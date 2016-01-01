ClickStack OpenTelemetry Collector

This page includes details on configuring the official ClickStack OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector.

OpenTelemetry collectors can be deployed in two principal roles:

Agent - Agent instances collect data at the edge e.g. on servers or on Kubernetes nodes, or receive events directly from applications - instrumented with an OpenTelemetry SDK. In the latter case, the agent instance runs with the application or on the same host as the application (such as a sidecar or a DaemonSet). Agents can either send their data directly to ClickHouse or to a gateway instance. In the former case, this is referred to as Agent deployment pattern.

Gateway - Gateway instances provide a standalone service (for example, a deployment in Kubernetes), typically per cluster, per data center, or per region. These receive events from applications (or other collectors as agents) via a single OTLP endpoint. Typically, a set of gateway instances are deployed, with an out-of-the-box load balancer used to distribute the load amongst them. If all agents and applications send their signals to this single endpoint, it is often referred to as a Gateway deployment pattern.

Important: The collector, including in default distributions of ClickStack, assumes the gateway role described below, receiving data from agents or SDKs.

Users deploying OTel collectors in the agent role will typically use the default contrib distribution of the collector and not the ClickStack version but are free to use other OTLP compatible technologies such as Fluentd and Vector.

If you are managing your own OpenTelemetry collector in a standalone deployment - such as when using the HyperDX-only distribution - we recommend still using the official ClickStack distribution of the collector for the gateway role where possible, but if you choose to bring your own, ensure it includes the ClickHouse exporter.

To deploy the ClickStack distribution of the OTel connector in a standalone mode, run the following docker command:

Note that we can overwrite the target ClickHouse instance with environment variables for CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT , CLICKHOUSE_USERNAME , and CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD . The CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT should be the full ClickHouse HTTP endpoint, including the protocol and port—for example, http://localhost:8123 .

These environment variables can be used with any of the docker distributions which include the connector.

The OPAMP_SERVER_URL should point to your HyperDX deployment - for example, http://localhost:4320 . HyperDX exposes an OpAMP (Open Agent Management Protocol) server at /v1/opamp on port 4320 by default. Make sure to expose this port from the container running HyperDX (e.g., using -p 4320:4320 ).

Exposing and connecting to the OpAMP port For the collector to connect to the OpAMP port it must be exposed by the HyperDX container e.g. -p 4320:4320 . For local testing, OSX users can then set OPAMP_SERVER_URL=http://host.docker.internal:4320 . Linux users can start the collector container with --network=host .

Users should use a user with the appropriate credentials in production.

All docker images, which include the OpenTelemetry collector, can be configured to use a clickhouse instance via the environment variables OPAMP_SERVER_URL , CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT , CLICKHOUSE_USERNAME and CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD :

For example the all-in-one image:

With Docker Compose, modify the collector configuration using the same environment variables as above:

Currently, the ClickStack distribution of the OTel collector does not support modification of its configuration file. If you need a more complex configuration e.g. configuring TLS, or modifying the batch size, we recommend copying and modifying the default configuration and deploying your own version of the OTel collector using the ClickHouse exporter documented here and here.

The default ClickStack configuration for the OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector can be found here.

For details on configuring OTel collectors, including receivers , operators , and processors , we recommend the official OpenTelemetry collector documentation.

The ClickStack distribution of the OpenTelemetry collector includes built-in support for OpAMP (Open Agent Management Protocol), which it uses to securely configure and manage the OTLP endpoint. On startup, users must provide an OPAMP_SERVER_URL environment variable — this should point to the HyperDX app, which hosts the OpAMP API at /v1/opamp .

This integration ensures that the OTLP endpoint is secured using an auto-generated ingestion API key, created when the HyperDX app is deployed. All telemetry data sent to the collector must include this API key for authentication. You can find the key in the HyperDX app under Team Settings → API Keys .

To further secure your deployment, we recommend:

Configuring the collector to communicate with ClickHouse over HTTPS.

Create a dedicated user for ingestion with limited permissions - see below.

Enabling TLS for the OTLP endpoint, ensuring encrypted communication between SDKs/agents and the collector. Currently, this requires users to deploy a default distribution of the collector and manage the configuration themselves.

We recommend creating a dedicated database and user for the OTel collector for ingestion into ClickHouse. This should have the ability to create and insert into the tables created and used by ClickStack.

This assumes the collector has been configured to use the database otel . This can be controlled through the environment variable HYPERDX_OTEL_EXPORTER_CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE . Pass this to the image hosting the collector similar to other environment variables.

