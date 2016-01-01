All in one
This comprehensive Docker image bundles all ClickStack components:
- ClickHouse
- HyperDX
- OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector (exposing OTLP on ports
4317and
4318)
- MongoDB (for persistent application state)
This option includes authentication, enabling the persistence of dashboards, alerts, and saved searches across sessions and users.
Suitable for
- Demos
- Local testing of the full stack
Deployment steps
Deploy with Docker
The following will run an OpenTelemetry collector (on port 4317 and 4318) and the HyperDX UI (on port 8080).
Navigate to the HyperDX UI
Visit http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI.
Create a user, providing a username and password which meets the requirements.
On clicking
Create data sources will be created for the integrated ClickHouse instance.
For an example of using an alternative ClickHouse instance, see "Create a ClickHouse Cloud connection".
Ingest data
To ingest data see "Ingesting data".
Persisting data and settings
To persist data and settings across restarts of the container, users can modify the above docker command to mount the paths
/data/db,
/var/lib/clickhouse and
/var/log/clickhouse-server. For example:
Deploying to production
This option should not be deployed to production for the following reasons:
- Non-persistent storage: All data is stored using the Docker native overlay filesystem. This setup does not support performance at scale, and data will be lost if the container is removed or restarted - unless users mount the required file paths.
- Lack of component isolation: All components run within a single Docker container. This prevents independent scaling and monitoring and applies any
cgrouplimits globally to all processes. As a result, components may compete for CPU and memory.
Customizing ports
If you need to customize the application (8080) or API (8000) ports that HyperDX Local runs on, you'll need to modify the
docker run command to forward the appropriate ports and set a few environment variables.
Customizing the OpenTelemetry ports can simply be changed by modifying the port forwarding flags. For example, replacing
-p 4318:4318 with
-p 4999:4318 to change the OpenTelemetry HTTP port to 4999.
Using ClickHouse Cloud
This distribution can be used with ClickHouse Cloud. While the local ClickHouse instance will still be deployed (and ignored), the OTel collector can be configured to use a ClickHouse Cloud instance by setting the environment variables
CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT,
CLICKHOUSE_USER and
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD.
For example:
The
CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT should be the ClickHouse Cloud HTTPS endpoint, including the port
8443 e.g.
https://mxl4k3ul6a.us-east-2.aws.clickhouse.com:8443
On connecting to the HyperDX UI, navigate to
Team Settings and create a connection to your ClickHouse Cloud service - followed by the required sources. For an example flow, see here.
Configuring the OpenTelemetry collector
The OTel collector configuration can be modified if required - see "Modifying configuration".