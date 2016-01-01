Elixir

✅ Logs ✖️ Metrics ✖️ Traces

🚧 OpenTelemetry metrics & tracing instrumentation coming soon!

The package can be installed by adding hyperdx to your list of dependencies in mix.exs :

Add the following to your config.exs file:

Afterwards you'll need to configure the following environment variables in your shell to ship telemetry to ClickStack: