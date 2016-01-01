Tables and schemas used by ClickStack
The ClickStack OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector uses the ClickHouse exporter to create tables in ClickHouse and insert data.
The following tables are created for each data type in the
default database. Users can change this target database by modifying the environment variable
HYPERDX_OTEL_EXPORTER_CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE for the image hosting the OTel collector.
Logs
Traces
Metrics
Gauge metrics
Sum metrics
Histogram metrics
Exponential histograms
примечание
HyperDX does not support fetching/displaying exponential histogram metrics yet. Users may configure them in the metrics source but future support is forthcoming.