Olkhovskiy).
Allow to use String type instead of Binary in Arrow/Parquet/ORC formats. This PR introduces 3 new settings for it: output_format_arrow_string_as_string, output_format_parquet_string_as_string, output_format_orc_string_as_string. Default value for all settings is false. #37327 (Kruglov Pavel).
Apply setting input_format_max_rows_to_read_for_schema_inference for all read rows in total from all files in globs. Previously setting input_format_max_rows_to_read_for_schema_inference was applied for each file in glob separately and in case of huge number of nulls we could read first input_format_max_rows_to_read_for_schema_inference rows from each file and get nothing. Also increase default value for this setting to 25000. #37332 (Kruglov Pavel).
Add separate CLUSTER grant (and access_control_improvements.on_cluster_queries_require_cluster_grant configuration directive, for backward compatibility, default to false). #35767 (Azat Khuzhin).
Implement least_used load balancing algorithm for disks inside volume (multi disk configuration). #36686 (Azat Khuzhin).
Modify the HTTP Endpoint to return the full stats under the X-ClickHouse-Summary header when send_progress_in_http_headers=0 (before it would return all zeros). - Modify the HTTP Endpoint to return X-ClickHouse-Exception-Code header when progress has been sent before (send_progress_in_http_headers=1) - Modify the HTTP Endpoint to return HTTP_REQUEST_TIMEOUT (408) instead of HTTP_INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR (500) on TIMEOUT_EXCEEDED errors. #36884 (Raúl Marín).
Do not calculate an integral numerically but use CDF functions instead. This will speed up execution and will increase the precision. This fixes #36714. #36953 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Add default implementation for Nothing in functions. Now most of the functions will return column with type Nothing in case one of it's arguments is Nothing. It also solves problem with functions like arrayMap/arrayFilter and similar when they have empty array as an argument. Previously queries like select arrayMap(x -> 2 * x, []); failed because function inside lambda cannot work with type Nothing, now such queries return empty array with type Array(Nothing). Also add support for arrays of nullable types in functions like arrayFilter/arrayFill. Previously, queries like select arrayFilter(x -> x % 2, [1, NULL]) failed, now they work (if the result of lambda is NULL, then this value won't be included in the result). Closes #37000. #37048 (Kruglov Pavel).
Now if a shard has local replica we create a local plan and a plan to read from all remote replicas. They have shared initiator which coordinates reading. #37204 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Do no longer abort server startup if configuration option "mark_cache_size" is not explicitly set. #37326 (Robert Schulze).
Allows providing NULL/NOT NULL right after type in column declaration. #37337 (Igor Nikonov).
optimize file segment PARTIALLY_DOWNLOADED get read buffer. #37338 (xiedeyantu).
Try to improve short circuit functions processing to fix problems with stress tests. #37384 (Kruglov Pavel).
Set global_memory_usage_overcommit_max_wait_microseconds default value to 5 seconds. Add info about OvercommitTracker to OOM exception message. Add MemoryOvercommitWaitTimeMicroseconds profile event. #37460 (Dmitry Novik).
Play UI: Keep controls in place when the page is scrolled horizontally. This makes edits comfortable even if the table is wide and it was scrolled far to the right. The feature proposed by Maksym Tereshchenko from CaspianDB. #37470 (Alexey Milovidov).
Modify query div in play.html to be extendable beyond 20% height. In case of very long queries it is helpful to extend the textarea element, only today, since the div is fixed height, the extended textarea hides the data div underneath. With this fix, extending the textarea element will push the data div down/up such the extended textarea won't hide it. Also, keeps query box width 100% even when the user adjusting the size of the query textarea. #37488 (guyco87).
Added ProfileEvents for introspection of type of written (inserted or merged) parts (Inserted{Wide/Compact/InMemory}Parts, MergedInto{Wide/Compact/InMemory}Parts. Added column part_type to system.part_log. Resolves #37495. #37536 (Anton Popov).
Do not write expired columns by TTL after subsequent merges (before only first merge/optimize of the part will not write expired by TTL columns, all other will do). #37570 (Azat Khuzhin).
More precise result of the dumpColumnStructure miscellaneous function in presence of LowCardinality or Sparse columns. In previous versions, these functions were converting the argument to a full column before returning the result. This is needed to provide an answer in #6935. #37633 (Alexey Milovidov).
Fix LOGICAL_ERROR in getMaxSourcePartsSizeForMerge during merges (in case of non standard, greater, values of background_pool_size/background_merges_mutations_concurrency_ratio has been specified in config.xml (new way) not in users.xml (deprecated way)). #37413 (Azat Khuzhin).
The clickhouse-keeper setting dead_session_check_period_ms was transformed into microseconds (multiplied by 1000), which lead to dead sessions only being cleaned up after several minutes (instead of 500ms). #37824 (Michael Lex).
Fix possible "No more packets are available" for distributed queries (in case of async_socket_for_remote/use_hedged_requests is disabled). #37826 (Azat Khuzhin).
(experimental WINDOW VIEW) Do not drop the inner target table when executing ALTER TABLE … MODIFY QUERY in WindowView. #37879 (vxider).
Fix possible incorrect result of SELECT ... WITH FILL in the case when ORDER BY should be applied after WITH FILL result (e.g. for outer query). Incorrect result was caused by optimization for ORDER BY expressions (#35623). Closes #37904. #37959 (Yakov Olkhovskiy).
(experimental WINDOW VIEW) Add missing default columns when pushing to the target table in WindowView, fix #37815. #37965 (vxider).
Fixed too large stack frame that would cause compilation to fail. #37996 (Han Shukai).
When open enable_filesystem_query_cache_limit, throw Reserved cache size exceeds the remaining cache size. #38004 (xiedeyantu).
Fix converting types for UNION queries (may produce LOGICAL_ERROR). #34775 (Azat Khuzhin).
TTL merge may not be scheduled again if BackgroundExecutor is busy. --merges_with_ttl_counter is increased in selectPartsToMerge() --merge task will be ignored if BackgroundExecutor is busy --merges_with_ttl_counter will not be decrease. #36387 (lthaooo).
Fix overridden settings value of normalize_function_names. #36937 (李扬).
Now, background merges, mutations and OPTIMIZE will not increment SelectedRows and SelectedBytes metrics. They (still) will increment MergedRows and MergedUncompressedBytes as it was before. This only affects the metric values, and makes them better. This change does not introduce any incompatibility, but you may wonder about the changes of metrics, so we put in this category. #37040 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Updated the BoringSSL module to the official FIPS compliant version. This makes ClickHouse FIPS compliant. #35914 (Meena-Renganathan). The ciphers aes-192-cfb128 and aes-256-cfb128 were removed, because they are not included in the FIPS certified version of BoringSSL.
max_memory_usage setting is removed from the default user profile in users.xml. This enables flexible memory limits for queries instead of the old rigid limit of 10 GB.
Disable log_query_threads setting by default. It controls the logging of statistics about every thread participating in query execution. After supporting asynchronous reads, the total number of distinct thread ids became too large, and logging into the query_thread_log has become too heavy. #37077 (Alexey Milovidov).
