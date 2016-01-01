Elixir
|✅ Logs
|✖️ Metrics
|✖️ Traces
🚧 OpenTelemetry metrics & tracing instrumentation coming soon!
Getting started
Install ClickStack logger backend package
The package can be installed by adding
hyperdx to your list of dependencies in
mix.exs:
Configure logger
Add the following to your
config.exs file:
Configure environment variables
Afterwards you'll need to configure the following environment variables in your shell to ship telemetry to ClickStack:
The
OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable is used to identify your service
in the HyperDX app, it can be any name you want.