Ingesting with OpenTelemetry
All data is ingested into ClickStack via an OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector instance, which acts as the primary entry point for logs, metrics, traces, and session data. We recommend using the official ClickStack distribution of the collector for this instance.
Users send data to this collector from language SDKs or through data collection agents collecting infrastructure metrics and logs (such OTel collectors in an agent role or other technologies e.g. Fluentd or Vector).
Installing ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector
The ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector is included in most ClickStack distributions, including:
Standalone
The ClickStack OTel collector can also be deployed standalone, independent of other components of the stack.
If you're using the HyperDX-only distribution, you are responsible for delivering data into ClickHouse yourself. This can be done by:
- Running your own OpenTelemetry collector and pointing it at ClickHouse - see below.
- Sending directly to ClickHouse using alternative tooling, such as Vector, Fluentd etc, or even the default OTel contrib collector distribution.
This allows users to benefit from standardized ingestion, enforced schemas, and out-of-the-box compatibility with the HyperDX UI. Using the default schema enables automatic source detection and preconfigured column mappings.
For further details see "Deploying the collector".
Sending OpenTelemetry data
To send data to ClickStack, point your OpenTelemetry instrumentation to the following endpoints made available by the OpenTelemetry collector:
- HTTP (OTLP):
http://localhost:4318
- gRPC (OTLP):
localhost:4317
For most language SDKs and telemetry libraries that support OpenTelemetry, users can simply set
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT environment variable in your application:
In addition, an authorization header containing the API ingestion key is required. You can find the key in the HyperDX app under
Team Settings → API Keys.
For language SDKs, this can either be set by an
init function or via an
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS environment variable e.g.:
Agents should likewise include this authorization header in any OTLP communication. For example, if deploying a contrib distribution of the OTel collector in the agent role, they can use the OTLP exporter. An example agent config consuming this structured log file, is shown below. Note the need to specify an authorization key - see
<YOUR_API_INGESTION_KEY>.