ClickStack uses the OpenTelemetry standard for collecting telemetry data (logs and traces). Traces are auto-generated with automatic instrumentation, so manual instrumentation isn't required to get value out of tracing.

This guide integrates:

Logs

Metrics

Traces

Use the following command to install the ClickStack OpenTelemetry package.

Install the OpenTelemetry automatic instrumentation libraries for the packages used by your Python application. We recommend that you use the opentelemetry-bootstrap tool that comes with the OpenTelemetry Python SDK to scan your application packages and generate the list of available libraries.

Afterwards you'll need to configure the following environment variables in your shell to ship telemetry to ClickStack:

The OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable is used to identify your service in the HyperDX app, it can be any name you want.

Now you can run the application with the OpenTelemetry Python agent ( opentelemetry-instrument ).

In this case, the OpenTelemetry Python agent will require additional changes to work.

To configure OpenTelemetry for application servers using the pre-fork web server mode, make sure to call the configure_opentelemetry method within the post-fork hook.

Gunicorn

uWSGI

uvicorn OpenTelemetry currently does not work with uvicorn run using the --reload flag or with multi-workers ( --workers ). We recommend disabling those flags while testing, or using Gunicorn.

By enabling network capture features, developers gain the capability to debug HTTP request headers and body payloads effectively. This can be accomplished simply by setting HYPERDX_ENABLE_ADVANCED_NETWORK_CAPTURE flag to 1.

By default, OpenTelemetry logging handler uses logging.NOTSET level which defaults to WARNING level. You can specify the logging level when you create a logger:

The OpenTelemetry Python SDK usually displays errors in the console when they occur. However, if you don't encounter any errors but notice that your data is not appearing in HyperDX as expected, you have the option to enable debug mode. When debug mode is activated, all telemetries will be printed to the console, allowing you to verify if your application is properly instrumented with the expected data.

Read more about Python OpenTelemetry instrumentation here: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/instrumentation/python/manual/