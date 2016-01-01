Java

ClickStack uses the OpenTelemetry standard for collecting telemetry data (logs and traces). Traces are auto-generated with automatic instrumentation, so manual instrumentation isn't required to get value out of tracing.

This guide Integrates:

✅ Logs ✅ Metrics ✅ Traces

примечание At present, the integration is compatible exclusively with Java 8+

Download opentelemetry-javaagent.jar and place the JAR in your preferred directory. The JAR file contains the agent and instrumentation libraries. You can also use the following command to download the agent:

Afterwards you'll need to configure the following environment variables in your shell to ship telemetry to ClickStack:

The OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable is used to identify your service in the HyperDX app, it can be any name you want.

The OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS environment variable contains the API Key available via HyperDX app in Team Settings → API Keys .

Read more about Java OpenTelemetry instrumentation here: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/instrumentation/java/