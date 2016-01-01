Docker Compose

All ClickStack components are distributed separately as individual Docker images:

ClickHouse

HyperDX

OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector

MongoDB

These images can be combined and deployed locally using Docker Compose.

Docker Compose exposes additional ports for observability and ingestion based on the default otel-collector setup:

13133 : Health check endpoint for the health_check extension

: Health check endpoint for the extension 24225 : Fluentd receiver for log ingestion

: Fluentd receiver for log ingestion 4317 : OTLP gRPC receiver (standard for traces, logs, and metrics)

: OTLP gRPC receiver (standard for traces, logs, and metrics) 4318 : OTLP HTTP receiver (alternative to gRPC)

: OTLP HTTP receiver (alternative to gRPC) 8888 : Prometheus metrics endpoint for monitoring the collector itself

These ports enable integrations with a variety of telemetry sources and make the OpenTelemetry collector production-ready for diverse ingestion needs.

Local testing

Proof of concepts

Production deployments where fault tolerance is not required and a single server is sufficient to host all ClickHouse data

When deploying ClickStack but hosting ClickHouse separately e.g. using ClickHouse Cloud.

Clone the repo To deploy with Docker Compose clone the HyperDX repo, change into the directory and run docker-compose up : Navigate to the HyperDX UI Visit http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI. Create a user, providing a username and password which meets the requirements. On clicking Create data sources will be created for the ClickHouse instance deployed with the Helm chart. Overriding default connection You can override the default connection to the integrated ClickHouse instance. For details, see "Using ClickHouse Cloud". For an example of using an alternative ClickHouse instance, see "Create a ClickHouse Cloud connection". Complete connection details To connect to the deployed ClickHouse instance, simply click Create and accept the default settings. If you prefer to connect to your own external ClickHouse cluster e.g. ClickHouse Cloud, you can manually enter your connection credentials. If prompted to create a source, retain all default values and complete the Table field with the value otel_logs . All other settings should be auto-detected, allowing you to click Save New Source .

Users can modify settings for the stack, such as the version used, through the environment variable file:

The OTel collector configuration can be modified if required - see "Modifying configuration".

This distribution can be used with ClickHouse Cloud. Users should: