Getting Started with ClickStack

Getting started with ClickStack is straightforward thanks to the availability of prebuilt Docker images. These images are based on the official ClickHouse Debian package and are available in multiple distributions to suit different use cases.

The simplest option is a single-image distribution that includes all core components of the stack bundled together:

HyperDX UI

OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector

ClickHouse

This all-in-one image allows you to launch the full stack with a single command, making it ideal for testing, experimentation, or quick local deployments.

Deploy stack with docker The following will run an OpenTelemetry collector (on port 4317 and 4318) and the HyperDX UI (on port 8080). Persisting data and settings To persist data and settings across restarts of the container, users can modify the above docker command to mount the paths /data/db , /var/lib/clickhouse and /var/log/clickhouse-server . For example: Navigate to the HyperDX UI Visit http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI. Create a user, providing a username and password that meets the complexity requirements. HyperDX will automatically connect to the local cluster and create data sources for the logs, traces, metrics, and sessions - allowing you to explore the product immediately. Explore the product With the stack deployed, try one of our same datasets. To continue using the local cluster: Example dataset - Load an example dataset from our public demo. Diagnose a simple issue.

Local files and metrics - Load local files and monitor system on OSX or Linux using a local OTel collector.

Alternatively, you can connect to a demo cluster where you can explore a larger dataset: Remote demo dataset - Explore a demo dataset in our demo ClickHouse service.

Users can deploy ClickStack against ClickHouse Cloud, benefiting from a fully managed, secure backend while retaining complete control over ingestion, schema, and observability workflows.

Create a ClickHouse Cloud service Follow the getting started guide for ClickHouse Cloud to create a service. Copy connection details To find the connection details for HyperDX, navigate to the ClickHouse Cloud console and click the Connect button on the sidebar. Copy the HTTP connection details, specifically the HTTPS endpoint ( endpoint ) and password. Deploying to production While we will use the default user to connect HyperDX, we recommend creating a dedicated user when going to production. Deploy with docker Open a terminal and export the credentials copied above: Run the following docker command: This will expose an OpenTelemetry collector (on port 4317 and 4318), and the HyperDX UI (on port 8080). Navigate to the HyperDX UI Visit http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI. Create a user, providing a username and password which meets the complexity requirements. Create a ClickHouse Cloud connection Navigate to Team Settings and click Edit for the Local Connection : Rename the connection to Cloud and complete the subsequent form with your ClickHouse Cloud service credentials before clicking Save : Explore the product With the stack deployed, try one of our same datasets. Example dataset - Load an example dataset from our public demo. Diagnose a simple issue.

Local mode is a way to deploy HyperDX without needing to authenticate.

Authentication is not supported.

This mode is intended to be used for quick testing, development, demos and debugging use cases where authentication and settings persistence is not necessary.

You can use a hosted version of HyperDX in local mode available at play.hyperdx.io.