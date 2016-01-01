Local Mode Only
This mode includes the UI with authentication disabled to allow for quick local use.
User authentication is disabled for this distribution of HyperDX
It does not persist dashboards, saved searches, and alerts.
Suitable for
- Demos
- Debugging
- Development where HyperDX is used
Deployment steps
Deploy with Docker
Local mode deploys the HyperDX UI only, accessible on port 8080.
Navigate to the HyperDX UI
Visit http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI.
You will not be prompted to create a user, as authentication is not enabled in this deployment mode.
Connect to your own external ClickHouse cluster e.g. ClickHouse Cloud.
Create a source, retain all default values, and complete the
Table field with the value
otel_logs. All other settings should be auto-detected, allowing you to click
Save New Source.