Implemented L1, L2, Linf, Cosine distance functions for arrays and L1, L2, Linf norm functions for arrays.
#37033 (qieqieplus). Caveat: the functions will be renamed.
Improve the WATCH query in WindowView: 1. Reduce the latency of providing query results by calling the fire_condition signal. 2. Makes the cancel query operation(ctrl-c) faster, by checking isCancelled() more frequently. #37226 (vxider).
Improvement for replicated databases: Added SYSTEM SYNC DATABASE REPLICA query which allows to sync tables metadata inside Replicated database, because currently synchronisation is asynchronous. #35944 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Improvement for semistructured data: Allow to cast columns of type Object(...) to Object(Nullable(...)). #36564 (awakeljw).
Improvement for parallel replicas: We create a local interpreter if we want to execute query on localhost replica. But for when executing query on multiple replicas we rely on the fact that a connection exists so replicas can talk to coordinator. It is now improved and localhost replica can talk to coordinator directly in the same process. #36281 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Improve performance of ORDER BY, MergeJoin, insertion into MergeTree using JIT compilation of sort columns comparator. #34469 (Maksim Kita).
Change structure of system.asynchronous_metric_log. It will take about 10 times less space. This closes #36357. The field event_time_microseconds was removed, because it is useless. #36360 (Alexey Milovidov).
Improves performance of file descriptor cache by narrowing mutex scopes. #36682 (Anton Kozlov).
Improve performance of reading from storage File and table functions file in case when path has globs and matched directory contains large number of files. #36647 (Anton Popov).
Apply parallel parsing for input format HiveText, which can speed up HiveText parsing by 2x when reading local file. #36650 (李扬).
The default HashJoin is not thread safe for inserting right table's rows and run it in a single thread. When the right table is large, the join process is too slow with low cpu utilization. #36415 (lgbo).
Allow to rewrite select countDistinct(a) from t to select count(1) from (select a from t groupBy a). #35993 (zhanglistar).
Transform OR LIKE chain to multiMatchAny. Will enable once we have more confidence it works. #34932 (Daniel Kutenin).
Add a warning if someone running clickhouse-server with log level "test". The log level "test" was added recently and cannot be used in production due to inevitable, unavoidable, fatal and life-threatening performance degradation. #36824 (Alexey Milovidov).
Parse collations in CREATE TABLE, throw exception or ignore. closes #35892. #36271 (yuuch).
Option compatibility_ignore_auto_increment_in_create_table allows ignoring AUTO_INCREMENT keyword in a column declaration to simplify migration from MySQL. #37178 (Igor Nikonov).
Limit the max partitions could be queried for each hive table. Avoid resource overruns. #37281 (lgbo).
Added implicit cast for h3kRing function second argument to improve usability. Closes #35432. #37189 (Maksim Kita).
Fix progress indication for INSERT SELECT in clickhouse-local for any query and for file progress in client, more correct file progress. #37075 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Fix bug which can lead to forgotten outdated parts in MergeTree table engines family in case of filesystem failures during parts removal. Before fix they will be removed only after first server restart. #37014 (alesapin).
Implemented a new mode of handling row policies which can be enabled in the main configuration which enables users without permissive row policies to read rows. #36997 (Vitaly Baranov).
After #36425 settings like background_fetches_pool_size became obsolete and can appear in top level config, but clickhouse throws and exception like Error updating configuration from '/etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml' config.: Code: 137. DB::Exception: A setting 'background_fetches_pool_size' appeared at top level in config /etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml. This is fixed. #36917 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Add extra diagnostic info (if applicable) when sending exception to other server. #36872 (tavplubix).
Allow to execute hash functions with arguments of type Array(Tuple(..)). #36812 (Anton Popov).
Refactor code around schema inference with globs. Try next file from glob only if it makes sense (previously we tried next file in case of any error). Also it fixes #36317. #36205 (Kruglov Pavel).
Add a separate CLUSTER grant (and access_control_improvements.on_cluster_queries_require_cluster_grant configuration directive, for backward compatibility, default to false). #35767 (Azat Khuzhin).
If the required amount of memory is available before the selected query stopped, all waiting queries continue execution. Now we don't stop any query if memory is freed before the moment when the selected query knows about the cancellation. #35637 (Dmitry Novik).
Nullables detection in protobuf. In proto3, default values are not sent on the wire. This makes it non-trivial to distinguish between null and default values for Nullable columns. A standard way to deal with this problem is to use Google wrappers to nest the target value within an inner message (see https://github.com/protocolbuffers/protobuf/blob/master/src/google/protobuf/wrappers.proto). In this case, a missing field is interpreted as null value, a field with missing value if interpreted as default value, and a field with regular value is interpreted as regular value. However, ClickHouse interprets Google wrappers as nested columns. We propose to introduce special behaviour to detect Google wrappers and interpret them like in the description above. For example, to serialize values for a Nullable column test, we would use google.protobuf.StringValue test in our .proto schema. Note that these types are so called "well-known types" in Protobuf, implemented in the library itself. #35149 (Jakub Kuklis).
Added support for specifying content_type in predefined and static HTTP handler config. #34916 (Roman Nikonov).
Warn properly if use clickhouse-client --file without preceeding --external. Close #34747. #34765 (李扬).
Improve MySQL database engine to compatible with binary(0) dataType. #37232 (zzsmdfj).
Now clickhouse-keeper for the x86_64 architecture is statically linked with musl and doesn't depend on any system libraries. #31833 (Alexey Milovidov).
ClickHouse builds for PowerPC64LE architecture are now available in universal installation script curl https://clickhouse.com/ | sh and by direct link https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/powerpc64le/clickhouse. #37095 (Alexey Milovidov).
Extracts Version ID if present from the URI and adds a request to the AWS HTTP URI. Closes #31221. - [x] Extract Version ID from URI if present and reassemble without it. - [x] Configure AWS HTTP URI object with request. - [x] Unit Tests: gtest_s3_uri - [x] Drop instrumentation commit. #34571 (Saad Ur Rahman).
Experimental feature: Fix execution of mutations in tables, in which there exist columns of type Object. Using subcolumns of type Object in WHERE expression of UPDATE or DELETE queries is now allowed yet, as well as manipulating (DROP, MODIFY) of separate subcolumns. Fixes #37205. #37266 (Anton Popov).
Kafka does not need group.id on producer stage. In console log you can find Warning that describe this issue: 2022.05.15 17:59:13.270227 [ 137 ] {} <Warning> StorageKafka (topic-name): [rdk:CONFWARN] [thrd:app]: Configuration property group.id is a consumer property and will be ignored by this producer instance. #37228 (Mark Andreev).
Experimental feature (WindowView): Update max_fired_watermark after blocks actually fired, in case delete data that hasn't been fired yet. #37225 (vxider).
Fix "Cannot create column of type Set" for distributed queries with LIMIT BY. #37193 (Azat Khuzhin).
Experimental feature: Now WindowView WATCH EVENTS query will not be terminated due to the nonempty Chunk created in WindowViewSource.h:58. #37182 (vxider).
Fix creation of tables with flatten_nested = 0. Previously unflattened Nested columns could be flattened after server restart. #36803 (Anton Popov).
Fix some issues with async reads from remote filesystem which happened when reading low cardinality. #36763 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Experimental feature: Fix insertion to columns of type Object from multiple files, e.g. via table function file with globs. #36762 (Anton Popov).
Fix timeouts in Hedged requests. Connection hang right after sending remote query could lead to eternal waiting. #36749 (Kruglov Pavel).
Experimental feature: Fix a bug of groupBitmapAndState/groupBitmapOrState/groupBitmapXorState on distributed table. #36739 (Zhang Yifan).
Experimental feature: During the test in PR, I found that the one cache class was initialized twice, it throws a exception. Although the cause of this problem is not clear, there should be code logic of repeatedly loading disk in ClickHouse, so we need to make special judgment for this situation. #36737 (Han Shukai).
Fix vertical merges in wide parts. Previously an exception There is no column can be thrown during merge. #36707 (Anton Popov).
Fix server reload on port change (do not wait for current connections from query context). #36700 (Azat Khuzhin).
Experimental feature: In the previous PR, I found that testing (stateless tests, flaky check (address, actions)) is timeout. Moreover, testing locally can also trigger unstable system deadlocks. This problem still exists when using the latest source code of master. #36697 (Han Shukai).
Do not allow SETTINGS after FORMAT for INSERT queries (there is compatibility setting parser_settings_after_format_compact to accept such queries, but it is turned OFF by default). #35883 (Azat Khuzhin).
Function yandexConsistentHash (consistent hashing algorithm by Konstantin "kostik" Oblakov) is renamed to kostikConsistentHash. The old name is left as an alias for compatibility. Although this change is backward compatible, we may remove the alias in subsequent releases, that's why it's recommended to update the usages of this function in your apps. #35553 (Alexey Milovidov).
Profiling on Processors level (under log_processors_profiles setting, ClickHouse will write time that processor spent during execution/waiting for data to system.processors_profile_log table). #34355 (Azat Khuzhin).
Support new type of quota WRITTEN BYTES to limit amount of written bytes during insert queries. #35736 (Anton Popov).
Added function flattenTuple. It receives nested named Tuple as an argument and returns a flatten Tuple which elements are the paths from the original Tuple. E.g.: Tuple(a Int, Tuple(b Int, c Int)) -> Tuple(a Int, b Int, c Int). flattenTuple can be used to select all paths from type Object as separate columns. #35690 (Anton Popov).
Add a new kind of row policies named simple. Before this PR we had two kinds or row policies: permissive and restrictive. A simple row policy adds a new filter on a table without any side-effects like it was for permissive and restrictive policies. #35345 (Vitaly Baranov).
Added support for transactions for simple MergeTree tables. This feature is highly experimental and not recommended for production. Part of #22086. #24258 (tavplubix).
Support schema inference for type Object in format JSONEachRow. Allow to convert columns of type Map to columns of type Object. #35629 (Anton Popov).
Allow to write remote FS cache on all write operations. Add system.remote_filesystem_cache table. Add drop remote filesystem cache query. Add introspection for s3 metadata with system.remote_data_paths table. Closes #34021. Add cache option for merges by adding mode read_from_filesystem_cache_if_exists_otherwise_bypass_cache (turned on by default for merges and can also be turned on by query setting with the same name). Rename cache related settings (remote_fs_enable_cache -> enable_filesystem_cache, etc). #35475 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
An option to store parts metadata in RocksDB. Speed up parts loading process of MergeTree to accelerate starting up of clickhouse-server. With this improvement, clickhouse-server was able to decrease starting up time from 75 minutes to 20 seconds, with 700k mergetree parts. #32928 (李扬).
A new query plan optimization. Evaluate functions after ORDER BY when possible. As an example, for a query SELECT sipHash64(number) FROM numbers(1e8) ORDER BY number LIMIT 5, function sipHash64 would be evaluated after ORDER BY and LIMIT, which gives ~20x speed up. #35623 (Nikita Taranov).
Sizes of hash tables used during aggregation now collected and used in later queries to avoid hash tables resizes. #33439 (Nikita Taranov).
URL storage engine now downloads multiple chunks in parallel if the endpoint supports HTTP Range. Two additional settings were added, max_download_threads and max_download_buffer_size, which control maximum number of threads a single query can use to download the file and the maximum number of bytes each thread can process. #35150 (Antonio Andelic).
Use multiple threads to download objects from S3. Downloading is controllable using max_download_threads and max_download_buffer_size settings. #35571 (Antonio Andelic).
Multiple improvements for schema inference. Use some tweaks and heuristics to determine numbers, strings, arrays, tuples and maps in CSV, TSV and TSVRaw data formats. Add setting input_format_csv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference for CSV format that enables/disables using these heuristics, if it's disabled, we treat everything as string. Add similar setting input_format_tsv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference for TSV/TSVRaw format. These settings are enabled by default. - Add Maps support for schema inference in Values format. - Fix possible segfault in schema inference in Values format. - Allow to skip columns with unsupported types in Arrow/ORC/Parquet formats. Add corresponding settings for it: input_format_{parquet|orc|arrow}_skip_columns_with_unsupported_types_in_schema_inference. These settings are disabled by default. - Allow to convert a column with type Null to a Nullable column with all NULL values in Arrow/Parquet formats. - Allow to specify column names in schema inference via setting column_names_for_schema_inference for formats that don't contain column names (like CSV, TSV, JSONCompactEachRow, etc) - Fix schema inference in ORC/Arrow/Parquet formats in terms of working with Nullable columns. Previously all inferred types were not Nullable and it blocked reading Nullable columns from data, now it's fixed and all inferred types are always Nullable (because we cannot understand that column is Nullable or not by reading the schema). - Fix schema inference in Template format with CSV escaping rules. #35582 (Kruglov Pavel).
Add parallel parsing and schema inference for format JSONAsObject. #35592 (Anton Popov).
Added a support for automatic schema inference to s3Cluster table function. Synced the signatures of s3 and s3Cluster. #35544 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Add new setting input_format_json_read_bools_as_numbers that allows to infer and parse bools as numbers in JSON input formats. It's enabled by default. Suggested by @alexey-milovidov. #35735 (Kruglov Pavel).
Improve columns ordering in schema inference for formats TSKV and JSONEachRow, closes #35640. Don't stop schema inference when reading empty row in schema inference for formats TSKV and JSONEachRow. #35724 (Kruglov Pavel).
Add settings input_format_orc_case_insensitive_column_matching, input_format_arrow_case_insensitive_column_matching, and input_format_parquet_case_insensitive_column_matching which allows ClickHouse to use case insensitive matching of columns while reading data from ORC, Arrow or Parquet files. #35459 (Antonio Andelic).
Added is_secure column to system.query_log which denotes if the client is using a secure connection over TCP or HTTP. #35705 (Antonio Andelic).
Now kafka_num_consumers can be bigger than amount of physical cores in case of low resource machine (less than 16 cores). #35926 (alesapin).
Now it's not allowed to ALTER TABLE ... RESET SETTING for non-existing settings for MergeTree engines family. Fixes #35816. #35884 (alesapin).
Now some ALTER MODIFY COLUMN queries for Arrays and Nullable types can be done at metadata level without mutations. For example, alter from Array(Enum8('Option1'=1)) to Array(Enum8('Option1'=1, 'Option2'=2)). #35882 (alesapin).
Added an animation to the hourglass icon to indicate to the user that a query is running. #35860 (peledni).
Improve projection analysis to optimize trivial queries such as count(). #35788 (Amos Bird).
Support schema inference for insert select with using input table function. Get schema from insertion table instead of inferring it from the data in case of insert select from table functions that support schema inference. Closes #35639. #35760 (Kruglov Pavel).
Respect remote_url_allow_hosts for Hive tables. #35743 (李扬).
Improve pasting performance and compatibility of clickhouse-client. This helps #35501. #35541 (Amos Bird).
It was possible to get stack overflow in distributed queries if one of the settings async_socket_for_remote and use_hedged_requests is enabled while parsing very deeply nested data type (at least in debug build). Closes #35509. #35524 (Kruglov Pavel).
Don't allow wchc operation (four letter command) for clickhouse-keeper. #35320 (zhangyuli1).
Add function getTypeSerializationStreams. For a specified type (which is detected from column), it returns an array with all the serialization substream paths. This function is useful mainly for developers. #35290 (李扬).
Proper support of setting max_rows_to_read in case of reading in order of sorting key and specified limit. Previously the exception Limit for rows or bytes to read exceeded could be thrown even if query actually requires to read less amount of rows. #33230 (Anton Popov).
Respect only quota & period from cgroups, ignore shares (which are not really limit the number of the cores which can be used). #35815 (filimonov).
Migrate package building to nfpm - Deprecate release script in favor of packages/build - Build everything in clickhouse/binary-builder image (cleanup: clickhouse/deb-builder) - Add symbol stripping to cmake (todo: use $prefix/lib/$bin_dir/clickhouse/$binary.debug) - Fix issue with DWARF symbols - Add Alpine APK packages - Rename alien to additional_pkgs. #33664 (Mikhail f. Shiryaev).
Redo alpine image to use clean Dockerfile. Create a script in tests/ci to build both ubuntu and alpine images. Add clickhouse-keeper image (cc @nikitamikhaylov). Add build check to PullRequestCI. Add a job to a ReleaseCI. Add a job to MasterCI to build and push clickhouse/clickhouse-server:head and clickhouse/clickhouse-keeper:head images for each merged PR. #35211 (Mikhail f. Shiryaev).
Fix stress-test report in CI, now we upload the runlog with information about started stress tests only once. #35093 (Mikhail f. Shiryaev).
Added settings input_format_ipv4_default_on_conversion_error, input_format_ipv6_default_on_conversion_error to allow insert of invalid ip address values as default into tables. Closes #35726. #35733 (Maksim Kita).
Avoid erasing columns from a block if it doesn't exist while reading data from Hive. #35393 (lgbo).
Fix bug in creating materialized view with subquery after server restart. Materialized view was not getting updated after inserts into underlying table after server restart. Closes #35511. #35691 (Kruglov Pavel).
Fix possible Can't adjust last granule exception while reading subcolumns of experimental type Object. #35687 (Anton Popov).
Fix bug in Keeper which can lead to unstable client connections. Introduced in #35031. #35498 (alesapin).
Fix bug in function if when resulting column type differs with resulting data type that led to logical errors like Logical error: 'Bad cast from type DB::ColumnVector<int> to DB::ColumnVector<long>'.. Closes #35367. #35476 (Kruglov Pavel).
Fix excessive logging when using S3 as backend for MergeTree or as separate table engine/function. Fixes #30559. #35434 (alesapin).
Now merges executed with zero copy replication (experimental) will not spam logs with message Found parts with the same min block and with the same max block as the missing part _ on replica _. Hoping that it will eventually appear as a result of a merge.. #35430 (alesapin).
Skip possible exception if empty chunks appear in GroupingAggregatedTransform. #35417 (Nikita Taranov).
Fix working with columns that are not needed in query in Arrow/Parquet/ORC formats, it prevents possible errors like Unsupported <format> type <type> of an input column <column_name> when file contains column with unsupported type and we don't use it in query. #35406 (Kruglov Pavel).
Fix partition pruning in case of comparison with constant in WHERE. If column and constant had different types, overflow was possible. Query could return an incorrect empty result. This fixes #35304. #35334 (Amos Bird).
Fix schema inference for TSKV format while using small max_read_buffer_size. #35332 (Kruglov Pavel).
Do not delay final part writing by default (fixes possible Memory limit exceeded during INSERT by adding max_insert_delayed_streams_for_parallel_write with default to 1000 for writes to s3 and disabled as before otherwise). #34780 (Azat Khuzhin).
Make arrayCompact function behave as other higher-order functions: perform compaction not of lambda function results but on the original array. If you're using nontrivial lambda functions in arrayCompact you may restore old behaviour by wrapping arrayCompact arguments into arrayMap. Closes #34010#18535#14778. #34795 (Alexandre Snarskii).
Change implementation specific behavior on overflow of function toDatetime. It will be saturated to the nearest min/max supported instant of datetime instead of wraparound. This change is highlighted as "backward incompatible" because someone may unintentionally rely on the old behavior. #32898 (HaiBo Li).
Make function cast(value, 'IPv4'), cast(value, 'IPv6') behave same as toIPv4, toIPv6 functions. Changed behavior of incorrect IP address passed into functions toIPv4, toIPv6, now if invalid IP address passes into this functions exception will be raised, before this function return default value. Added functions IPv4StringToNumOrDefault, IPv4StringToNumOrNull, IPv6StringToNumOrDefault, IPv6StringOrNulltoIPv4OrDefault, toIPv4OrNull, toIPv6OrDefault, toIPv6OrNull. Functions IPv4StringToNumOrDefault , toIPv4OrDefault , toIPv6OrDefault should be used if previous logic relied on IPv4StringToNum, toIPv4, toIPv6 returning default value for invalid address. Added setting cast_ipv4_ipv6_default_on_conversion_error, if this setting enabled, then IP address conversion functions will behave as before. Closes #22825. Closes #5799. Closes #35156. #35240 (Maksim Kita).
Support for caching data locally for remote filesystems. It can be enabled for s3 disks. Closes #28961. #33717 (Kseniia Sumarokova). In the meantime, we enabled the test suite on s3 filesystem and no more known issues exist, so it is started to be production ready.
Add new table function hive. It can be used as follows hive('<hive metastore url>', '<hive database>', '<hive table name>', '<columns definition>', '<partition columns>') for example SELECT * FROM hive('thrift://hivetest:9083', 'test', 'demo', 'id Nullable(String), score Nullable(Int32), day Nullable(String)', 'day'). #34946 (lgbo).
Support authentication of users connected via SSL by their X.509 certificate. #31484 (eungenue).
Support schema inference for inserting into table functions file/hdfs/s3/url. #34732 (Kruglov Pavel).
Now you can read system.zookeeper table without restrictions on path or using like expression. This reads can generate quite heavy load for zookeeper so to enable this ability you have to enable setting allow_unrestricted_reads_from_keeper. #34609 (Sergei Trifonov).
Display CPU and memory metrics in clickhouse-local. Close #34545. #34605 (李扬).
Add three functions for Map data type: 1. mapReplace(map1, map2) - replaces values for keys in map1 with the values of the corresponding keys in map2; adds keys from map2 that don't exist in map1. 2. mapFilter 3. mapMap. mapFilter and mapMap are higher order functions, accepting two arguments, the first argument is a lambda function with k, v pair as arguments, the second argument is a column of type Map. #33698 (hexiaoting).
Allow getting default user and password for clickhouse-client from the CLICKHOUSE_USER and CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD environment variables. Close #34538. #34947 (DR).
New data type Object(<schema_format>), which supports storing of semi-structured data (for now JSON only). Data is written to such types as string. Then all paths are extracted according to format of semi-structured data and written as separate columns in most optimal types, that can store all their values. Those columns can be queried by names that match paths in source data. E.g data.key1.key2 or with cast operator data.key1.key2::Int64.
Add database_replicated_allow_only_replicated_engine setting. When enabled, it only allowed to only create Replicated tables or tables with stateless engines in Replicated databases. #35214 (Nikolai Kochetov). Note that Replicated database is still an experimental feature.
Columns pruning when reading Parquet, ORC and Arrow files from Hive. #34954 (lgbo).
A bunch of performance optimizations from a performance superhero. Improve performance of processing queries with large IN section. Improve performance of direct dictionary if its source is ClickHouse. Improve performance of detectCharset , detectLanguageUnknown functions. #34888 (Maksim Kita).
Improve performance of any aggregate function by using more batching. #34760 (Raúl Marín).
Multiple improvements for performance of clickhouse-keeper: less locking #35010 (zhanglistar), lower memory usage by streaming reading and writing of snapshot instead of full copy. #34584 (zhanglistar), optimizing compaction of log store in the RAFT implementation. #34534 (zhanglistar), versioning of the internal data structure #34486 (zhanglistar).
Implicit type casting of the key argument for functions dictGetHierarchy, dictIsIn, dictGetChildren, dictGetDescendants. Closes #34970. #35027 (Maksim Kita).
EXPLAIN AST query can output AST in form of a graph in Graphviz format: EXPLAIN AST graph = 1 SELECT * FROM system.parts. #35173 (李扬).
When large files were written with s3 table function or table engine, the content type on the files was mistakenly set to application/xml due to a bug in the AWS SDK. This closes #33964. #34433 (Alexey Milovidov).
Change restrictive row policies a bit to make them an easier alternative to permissive policies in easy cases. If for a particular table only restrictive policies exist (without permissive policies) users will be able to see some rows. Also SHOW CREATE ROW POLICY will always show AS permissive or AS restrictive in row policy's definition. #34596 (Vitaly Baranov).
Improve schema inference with globs in File/S3/HDFS/URL engines. Try to use the next path for schema inference in case of error. #34465 (Kruglov Pavel).
Play UI now correctly detects the preferred light/dark theme from the OS. #35068 (peledni).
A new settings called allow_plaintext_password and allow_no_password are added in server configuration which turn on/off authentication types that can be potentially insecure in some environments. They are allowed by default. #34738 (Heena Bansal).
Add more sanity checks for keeper configuration: now mixing of localhost and non-local servers is not allowed, also add checks for same value of internal raft port and keeper client port. #35004 (alesapin).
Currently, if the user changes the settings of the system tables there will be tons of logs and ClickHouse will rename the tables every minute. This fixes #34929. #34949 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Use connection pool for Hive metastore client. #34940 (lgbo).
Ignore per-column TTL in CREATE TABLE AS if new table engine does not support it (i.e. if the engine is not of MergeTree family). #34938 (Azat Khuzhin).
Implement memory statistics for FreeBSD - this is required for max_server_memory_usage to work correctly. #34902 (Alexandre Snarskii).
In previous versions the progress bar in clickhouse-client can jump forward near 50% for no reason. This closes #34324. #34801 (Alexey Milovidov).
Now ALTER TABLE DROP COLUMN columnX queries for MergeTree table engines will work instantly when columnX is an ALIAS column. Fixes #34660. #34786 (alesapin).
Show hints when user mistyped the name of a data skipping index. Closes #29698. #34764 (flynn).
Support remote()/cluster() table functions for parallel_distributed_insert_select. #34728 (Azat Khuzhin).
Do not reset logging that configured via --log-file/--errorlog-file command line options in case of empty configuration in the config file. #34718 (Amos Bird).
Extract schema only once on table creation and prevent reading from local files/external sources to extract schema on each server startup. #34684 (Kruglov Pavel).
Allow specifying argument names for executable UDFs. This is necessary for formats where argument name is part of serialization, like Native, JSONEachRow. Closes #34604. #34653 (Maksim Kita).
MaterializedMySQL (experimental feature) now supports materialized_mysql_tables_list (a comma-separated list of MySQL database tables, which will be replicated by the MaterializedMySQL database engine. Default value: empty list — means all the tables will be replicated), mentioned at #32977. #34487 (zzsmdfj).
Improve OpenTelemetry span logs for INSERT operation on distributed table. #34480 (Frank Chen).
Make the znode ctime and mtime consistent between servers in ClickHouse Keeper. #33441 (小路).
Package repository is migrated to JFrog Artifactory (Mikhail f. Shiryaev).
Randomize some settings in functional tests, so more possible combinations of settings will be tested. This is yet another fuzzing method to ensure better test coverage. This closes #32268. #34092 (Kruglov Pavel).
Limit DWARF version for debug info by 4 max, because our internal stack symbolizer cannot parse DWARF version 5. This makes sense if you compile ClickHouse with clang-15. #34777 (Alexey Milovidov).
Remove clickhouse-test debian package as unneeded complication. CI use tests from repository and standalone testing via deb package is no longer supported. #34606 (Ilya Yatsishin).
Bug Fix (user-visible misbehaviour in official stable or prestable release)
A fix for HDFS integration: When the inner buffer size is too small, NEED_MORE_INPUT in HadoopSnappyDecoder will run multi times (>=3) for one compressed block. This makes the input data be copied into the wrong place in HadoopSnappyDecoder::buffer. #35116 (lgbo).
Fix possible "Part directory doesn't exist" during INSERT into MergeTree table backed by VFS over s3. #34876 (Azat Khuzhin).
Support DDLs like CREATE USER to be executed on cross replicated cluster. #34860 (Jianmei Zhang).
Fix bugs for multiple columns group by in WindowView (experimental feature). #34859 (vxider).
Fix possible failures in S2 functions when queries contain const columns. #34745 (Bharat Nallan).
Fix bug for H3 funcs containing const columns which cause queries to fail. #34743 (Bharat Nallan).
Fix No such file or directory with enabled fsync_part_directory and vertical merge. #34739 (Azat Khuzhin).
