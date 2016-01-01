Java
ClickStack uses the OpenTelemetry standard for collecting telemetry data (logs and traces). Traces are auto-generated with automatic instrumentation, so manual instrumentation isn't required to get value out of tracing.
This guide Integrates:
|✅ Logs
|✅ Metrics
|✅ Traces
Getting started
At present, the integration is compatible exclusively with Java 8+
Download OpenTelemetry Java agent
Download
opentelemetry-javaagent.jar
and place the JAR in your preferred directory. The JAR file contains the agent
and instrumentation libraries. You can also use the following command to
download the agent:
Configure environment variables
Afterwards you'll need to configure the following environment variables in your shell to ship telemetry to ClickStack:
The
OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable is used to identify your service in the HyperDX app, it can be any name you want.
The
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS environment variable contains the API Key available via HyperDX app in
Team Settings → API Keys.
Run the application with OpenTelemetry Java agent
Read more about Java OpenTelemetry instrumentation here: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/instrumentation/java/