Перейти к основному содержимому
Перейти к основному содержимому

Ingesting data

ClickStack provides multiple ways to ingest observability data into your ClickHouse instance. Whether you're collecting logs, metrics, traces, or session data, you can use the OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector as a unified ingestion point or leverage platform-specific integrations for specialized use cases.

SectionDescription
OverviewIntroduction to data ingestion methods and architecture
Ingesting data with OpenTelemetryFor users using OpenTelemetry and looking to quickly integrate with ClickStack
OpenTelemetry collectorAdvanced details for the ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector
KubernetesGuide on collecting observability data from Kubernetes clusters
Tables and SchemasOverview of the ClickHouse tables and their schemas used by ClickStack
Language SDKsClickStack SDKs for instrumenting programming languages and collecting telemetry data