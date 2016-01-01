Ruby on Rails
This guide integrates:
|✖️ Logs
|✖️ ️️Metrics
|✅ Traces
To send logs to ClickStack, please send logs via the OpenTelemetry collector.
Getting started
Install OpenTelemetry packages
Use the following command to install the OpenTelemetry package.
Configure OpenTelemetry + logger formatter
Next, you'll need to initialize the OpenTelemetry tracing instrumentation and configure the log message formatter for Rails logger so that logs can be tied back to traces automatically. Without the custom formatter, logs will not be automatically correlated together in ClickStack.
In
config/initializers folder, create a file called
hyperdx.rb and add the
following to it:
Configure environment variables
Afterwards you'll need to configure the following environment variables in your shell to ship telemetry to ClickStack:
The
OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable is used to identify your service
in the HyperDX app, it can be any name you want.
The
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS environment variable contains the API Key available via HyperDX app in
Team Settings → API Keys.