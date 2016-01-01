Перейти к основному содержимому
Local Mode Only

This mode includes the UI with authentication disabled to allow for quick local use.

User authentication is disabled for this distribution of HyperDX

It does not persist dashboards, saved searches, and alerts.

Suitable for

  • Demos
  • Debugging
  • Development where HyperDX is used

Deployment steps


Deploy with Docker

Local mode deploys the HyperDX UI only, accessible on port 8080.

Visit http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI.

You will not be prompted to create a user, as authentication is not enabled in this deployment mode.

Connect to your own external ClickHouse cluster e.g. ClickHouse Cloud.

Create a source, retain all default values, and complete the Table field with the value otel_logs. All other settings should be auto-detected, allowing you to click Save New Source.