Fix serialization/printing for system queries RELOAD MODEL, RELOAD FUNCTION, RESTART DISK when used ON CLUSTER. Closes #34514. #34696 (Maksim Kita).
Fix allow_experimental_projection_optimization with enable_global_with_statement (before it may lead to Stack size too large error in case of multiple expressions in WITH clause, and also it executes scalar subqueries again and again, so not it will be more optimal). #34650 (Azat Khuzhin).
Stop to select part for mutate when the other replica has already updated the transaction log for ReplatedMergeTree engine. #34633 (Jianmei Zhang).
Applying data skipping indexes for queries with FINAL may produce incorrect result. In this release we disabled data skipping indexes by default for queries with FINAL (a new setting use_skip_indexes_if_final is introduced and disabled by default). #34243 (Azat Khuzhin).
Projections are production ready. Set allow_experimental_projection_optimization by default and deprecate this setting. #34456 (Nikolai Kochetov).
An option to create a new files on insert for File/S3/HDFS engines. Allow to overwrite a file in HDFS. Throw an exception in attempt to overwrite a file in S3 by default. Throw an exception in attempt to append data to file in formats that have a suffix (and thus don't support appends, like Parquet, ORC). Closes #31640 Closes #31622 Closes #23862 Closes #15022 Closes #16674. #33302 (Kruglov Pavel).
Add a setting that allows a user to provide own deduplication semantic in MergeTree/ReplicatedMergeTree If provided, it's used instead of data digest to generate block ID. So, for example, by providing a unique value for the setting in each INSERT statement, the user can avoid the same inserted data being deduplicated. This closes: #7461. #32304 (Igor Nikonov).
Support IF EXISTS clause for TTL expr TO [DISK|VOLUME] [IF EXISTS] 'xxx' feature. Parts will be moved to disk or volume only if it exists on replica, so MOVE TTL rules will be able to behave differently on replicas according to the existing storage policies. Resolves #34455. #34504 (Anton Popov).
Allow set default table engine and to create tables without specifying ENGINE. #34187 (Ilya Yatsishin).
Add memory overcommit to MemoryTracker. Added guaranteed settings for memory limits which represent soft memory limits. In case when hard memory limit is reached, MemoryTracker tries to cancel the most overcommited query. New setting memory_usage_overcommit_max_wait_microseconds specifies how long queries may wait another query to stop. Closes #28375. #31182 (Dmitry Novik).
Support optimize_read_in_order if prefix of sorting key is already sorted. E.g. if we have sorting key ORDER BY (a, b) in table and query with WHERE a = const ORDER BY b clauses, now it will be applied reading in order of sorting key instead of full sort. #32748 (Anton Popov).
Improve performance of partitioned insert into table functions URL, S3, File, HDFS. Closes #34348. #34510 (Maksim Kita).
Rework and reintroduce the scalar subqueries cache to Materialized Views execution. #33958 (Raúl Marín).
Slightly improve performance of ORDER BY by adding x86-64 AVX-512 support for memcmpSmall functions to accelerate memory comparison. It works only if you compile ClickHouse by yourself. #33706 (hanqf-git).
Improve range_hashed dictionary performance if for key there are a lot of intervals. Fixes #23821. #33516 (Maksim Kita).
For inserts and merges into S3, write files in parallel whenever possible (TODO: check if it's merged). #33291 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Improve clickhouse-keeper performance and fix several memory leaks in NuRaft library. #33329 (alesapin).
Support asynchronous inserts in clickhouse-client for queries with inlined data. #34267 (Anton Popov).
Functions dictGet, dictHas implicitly cast key argument to dictionary key structure, if they are different. #33672 (Maksim Kita).
Improvements for range_hashed dictionaries. Improve performance of load time if there are multiple attributes. Allow to create a dictionary without attributes. Added option to specify strategy when intervals start and end have Nullable type convert_null_range_bound_to_open by default is true. Closes #29791. Allow to specify Float, Decimal, DateTime64, Int128, Int256, UInt128, UInt256 as range types. RangeHashedDictionary added support for range values that extend Int64 type. Closes #28322. Added option range_lookup_strategy to specify range lookup type min, max by default is min . Closes #21647. Fixed allocated bytes calculations. Fixed type name in system.dictionaries in case of ComplexKeyHashedDictionary. #33927 (Maksim Kita).
flat, hashed, hashed_array dictionaries now support creating with empty attributes, with support of reading the keys and using dictHas. Fixes #33820. #33918 (Maksim Kita).
Improve schema inference in clickhouse-local. Allow to write just clickhouse-local -q "select * from table" < data.format. #34495 (Kruglov Pavel).
Privileges CREATE/ALTER/DROP ROW POLICY now can be granted on a table or on database.* as well as globally *.*. #34489 (Vitaly Baranov).
Allow to export arbitrary large files to s3. Add two new settings: s3_upload_part_size_multiply_factor and s3_upload_part_size_multiply_parts_count_threshold. Now each time s3_upload_part_size_multiply_parts_count_threshold uploaded to S3 from a single query s3_min_upload_part_size multiplied by s3_upload_part_size_multiply_factor. Fixes #34244. #34422 (alesapin).
Parse and store OpenTelemetry trace-id in big-endian order. #33723 (Frank Chen).
Improvement for fromUnixTimestamp64 family functions.. They now accept any integer value that can be converted to Int64. This closes: #14648. #33505 (Andrey Zvonov).
Reimplement _shard_num from constants (see #7624) with shardNum() function (seee #27020), to avoid possible issues (like those that had been found in #16947). #33392 (Azat Khuzhin).
Enable binary arithmetic (plus, minus, multiply, division, least, greatest) between Decimal and Float. #33355 (flynn).
Respect cgroups limits in max_threads autodetection. #33342 (JaySon).
Add new clickhouse-keeper setting min_session_timeout_ms. Now clickhouse-keeper will determine client session timeout according to min_session_timeout_ms and session_timeout_ms settings. #33288 (JackyWoo).
Fix reading of subcolumns with dots in their names. In particular fixed reading of Nested columns, if their element names contain dots (e.g Nested(`keys.name` String, `keys.id` UInt64, values UInt64)). #34228 (Anton Popov).
Fixes parallel_view_processing = 0 not working when inserting into a table using VALUES. - Fixes view_duration_ms in the query_views_log not being set correctly for materialized views. #34067 (Raúl Marín).
Fix parsing tables structure from ZooKeeper: now metadata from ZooKeeper compared with local metadata in canonical form. It helps when canonical function names can change between ClickHouse versions. #33933 (sunny).
Properly escape some characters for interaction with LDAP. #33401 (IlyaTsoi).
Ensure that tests don't depend on the result of non-stable sorting of equal elements. Added equal items ranges randomization in debug after sort to prevent issues when we rely on equal items sort order. #34393 (Maksim Kita).
Multiple improvements for build system to remove the possibility of occasionally using packages from the OS and to enforce hermetic builds. #33695 (Amos Bird).
Bug Fix (user-visible misbehaviour in official stable or prestable release)
Fixed the assertion in case of using allow_experimental_parallel_reading_from_replicas with max_parallel_replicas equals to 1. This fixes #34525. #34613 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Fix rare bug while reading of empty arrays, which could lead to Data compressed with different methods error. It can reproduce if you have mostly empty arrays, but not always. And reading is performed in backward direction with ORDER BY ... DESC. This error is extremely unlikely to happen. #34327 (Anton Popov).
Fix wrong result of round/roundBankers if integer values of small types are rounded. Closes #33267. #34562 (李扬).
Sometimes query cancellation did not work immediately when we were reading multiple files from s3 or HDFS. Fixes #34301 Relates to #34397. #34539 (Dmitry Novik).
Fix exception Chunk should have AggregatedChunkInfo in MergingAggregatedTransform (in case of optimize_aggregation_in_order = 1 and distributed_aggregation_memory_efficient = 0). Fixes #34526. #34532 (Anton Popov).
Fix comparison between integers and floats in index analysis. Previously it could lead to skipping some granules for reading by mistake. Fixes #34493. #34528 (Anton Popov).
For UDFs access permissions were checked for database level instead of global level as it should be. Closes #34281. #34404 (Maksim Kita).
Fix wrong engine syntax in result of SHOW CREATE DATABASE query for databases with engine Memory. This closes #34335. #34345 (alexey-milovidov).
Fixed a couple of extremely rare race conditions that might lead to broken state of replication queue and "intersecting parts" error. #34297 (tavplubix).
Fix progress bar width. It was incorrectly rounded to integer number of characters. #34275 (alexey-milovidov).
Fix current_user/current_address client information fields for inter-server communication (before this patch current_user/current_address will be preserved from the previous query). #34263 (Azat Khuzhin).
Fix memory leak in case of some Exception during query processing with optimize_aggregation_in_order=1. #34234 (Azat Khuzhin).
Fix metric Query, which shows the number of executing queries. In last several releases it was always 0. #34224 (Anton Popov).
Fix rare and benign race condition in HDFS, S3 and URL storage engines which can lead to additional connections. #34172 (alesapin).
Fix bug which can rarely lead to error "Cannot read all data" while reading LowCardinality columns of MergeTree table engines family which stores data on remote file system like S3 (virtual filesystem over s3 is an experimental feature that is not ready for production). #34139 (alesapin).
Fix inserts to distributed tables in case of a change of native protocol. The last change was in the version 22.1, so there may be some failures of inserts to distributed tables after upgrade to that version. #34132 (Anton Popov).
Fix bug which lead to inability for server to start when both replicated access storage and keeper (embedded in clickhouse-server) are used. Introduced two settings for keeper socket timeout instead of settings from default user: keeper_server.socket_receive_timeout_sec and keeper_server.socket_send_timeout_sec. Fixes #33973. #33988 (alesapin).
Fix bug in "zero copy replication" (a feature that is under development and should not be used in production) which lead to data duplication in case of TTL move. Fixes #33643. #33642 (alesapin).
Fix Chunk should have AggregatedChunkInfo in GroupingAggregatedTransform (in case of optimize_aggregation_in_order = 1). #33637 (Azat Khuzhin).
Fix error Bad cast from type ... to DB::DataTypeArray which may happen when table has Nested column with dots in name, and default value is generated for it (e.g. during insert, when column is not listed). Continuation of #28762. #33588 (Alexey Pavlenko).
This PR allows using multiple LDAP storages in the same list of user directories. It worked earlier but was broken because LDAP tests are disabled (they are part of the testflows tests). #33574 (Vitaly Baranov).
The functions left and right were previously implemented in parser and now full-featured. Distributed queries with left or right functions without aliases may throw exception if cluster contains different versions of clickhouse-server. If you are upgrading your cluster and encounter this error, you should finish upgrading your cluster to ensure all nodes have the same version. Also you can add aliases (AS something) to the columns in your queries to avoid this issue. #33407 (alexey-milovidov).
Resource usage by scalar subqueries is fully accounted since this version. With this change, rows read in scalar subqueries are now reported in the query_log. If the scalar subquery is cached (repeated or called for several rows) the rows read are only counted once. This change allows KILLing queries and reporting progress while they are executing scalar subqueries. #32271 (Raúl Marín).
Implement data schema inference for input formats. Allow to skip structure (or write just auto) in table functions file, url, s3, hdfs and in parameters of clickhouse-local . Allow to skip structure in create query for table engines File, HDFS, S3, URL, Merge, Buffer, Distributed and ReplicatedMergeTree (if we add new replicas). #32455 (Kruglov Pavel).
Detect format by file extension in file/hdfs/s3/url table functions and HDFS/S3/URL table engines and also for SELECT INTO OUTFILE and INSERT FROM INFILE#33565 (Kruglov Pavel). Close #30918. #33443 (OnePiece).
Automatic cluster discovery via Zoo/Keeper. It allows to add replicas to the cluster without changing configuration on every server. #31442 (vdimir).
Implement hive table engine to access apache hive from clickhouse. This implements: #29245. #31104 (taiyang-li).
Add aggregate functions cramersV, cramersVBiasCorrected, theilsU and contingency. These functions calculate dependency (measure of association) between categorical values. All these functions are using cross-tab (histogram on pairs) for implementation. You can imagine it like a correlation coefficient but for any discrete values (not necessary numbers). #33366 (alexey-milovidov). Initial implementation by Vanyok-All-is-OK and antikvist.
Added table function hdfsCluster which allows processing files from HDFS in parallel from many nodes in a specified cluster, similarly to s3Cluster. #32400 (Zhichang Yu).
Adding support for disks backed by Azure Blob Storage, in a similar way it has been done for disks backed by AWS S3. #31505 (Jakub Kuklis).
Non significant change. In extremely rare cases when data part is lost on every replica, after merging of some data parts, the subsequent queries may skip less amount of partitions during partition pruning. This hardly affects anything. #32220 (Azat Khuzhin).
Improve clickhouse-keeper writing performance by optimization the size calculation logic. #32366 (zhanglistar).
Parallel reading from multiple replicas within a shard during distributed query without using sample key. To enable this, set allow_experimental_parallel_reading_from_replicas = 1 and max_parallel_replicas to any number. This closes #26748. #29279 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Implemented sparse serialization. It can reduce usage of disk space and improve performance of some queries for columns, which contain a lot of default (zero) values. It can be enabled by setting ratio_for_sparse_serialization. Sparse serialization will be chosen dynamically for column, if it has ratio of number of default values to number of all values above that threshold. Serialization (default or sparse) will be fixed for every column in part, but may varies between parts. #22535 (Anton Popov).
Change ZooKeeper path for zero-copy marks for shared data. Note that "zero-copy replication" is non-production feature (in early stages of development) that you shouldn't use anyway. But in case if you have used it, let you keep in mind this change. #32061 (ianton-ru).
Events clause support for WINDOW VIEW watch query. #32607 (vxider).
Fix ACL with explicit digit hash in clickhouse-keeper: now the behavior consistent with ZooKeeper and generated digest is always accepted. #33249 (小路). #33246.
Fix unexpected projection removal when detaching parts. #32067 (Amos Bird).
Now date time conversion functions that generates time before 1970-01-01 00:00:00 will be saturated to zero instead of overflow. #29953 (Amos Bird). It also fixes a bug in index analysis if date truncation function would yield result before the Unix epoch.
Always display resource usage (total CPU usage, total RAM usage and max RAM usage per host) in client. #33271 (alexey-milovidov).
Improve Bool type serialization and deserialization, check the range of values. #32984 (Kruglov Pavel).
If an invalid setting is defined using the SET query or using the query parameters in the HTTP request, error message will contain suggestions that are similar to the invalid setting string (if any exists). #32946 (Antonio Andelic).
Support hints for mistyped setting names for clickhouse-client and clickhouse-local. Closes #32237. #32841 (凌涛).
Support <secure/> in cluster configuration, as an alternative form of <secure>1</secure>. Close #33270. #33330 (SuperDJY).
Pressing Ctrl+C twice will terminate clickhouse-benchmark immediately without waiting for in-flight queries. This closes #32586. #33303 (alexey-milovidov).
Support Unix timestamp with milliseconds in parseDateTimeBestEffort function. #33276 (Ben).
Allow to cancel query while reading data from external table in the formats: Arrow / Parquet / ORC - it failed to be cancelled it case of big files and setting input_format_allow_seeks as false. Closes #29678. #33238 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
If table engine supports SETTINGS clause, allow to pass the settings as key-value or via config. Add this support for MySQL. #33231 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Flush all In-Memory data parts when WAL is not enabled while shutdown server or detaching table. #32742 (nauta).
Allow to control connection timeouts for MySQL (previously was supported only for dictionary source). Closes #16669. Previously default connect_timeout was rather small, now it is configurable. #32734 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Added settings command_read_timeout, command_write_timeout for StorageExecutable, StorageExecutablePool, ExecutableDictionary, ExecutablePoolDictionary, ExecutableUserDefinedFunctions. Setting command_read_timeout controls timeout for reading data from command stdout in milliseconds. Setting command_write_timeout timeout for writing data to command stdin in milliseconds. Added settings command_termination_timeout for ExecutableUserDefinedFunction, ExecutableDictionary, StorageExecutable. Added setting execute_direct for ExecutableUserDefinedFunction, by default true. Added setting execute_direct for ExecutableDictionary, ExecutablePoolDictionary, by default false. #30957 (Maksim Kita).
Bitmap aggregate functions will give correct result for out of range argument instead of wraparound. #33127 (DR).
Bug Fix (user-visible misbehavior in official stable or prestable release)
Several fixes for format parsing. This is relevant if clickhouse-server is open for write access to adversary. Specifically crafted input data for Native format may lead to reading uninitialized memory or crash. This is relevant if clickhouse-server is open for write access to adversary. #33050 (Heena Bansal). Fixed Apache Avro Union type index out of boundary issue in Apache Avro binary format. #33022 (Harry Lee). Fix null pointer dereference in LowCardinality data when deserializing LowCardinality data in the Native format. #33021 (Harry Lee).
ClickHouse Keeper handler will correctly remove operation when response sent. #32988 (JackyWoo).
Potential off-by-one miscalculation of quotas: quota limit was not reached, but the limit was exceeded. This fixes #31174. #31656 (sunny).
Fix an exception Block structure mismatch which may happen during insertion into table with default nested LowCardinality column. Fixes #33028. #33504 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Fix dictionary expressions for range_hashed range min and range max attributes when created using DDL. Closes #30809. #33478 (Maksim Kita).
Fix possible use-after-free for INSERT into Materialized View with concurrent DROP (Azat Khuzhin).
Do not try to read pass EOF (to workaround for a bug in the Linux kernel), this bug can be reproduced on kernels (3.14..5.9), and requires index_granularity_bytes=0 (i.e. turn off adaptive index granularity). #33372 (Azat Khuzhin).
The commands SYSTEM SUSPEND and SYSTEM ... THREAD FUZZER missed access control. It is fixed. Author: Kevin Michel. #33333 (alexey-milovidov).
Fix when COMMENT for dictionaries does not appear in system.tables, system.dictionaries. Allow to modify the comment for Dictionary engine. Closes #33251. #33261 (Maksim Kita).
Add asynchronous inserts (with enabled setting async_insert) to query log. Previously such queries didn't appear in the query log. #33239 (Anton Popov).
The metric StorageBufferBytes sometimes was miscalculated. #33159 (xuyatian).
Fix error Invalid version for SerializationLowCardinality key column in case of reading from LowCardinality column with local_filesystem_read_prefetch or remote_filesystem_read_prefetch enabled. #33046 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Fix throwing exception like positional argument out of bounds for non-positional arguments. Closes #31173#event-5789668239. #32961 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Fix UB in case of unexpected EOF during filling a set from HTTP query (i.e. if the client interrupted in the middle, i.e. timeout 0.15s curl -Ss -F '[email protected];' 'http://127.0.0.1:8123/?s_structure=key+Int&query=SELECT+dummy+IN+s' and with large enough t.csv). #32955 (Azat Khuzhin).
Fix a regression in replaceRegexpAll function. The function worked incorrectly when matched substring was empty. This closes #32777. This closes #30245. #32945 (alexey-milovidov).
MergeTree table engine might silently skip some mutations if there are too many running mutations or in case of high memory consumption, it's fixed. Fixes #17882. #32814 (tavplubix).
Avoid reusing the scalar subquery cache when processing MV blocks. This fixes a bug when the scalar query reference the source table but it means that all subscalar queries in the MV definition will be calculated for each block. #32811 (Raúl Marín).
Server might fail to start if database with MySQL engine cannot connect to MySQL server, it's fixed. Fixes #14441. #32802 (tavplubix).
Fix error Column is not under aggregate function in case of MV with GROUP BY (list of columns) (which is pared as GROUP BY tuple(...)) over Kafka/RabbitMQ. Fixes #32668 and #32744. #32751 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Fix ALTER TABLE ... MATERIALIZE TTL query with TTL ... DELETE WHERE ... and TTL ... GROUP BY ... modes. #32695 (Anton Popov).
Fix optimize_read_in_order optimization in case when table engine is Distributed or Merge and its underlying MergeTree tables have monotonous function in prefix of sorting key. #32670 (Anton Popov).
Fix LOGICAL_ERROR exception when the target of a materialized view is a JOIN or a SET table. #32669 (Raúl Marín).
Inserting into S3 with multipart upload to Google Cloud Storage may trigger abort. #32504. #32649 (vdimir).
Fix broken select query when there are more than 2 row policies on same column, begin at second queries on the same session. #31606. #32291 (SuperDJY).
Fix fractional unix timestamp conversion to DateTime64, fractional part was reversed for negative unix timestamps (before 1970-01-01). #32240 (Ben).
Some entries of replication queue might hang for temporary_directories_lifetime (1 day by default) with Directory tmp_merge_<part_name> or Part ... (state Deleting) already exists, but it will be deleted soon or similar error. It's fixed. Fixes #29616. #32201 (tavplubix).
Fix parsing of APPLY lambda column transformer which could lead to client/server crash. #32138 (Kruglov Pavel).