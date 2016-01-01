ClickHouse Cloud

This option is designed for users who are using ClickHouse Cloud. In this deployment pattern, both ClickHouse and HyperDX are hosted in ClickHouse Cloud, minimizing the number of components the user needs to self-host.

As well as reducing infrastructure management, this deployment pattern ensures authentication is integrated with ClickHouse Cloud SSO/SAML. Unlike self-hosted deployments, there is also no need to provision a MongoDB instance to store application state — such as dashboards, saved searches, user settings, and alerts.

In this mode, data ingestion is entirely left to the user. You can ingest data into ClickHouse Cloud using your own hosted OpenTelemetry collector, direct ingestion from client libraries, ClickHouse-native table engines (such as Kafka or S3), ETL pipelines, or ClickPipes — ClickHouse Cloud's managed ingestion service. This approach offers the simplest and most performant way to operate ClickStack.

This deployment pattern is ideal in the following scenarios:

You already have observability data in ClickHouse Cloud and wish to visualize it using HyperDX. You operate a large observability deployment and need the dedicated performance and scalability of ClickStack with ClickHouse Cloud. You're already using ClickHouse Cloud for analytics and want to instrument your application using ClickStack instrumentation libraries — sending data to the same cluster. In this case, we recommend using warehouses to isolate compute for observability workloads.

The following guide assumes you have already created a ClickHouse Cloud service. If you haven't created a service, follow the "Create a ClickHouse service" step from our Quick Start guide.

Copy service credentials (optional) If you have existing observability events you wish to visualize in your service, this step can be skipped. Navigate to the main service listing and select the service you intend to observability events in for visualization in HyperDX. Press the Connect button from the navigation menu. A modal will open offering the credentials to your service with a set of instructions on how to connect via different interfaces and languages. Select HTTPS from the drop down and record the connection endpoint and credentials. Deploy Open Telemetry Collector (optional) If you have existing observability events you wish to visualize in your service, this step can be skipped. This step ensures tables are created with an Open Telemetry (OTel) schema, which can in turn be used seamlessly to create a data source in HyperDX. This also provides an OLTP endpoint which can be used for loading sample datasets and sending OTel events to ClickStack. Use of standard Open Telemetry collector The following instructions use the standard distribution of the OTel collector, rather than the ClickStack distribution. The latter requires an OpAMP server for configuration. This is currently not supported in private preview. The configuration below replicates the version used by the ClickStack distribution of the collector, providing an OTLP endpoint to which events can be sent. Create a otel-file-collector.yaml file with the following content: Deploy the collector using the following Docker command, setting the respective environment variables to the connection settings recorded earlier and using the appropriate command below based on your operating system. примечание In production, we recommend creating a dedicated user for ingestion, restricting access permissions to the database and tables needed. See "Database and ingestion user" for further details. Connect to HyperDX Select your service, then select HyperDX from the left menu. You will not need to create a user and will be automatically authenticated, before being prompted to create a datasource. For users looking to explore the HyperDX interface only, we recommend our sample datasets, which use OTel data. Create a data source HyperDX is Open Telemetry native but not Open Telemetry exclusive - users can use their own table schemas if desired. If you're using the above OTel collector to create the database and tables within ClickHouse, retain all default values within the create source model, completing the Table field with the value otel_logs - to create a logs source. All other settings should be auto-detected, allowing you to click Save New Source . To create sources for traces and OTel metrics, users can select Create New Source from the top menu. From here, select the required source type followed by the appropriate table e.g. for traces, select the table otel_traces . All settings should be auto-detected. Correlating sources Note that different data sources in ClickStack—such as logs and traces—can be correlated with each other. To enable this, additional configuration is required on each source. For example, in the logs source, you can specify a corresponding trace source, and vice versa in the traces source. See "Correlated sources" for further details. Users looking to connect HyperDX to an existing service with data can complete the database and table settings as required. Settings will be auto-detected if tables conform to the Open Telemetry schemas for ClickHouse. If using your own schema, we recommend creating a Logs source ensuring the required fields are specified - see "Log source settings" for further details.

ClickStack has beta support for the JSON type from version 2.0.4 .

For the benefits of this type, see Benefits of the JSON type.

In order to enable support for the JSON type, users must set the following environment variables:

OTEL_AGENT_FEATURE_GATE_ARG='--feature-gates=clickhouse.json' - enables support in the OTel collector, ensuring schemas are created using the JSON type.

Additionally, users should contact [email protected] to ensure JSON is enabled on both their ClickHouse Cloud service.