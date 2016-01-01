Browser JS
The ClickStack browser SDK allows you to instrument your frontend application to send events to ClickStack. This allows you to view network requests and exceptions alongside backend events in a single timeline.
Additionally, it'll automatically capture and correlate session replay data, so you can visually step through and debug what a user was seeing while using your application.
This guide integrates the following:
- Console Logs
- Session Replays
- XHR/Fetch/Websocket Requests
- Exceptions
Getting Started
- Package Import
- Script Tag
Install via package import (Recommended)
Use the following command to install the browser package.
Initialize ClickStack
Install via Script Tag (Alternative)
You can also include and install the script via a script tag as opposed to
installing via NPM. This will expose the
HyperDX global variable and can be
used in the same way as the NPM package.
This is recommended if your site is not currently built using a bundler.
Options
apiKey- Your ClickStack Ingestion API Key.
service- The service name events will show up as in HyperDX UI.
tracePropagationTargets- A list of regex patterns to match against HTTP requests to link frontend and backend traces, it will add an additional
traceparentheader to all requests matching any of the patterns. This should be set to your backend API domain (ex.
api.yoursite.com).
consoleCapture- (Optional) Capture all console logs (default
false).
advancedNetworkCapture- (Optional) Capture full request/response headers and bodies (default false).
url- (Optional) The OpenTelemetry collector URL, only needed for self-hosted instances.
maskAllInputs- (Optional) Whether to mask all input fields in session replay (default
false).
maskAllText- (Optional) Whether to mask all text in session replay (default
false).
disableIntercom- (Optional) Whether to disable Intercom integration (default
false)
disableReplay- (Optional) Whether to disable session replay (default
false)
Additional configuration
Attach user information or metadata
Attaching user information will allow you to search/filter sessions and events in the HyperDX UI. This can be called at any point during the client session. The current client session and all events sent after the call will be associated with the user information.
userEmail,
userName, and
teamName will populate the sessions UI with the
corresponding values, but can be omitted. Any other additional values can be
specified and used to search for events.
Auto capture React error boundary errors
If you're using React, you can automatically capture errors that occur within
React error boundaries by passing your error boundary component
into the
attachToReactErrorBoundary function.
Send custom actions
To explicitly track a specific application event (ex. sign up, submission,
etc.), you can call the
addAction function with an event name and optional
event metadata.
Example:
Enable network capture dynamically
To enable or disable network capture dynamically, simply invoke the
enableAdvancedNetworkCapture or
disableAdvancedNetworkCapture function as needed.
Enable resource timing for CORS requests
If your frontend application makes API requests to a different domain, you can
optionally enable the
Timing-Allow-Originheader to be sent with the request. This will allow ClickStack to capture fine-grained
resource timing information for the request such as DNS lookup, response
download, etc. via
PerformanceResourceTiming.
If you're using
express with
cors packages, you can use the following
snippet to enable the header: