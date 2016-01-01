Перейти к основному содержимому
Mapping types

Elasticsearch and ClickHouse support a wide variety of data types, but their underlying storage and query models are fundamentally different. This section maps commonly used Elasticsearch field types to their ClickHouse equivalents, where available, and provides context to help guide migrations. Where no equivalent exists, alternatives or notes are provided in the comments.

Elasticsearch TypeClickHouse EquivalentComments
booleanUInt8 or BoolClickHouse supports Boolean as an alias for UInt8 in newer versions.
keywordStringUsed for exact-match filtering, grouping, and sorting.
textStringFull-text search is limited in ClickHouse; tokenization requires custom logic using functions such as tokens combined with array functions.
longInt6464-bit signed integer.
integerInt3232-bit signed integer.
shortInt1616-bit signed integer.
byteInt88-bit signed integer.
unsigned_longUInt64Unsigned 64-bit integer.
doubleFloat6464-bit floating-point.
floatFloat3232-bit floating-point.
half_floatFloat32 or BFloat16Closest equivalent. ClickHouse does not have a 16-bit float. ClickHouse has a BFloat16- this is different from Half-float IEE-754: half-float offers higher precision with a smaller range, while bfloat16 sacrifices precision for a wider range, making it better suited for machine learning workloads.
scaled_floatDecimal(x, y)Store fixed-point numeric values.
dateDateTimeEquivalent date types with second precision.
date_nanosDateTime64ClickHouse supports nanosecond precision with DateTime64(9).
binaryString, FixedString(N)Needs base64 decoding for binary fields.
ipIPv4, IPv6Native IPv4 and IPv6 types available.
objectNested, Map, Tuple, JSONClickHouse can model JSON-like objects using Nested or JSON.
flattenedStringThe flattened type in Elasticsearch stores entire JSON objects as single fields, enabling flexible, schemaless access to nested keys without full mapping. In ClickHouse, similar functionality can be achieved using the String type, but requires processing to be done in materialized views.
nestedNestedClickHouse Nested columns provide similar semantics for grouped sub fields assuming users use flatten_nested=0.
joinNANo direct concept of parent-child relationships. Not required in ClickHouse as joins across tables are supported.
aliasAlias column modifierAliases are supported through a field modifier. Functions can be applied to these alias e.g. size String ALIAS formatReadableSize(size_bytes)
range types (*_range)Tuple(start, end) or Array(T)ClickHouse has no native range type, but numerical and date ranges can be represented using Tuple(start, end) or Array structures. For IP ranges (ip_range), store CIDR values as String and evaluate with functions like isIPAddressInRange(). Alternatively, consider ip_trie based lookup dictionaries for efficient filtering.
aggregate_metric_doubleAggregateFunction(...) and SimpleAggregateFunction(...)Use aggregate function states and materialized views to model pre-aggregated metrics. All aggregation functions support aggregate states.
histogramTuple(Array(Float64), Array(UInt64))Manually represent buckets and counts using arrays or custom schemas.
annotated-textStringNo built-in support for entity-aware search or annotations.
completion, search_as_you_typeNANo native autocomplete or suggester engine. Can be reproduced with String and search functions.
semantic_textNANo native semantic search - generate embeddings and use vector search.
token_countInt32Use during ingestion to compute token count manually e.g. length(tokens()) function e.g. with a Materialized column
dense_vectorArray(Float32)Use arrays for embedding storage
sparse_vectorMap(UInt32, Float32)Simulate sparse vectors with maps. No native sparse vector support.
rank_feature / rank_featuresFloat32, Array(Float32)No native query-time boosting, but can be modeled manually in scoring logic.
geo_pointTuple(Float64, Float64) or PointUse tuple of (latitude, longitude). Point is available as a ClickHouse type.
geo_shape, shapeRing, LineString, MultiLineString, Polygon, MultiPolygonNative support for geo shapes and spatial indexing.
percolatorNANo concept of indexing queries. Use standard SQL + Incremental Materialized Views instead.
versionStringClickHouse does not have a native version type. Store versions as strings and use custom UDFs functions to perform semantic comparisons if needed. Consider normalizing to numeric formats if range queries are required.

Notes

  • Arrays: In Elasticsearch, all fields support arrays natively. In ClickHouse, arrays must be explicitly defined (e.g., Array(String)), with the advantage specific positions can be accessed and queried e.g. an_array[1].

  • Multi-fields: Elasticsearch allows indexing the same field multiple ways (e.g., both text and keyword). In ClickHouse, this pattern must be modeled using separate columns or views.

  • Map and JSON Types - In ClickHouse, the Map type is commonly used to model dynamic key-value structures such as resourceAttributes and logAttributes. This type enables flexible schema-less ingestion by allowing arbitrary keys to be added at runtime — similar in spirit to JSON objects in Elasticsearch. However, there are important limitations to consider:

    • Uniform value types: ClickHouse Map columns must have a consistent value type (e.g., Map(String, String)). Mixed-type values are not supported without coercion.
    • Performance cost: accessing any key in a Map requires loading the entire map into memory, which can be suboptimal for performance.
    • No subcolumns: unlike JSON, keys in a Map are not represented as true subcolumns, which limits ClickHouse’s ability to index, compress, and query efficiently.

    Because of these limitations, ClickStack is migrating away from Map in favor of ClickHouse's enhanced JSON type. The JSON type addresses many of the shortcomings of Map:

    • True columnar storage: each JSON path is stored as a subcolumn, allowing efficient compression, filtering, and vectorized query execution.
    • Mixed-type support: different data types (e.g., integers, strings, arrays) can coexist under the same path without coercion or type unification.
    • File system scalability: internal limits on dynamic keys (max_dynamic_paths) and types (max_dynamic_types) prevent an explosion of column files on disk, even with high cardinality key sets.
    • Dense storage: nulls and missing values are stored sparsely to avoid unnecessary overhead.

    The JSON type is especially well-suited for observability workloads, offering the flexibility of schemaless ingestion with the performance and scalability of native ClickHouse types — making it an ideal replacement for Map in dynamic attribute fields.

    For further details on the JSON type we recommend the JSON guide and "How we built a new powerful JSON data type for ClickHouse".