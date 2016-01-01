Node.js
ClickStack uses the OpenTelemetry standard for collecting telemetry data (logs, metrics, traces and exceptions). Traces are auto-generated with automatic instrumentation, so manual instrumentation isn't required to get value out of tracing.
This guide integrates:
- Logs
- Metrics
- Traces
- Exceptions
Getting started
Install HyperDX OpenTelemetry instrumentation package
Use the following command to install the ClickStack OpenTelemetry package.
- NPM
- Yarn
Initializing the SDK
To initialize the SDK, you'll need to call the
init function at the top of the entry point of your application.
- require
- import
This will automatically capture tracing, metrics, and logs from your Node.js application.
Setup log collection
By default,
console.* logs are collected by default. If you're using a logger
such as
winston or
pino, you'll need to add a transport to your logger to
send logs to ClickStack. If you're using another type of logger,
reach out or explore one of our platform
integrations if applicable (such as Kubernetes).
- Winston
- Pino
- console.log
If you're using
winston as your logger, you'll need to add the following transport to your logger.
If you're using
pino as your logger, you'll need to add the following transport to your logger and specify a
mixin to correlate logs with traces.
By default,
console.* methods are supported out of the box. No additional configuration is required.
You can disable this by setting the
HDX_NODE_CONSOLE_CAPTURE environment variable to 0 or by passing
consoleCapture: false to the
init function.
Setup error collection
The ClickStack SDK can automatically capture uncaught exceptions and errors in your application with full stack trace and code context.
To enable this, you'll need to add the following code to the end of your application's error handling middleware, or manually capture exceptions using the
recordException function.
- Express
- Koa
- Manual
Troubleshooting
If you're having trouble with the SDK, you can enable verbose logging by setting
the
OTEL_LOG_LEVEL environment variable to
debug.
Advanced instrumentation configuration
Capture console logs
By default, the ClickStack SDK will capture console logs. You can disable it by
setting
HDX_NODE_CONSOLE_CAPTURE environment variable to 0.
Attach user information or metadata
To easily tag all events related to a given attribute or identifier (ex. user id
or email), you can call the
setTraceAttributes function which will tag every
log/span associated with the current trace after the call with the declared
attributes. It's recommended to call this function as early as possible within a
given request/trace (ex. as early in an Express middleware stack as possible).
This is a convenient way to ensure all logs/spans are automatically tagged with the right identifiers to be searched on later, instead of needing to manually tag and propagate identifiers yourself.
userId,
userEmail,
userName, and
teamName will populate the sessions UI
with the corresponding values, but can be omitted. Any other additional values
can be specified and used to search for events.
Make sure to enable beta mode by setting
HDX_NODE_BETA_MODE environment
variable to 1 or by passing
betaMode: true to the
init function to
enable trace attributes.
Google Cloud Run
If you're running your application on Google Cloud Run, Cloud Trace automatically injects sampling headers into incoming requests, currently restricting traces to be sampled at 0.1 requests per second for each instance.
The
@hyperdx/node-opentelemetry package overwrites the sample rate to 1.0 by
default.
To change this behavior, or to configure other OpenTelemetry installations, you
can manually configure the environment variables
OTEL_TRACES_SAMPLER=parentbased_always_on and
OTEL_TRACES_SAMPLER_ARG=1 to
achieve the same result.
To learn more, and to force tracing of specific requests, please refer to the Google Cloud Run documentation.
Auto-instrumented libraries
The following libraries will be automatically instrumented (traced) by the SDK:
dns
express
graphql
hapi
http
ioredis
knex
koa
mongodb
mongoose
mysql
mysql2
net
pg
pino
redis
winston
Alternative installation
Run the Application with ClickStack OpenTelemetry CLI
Alternatively, you can auto-instrument your application without any code changes by using the
opentelemetry-instrument CLI or using the
Node.js
--require flag. The CLI installation exposes a wider range of auto-instrumented libraries and frameworks.
- Using NPX
- Custom Entry Point (ex. Nodemon, ts-node, etc.)
- Code Import
The
OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable is used to identify your service in the HyperDX app, it can be any name you want.
Enabling exception capturing
To enable uncaught exception capturing, you'll need to set the
HDX_NODE_EXPERIMENTAL_EXCEPTION_CAPTURE environment variable to 1.
Afterwards, to automatically capture exceptions from Express, Koa, or to manually catch exceptions, follow the instructions in the Setup Error Collection section above.
Auto-instrumented libraries
The following libraries will be automatically instrumented (traced) via the above installation methods: