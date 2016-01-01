Going to Production

When deploying ClickStack in production, there are several additional considerations to ensure security, stability, and correct configuration.

By default, Docker Compose exposes ports on the host, making them accessible from outside the container - even if tools like ufw (Uncomplicated Firewall) are enabled. This behavior is due to the Docker networking stack, which can bypass host-level firewall rules unless explicitly configured.

Recommendation:

Only expose ports that are necessary for production use. Typically the OTLP endpoints, API server, and frontend.

For example, remove or comment out unnecessary port mappings in your docker-compose.yml file:

Refer to the Docker networking documentation for details on isolating containers and hardening access.

In production, you must set a strong, random value for the EXPRESS_SESSION_SECRET environment variable to protect session data and prevent tampering.

Here's how to add it to your docker-compose.yml file for the app service:

You can generate a strong secret using openssl:

Avoid committing secrets to source control. In production, consider using environment variable management tools (e.g. Docker Secrets, HashiCorp Vault, or environment-specific CI/CD configs).

All ingestion should occur via the OTLP ports exposed by ClickStack distribution of the OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector. By default, this requires a secure ingestion API key generated at startup. This key is required when sending data to the OTel ports, and can be found in the HyperDX UI under Team Settings → API Keys .

Additionally, we recommend enabling TLS for OTLP endpoints and creating a dedicated user for ClickHouse ingestion.

For production deployments, we recommend using ClickHouse Cloud, which applies industry-standard security practices by default - including enhanced encryption, authentication and connectivity, and managed access controls. See "ClickHouse Cloud" for a step-by-step guide of using ClickHouse Cloud with best practices.

The ClickHouse user for HyperDX only needs to be a readonly user with access to change the following settings:

max_rows_to_read (at least up to 1 million)

(at least up to 1 million) read_overflow_mode

cancel_http_readonly_queries_on_client_close

wait_end_of_query

By default the default user in both OSS and ClickHouse Cloud will have these permissions available but we recommend you create a new user with these permissions.

We recommend creating a dedicated user for the OTel collector for ingestion into ClickHouse and ensuring ingestion is sent to a specific database e.g. otel . See "Creating an ingestion user" for further details.

If you are managing your own ClickHouse instance, it's essential to enable SSL/TLS, enforce authentication, and follow best practices for hardening access. See this blog post for context on real-world misconfigurations and how to avoid them.

ClickHouse OSS provides robust security features out of the box. However, these require configuration:

Use SSL/TLS via tcp_port_secure and <openSSL> in config.xml . See guides/sre/configuring-ssl.

via and in . See guides/sre/configuring-ssl. Set a strong password for the default user or disable it.

for the user or disable it. Avoid exposing ClickHouse externally unless explicitly intended. By default, ClickHouse binds only to localhost unless listen_host is modified.

unless explicitly intended. By default, ClickHouse binds only to unless is modified. Use authentication methods such as passwords, certificates, SSH keys, or external authenticators.

such as passwords, certificates, SSH keys, or external authenticators. Restrict access using IP filtering and the HOST clause. See sql-reference/statements/create/user#user-host.

using IP filtering and the clause. See sql-reference/statements/create/user#user-host. Enable Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) to grant granular privileges. See operations/access-rights.

to grant granular privileges. See operations/access-rights. Enforce quotas and limits using quotas, settings profiles, and read-only modes.

using quotas, settings profiles, and read-only modes. Encrypt data at rest and use secure external storage. See operations/storing-data and cloud/security/CMEK.

and use secure external storage. See operations/storing-data and cloud/security/CMEK. Avoid hard coding credentials. Use named collections or IAM roles in ClickHouse Cloud.

Use named collections or IAM roles in ClickHouse Cloud. Audit access and queries using system logs and session logs.

See also external authenticators and query complexity settings for managing users and ensuring query/resource limits.

Follow the official MongoDB security checklist.

The following represents a simple deployment of ClickStack using ClickHouse Cloud which meets best practices.