Users will invariably want to filter, transform, and enrich event messages during ingestion. Since the configuration for the ClickStack connector cannot be modified, we recommend users who need further event filtering and processing either:

Deploy their own version of the OTel collector performing filtering and processing, sending events to the ClickStack collector via OTLP for ingestion into ClickHouse.

Deploy their own version of the OTel collector and send events directly to ClickHouse using the ClickHouse exporter.

If processing is done using the OTel collector, we recommend doing transformations at gateway instances and minimizing any work done at agent instances. This will ensure the resources required by agents at the edge, running on servers, are as minimal as possible. Typically, we see users only performing filtering (to minimize unnecessary network usage), timestamp setting (via operators), and enrichment, which requires context in agents. For example, if gateway instances reside in a different Kubernetes cluster, k8s enrichment will need to occur in the agent.

OpenTelemetry supports the following processing and filtering features users can exploit:

Processors - Processors take the data collected by receivers and modify or transform it before sending it to the exporters. Processors are applied in the order as configured in the processors section of the collector configuration. These are optional, but the minimal set is typically recommended. When using an OTel collector with ClickHouse, we recommend limiting processors to:

A memory_limiter is used to prevent out of memory situations on the collector. See Estimating Resources for recommendations.

Any processor that does enrichment based on context. For example, the Kubernetes Attributes Processor allows the automatic setting of spans, metrics, and logs resource attributes with k8s metadata e.g. enriching events with their source pod id.

Tail or head sampling if required for traces.

Basic filtering - Dropping events that are not required if this cannot be done via operator (see below).

Batching - essential when working with ClickHouse to ensure data is sent in batches. See "Optimizing inserts".

Operators - Operators provide the most basic unit of processing available at the receiver. Basic parsing is supported, allowing fields such as the Severity and Timestamp to be set. JSON and regex parsing are supported here along with event filtering and basic transformations. We recommend performing event filtering here.

We recommend users avoid doing excessive event processing using operators or transform processors. These can incur considerable memory and CPU overhead, especially JSON parsing. It is possible to do all processing in ClickHouse at insert time with materialized views and columns with some exceptions - specifically, context-aware enrichment e.g. adding of k8s metadata. For more details, see Extracting structure with SQL.

The following configuration shows collection of this unstructured log file. This configuration could be used by a collector in the agent role sending data to the ClickStack gateway.

Note the use of operators to extract structure from the log lines ( regex_parser ) and filter events, along with a processor to batch events and limit memory usage.

Note the need to include an authorization header containing your ingestion API key in any OTLP communication.

For more advanced configuration, we suggest the OpenTelemetry collector documentation.

In order to achieve high insert performance while obtaining strong consistency guarantees, users should adhere to simple rules when inserting Observability data into ClickHouse via the ClickStack collector. With the correct configuration of the OTel collector, the following rules should be straightforward to follow. This also avoids common issues users encounter when using ClickHouse for the first time.

By default, each insert sent to ClickHouse causes ClickHouse to immediately create a part of storage containing the data from the insert together with other metadata that needs to be stored. Therefore sending a smaller amount of inserts that each contain more data, compared to sending a larger amount of inserts that each contain less data, will reduce the number of writes required. We recommend inserting data in fairly large batches of at least 1,000 rows at a time. Further details here.

By default, inserts into ClickHouse are synchronous and idempotent if identical. For tables of the merge tree engine family, ClickHouse will, by default, automatically deduplicate inserts. This means inserts are tolerant in cases like the following:

(1) If the node receiving the data has issues, the insert query will time out (or get a more specific error) and not receive an acknowledgment.

(2) If the data got written by the node, but the acknowledgement can't be returned to the sender of the query because of network interruptions, the sender will either get a timeout or a network error.

From the collector's perspective, (1) and (2) can be hard to distinguish. However, in both cases, the unacknowledged insert can just be retried immediately. As long as the retried insert query contains the same data in the same order, ClickHouse will automatically ignore the retried insert if the original (unacknowledged) insert succeeded.

For this reason, the ClickStack distribution of the OTel collector uses the batch batch processor. This ensures inserts are sent as consistent batches of rows satisfying the above requirements. If a collector is expected to have high throughput (events per second), and at least 5000 events can be sent in each insert, this is usually the only batching required in the pipeline. In this case the collector will flush batches before the batch processor's timeout is reached, ensuring the end-to-end latency of the pipeline remains low and batches are of a consistent size.

Typically, users are forced to send smaller batches when the throughput of a collector is low, and yet they still expect data to reach ClickHouse within a minimum end-to-end latency. In this case, small batches are sent when the timeout of the batch processor expires. This can cause problems and is when asynchronous inserts are required. This issue is rare if users are sending data to the ClickStack collector acting as a Gateway - by acting as aggregators, they alleviate this problem - see Collector roles.

If large batches cannot be guaranteed, users can delegate batching to ClickHouse using Asynchronous Inserts. With asynchronous inserts, data is inserted into a buffer first and then written to the database storage later or asynchronously respectively.

With asynchronous inserts enabled, when ClickHouse ① receives an insert query, the query's data is ② immediately written into an in-memory buffer first. When ③ the next buffer flush takes place, the buffer's data is sorted and written as a part to the database storage. Note, that the data is not searchable by queries before being flushed to the database storage; the buffer flush is configurable.

To enable asynchronous inserts for the collector, add async_insert=1 to the connection string. We recommend users use wait_for_async_insert=1 (the default) to get delivery guarantees - see here for further details.

Data from an async insert is inserted once the ClickHouse buffer is flushed. This occurs either after the async_insert_max_data_size is exceeded or after async_insert_busy_timeout_ms milliseconds since the first INSERT query. If the async_insert_stale_timeout_ms is set to a non-zero value, the data is inserted after async_insert_stale_timeout_ms milliseconds since the last query. Users can tune these settings to control the end-to-end latency of their pipeline. Further settings that can be used to tune buffer flushing are documented here. Generally, defaults are appropriate.

Consider Adaptive Asynchronous Inserts In cases where a low number of agents are in use, with low throughput but strict end-to-end latency requirements, adaptive asynchronous inserts may be useful. Generally, these are not applicable to high throughput Observability use cases, as seen with ClickHouse.

Finally, the previous deduplication behavior associated with synchronous inserts into ClickHouse is not enabled by default when using asynchronous inserts. If required, see the setting async_insert_deduplicate .

Full details on configuring this feature can be found on this docs page, or with a deep dive blog post.

The ClickStack OTel collector acts a Gateway instance - see Collector roles. These provide a standalone service, typically per data center or per region. These receive events from applications (or other collectors in the agent role) via a single OTLP endpoint. Typically a set of collector instances are deployed, with an out-of-the-box load balancer used to distribute the load amongst them.

The objective of this architecture is to offload computationally intensive processing from the agents, thereby minimizing their resource usage. These ClickStack gateways can perform transformation tasks that would otherwise need to be done by agents. Furthermore, by aggregating events from many agents, the gateways can ensure large batches are sent to ClickHouse - allowing efficient insertion. These gateway collectors can easily be scaled as more agents and SDK sources are added and event throughput increases.

Readers may notice the above architectures do not use Kafka as a message queue.

Using a Kafka queue as a message buffer is a popular design pattern seen in logging architectures and was popularized by the ELK stack. It provides a few benefits: principally, it helps provide stronger message delivery guarantees and helps deal with backpressure. Messages are sent from collection agents to Kafka and written to disk. In theory, a clustered Kafka instance should provide a high throughput message buffer since it incurs less computational overhead to write data linearly to disk than parse and process a message. In Elastic, for example, tokenization and indexing incurs significant overhead. By moving data away from the agents, you also incur less risk of losing messages as a result of log rotation at the source. Finally, it offers some message reply and cross-region replication capabilities, which might be attractive for some use cases.

However, ClickHouse can handle inserting data very quickly - millions of rows per second on moderate hardware. Backpressure from ClickHouse is rare. Often, leveraging a Kafka queue means more architectural complexity and cost. If you can embrace the principle that logs do not need the same delivery guarantees as bank transactions and other mission-critical data, we recommend avoiding the complexity of Kafka.

However, if you require high delivery guarantees or the ability to replay data (potentially to multiple sources), Kafka can be a useful architectural addition.

In this case, OTel agents can be configured to send data to Kafka via the Kafka exporter. Gateway instances, in turn, consume messages using the Kafka receiver. We recommend the Confluent and OTel documentation for further details.

OTel collector configuration The ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector distribution cannot be used with Kafka as it requires a configuration modification. Users will need to deploy a default OTel collector using the ClickHouse exporter.

Resource requirements for the OTel collector will depend on the event throughput, the size of messages and amount of processing performed. The OpenTelemetry project maintains benchmarks users can use to estimate resource requirements.

In our experience, a ClickStack gateway instance with 3 cores and 12GB of RAM can handle around 60k events per second. This assumes a minimal processing pipeline responsible for renaming fields and no regular expressions.

For agent instances responsible for shipping events to a gateway, and only setting the timestamp on the event, we recommend users size based on the anticipated logs per second. The following represent approximate numbers users can use as a starting point: