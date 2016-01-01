Configuration Options
The following configuration options are available for each component of ClickStack:
Modifying settings
Docker
If using the All in One, HyperDX Only or Local Mode simply pass the desired setting via an environment variable e.g.
Docker compose
If using the Docker Compose deployment guide, the
.env file can be used to modify settings.
Alternatively, explicitly overwrite settings in the
docker-compose.yaml file e.g.
Example:
Helm
Customizing values (Optional)
You can customize settings by using
--set flags e.g.
Alternatively edit the
values.yaml. To retrieve the default values:
Example config:
HyperDX
Data source settings
HyperDX relies on the user defining a source for each of the Observability data types/pillars:
Logs
Traces
Metrics
Sessions
This configuration can be performed inside the application from
Team Settings -> Sources, as shown below for logs:
Each of these sources require at least one table specified on creation as well as a set of columns which allow HyperDX to query the data.
If using the default OpenTelemetry (OTel) schema distributed with ClickStack, these columns can be automatically inferred for each of the sources. If modifying the schema or using a custom schema, users are required to specify and update these mappings.
The default schema for ClickHouse distributed with ClickStack is the schema created by the ClickHouse exporter for the OTel collector. These column names correlate with the OTel official specification documented here.
The following settings are available for each source:
Logs
|Setting
|Description
|Required
|Inferred in Default Schema
|Inferred Value
Name
|Source name.
|Yes
|No
|–
Server Connection
|Server connection name.
|Yes
|No
Default
Database
|ClickHouse database name.
|Yes
|Yes
default
Table
|Target table name. Set to
otel_logs if default schema is used.
|Yes
|No
Timestamp Column
|Datetime column or expression that is part of your primary key.
|Yes
|Yes
TimestampTime
Default Select
|Columns shown in default search results.
|Yes
|Yes
Timestamp,
ServiceName,
SeverityText,
Body
Service Name Expression
|Expression or column for the service name.
|Yes
|Yes
ServiceName
Log Level Expression
|Expression or column for the log level.
|Yes
|Yes
SeverityText
Body Expression
|Expression or column for the log message.
|Yes
|Yes
Body
Log Attributes Expression
|Expression or column for custom log attributes.
|Yes
|Yes
LogAttributes
Resource Attributes Expression
|Expression or column for resource-level attributes.
|Yes
|Yes
ResourceAttributes
Displayed Timestamp Column
|Timestamp column used in UI display.
|Yes
|Yes
ResourceAttributes
Correlated Metric Source
|Linked metric source (e.g. HyperDX metrics).
|No
|No
|–
Correlated Trace Source
|Linked trace source (e.g. HyperDX traces).
|No
|No
|–
Trace Id Expression
|Expression or column used to extract trace ID.
|Yes
|Yes
TraceId
Span Id Expression
|Expression or column used to extract span ID.
|Yes
|Yes
SpanId
Implicit Column Expression
|Column used for full-text search if no field is specified (Lucene-style). Typically the log body.
|Yes
|Yes
Body
Traces
|Setting
|Description
|Required
|Inferred in Default Schema
|Inferred Value
Name
|Source name.
|Yes
|No
|–
Server Connection
|Server connection name.
|Yes
|No
Default
Database
|ClickHouse database name.
|Yes
|Yes
default
Table
|Target table name. Set to
otel_traces if using the default schema.
|Yes
|Yes
|-
Timestamp Column
|Datetime column or expression that is part of your primary key.
|Yes
|Yes
Timestamp
Timestamp
|Alias for
Timestamp Column.
|Yes
|Yes
Timestamp
Default Select
|Columns shown in default search results.
|Yes
|Yes
Timestamp, ServiceName as service, StatusCode as level, round(Duration / 1e6) as duration, SpanName
Duration Expression
|Expression for calculating span duration.
|Yes
|Yes
Duration
Duration Precision
|Precision for the duration expression (e.g. nanoseconds, microseconds).
|Yes
|Yes
|ns
Trace Id Expression
|Expression or column for trace IDs.
|Yes
|Yes
TraceId
Span Id Expression
|Expression or column for span IDs.
|Yes
|Yes
SpanId
Parent Span Id Expression
|Expression or column for parent span IDs.
|Yes
|Yes
ParentSpanId
Span Name Expression
|Expression or column for span names.
|Yes
|Yes
SpanName
Span Kind Expression
|Expression or column for span kind (e.g. client, server).
|Yes
|Yes
SpanKind
Correlated Log Source
|Optional. Linked log source (e.g. HyperDX logs).
|No
|No
|–
Correlated Session Source
|Optional. Linked session source.
|No
|No
|–
Correlated Metric Source
|Optional. Linked metric source (e.g. HyperDX metrics).
|No
|No
|–
Status Code Expression
|Expression for the span status code.
|Yes
|Yes
StatusCode
Status Message Expression
|Expression for the span status message.
|Yes
|Yes
StatusMessage
Service Name Expression
|Expression or column for the service name.
|Yes
|Yes
ServiceName
Resource Attributes Expression
|Expression or column for resource-level attributes.
|Yes
|Yes
ResourceAttributes
Event Attributes Expression
|Expression or column for event attributes.
|Yes
|Yes
SpanAttributes
Span Events Expression
|Expression to extract span events. Typically a
Nested type column. This allows rendering of exception stack traces with supported language SDKs.
|Yes
|Yes
Events
Implicit Column Expression
|Column used for full-text search if no field is specified (Lucene-style). Typically the log body.
|Yes
|Yes
SpanName
Metrics
|Setting
|Description
|Required
|Inferred in Default Schema
|Inferred Value
Name
|Source name.
|Yes
|No
|–
Server Connection
|Server connection name.
|Yes
|No
Default
Database
|ClickHouse database name.
|Yes
|Yes
default
Gauge Table
|Table storing gauge-type metrics.
|Yes
|No
otel_metrics_gauge
Histogram Table
|Table storing histogram-type metrics.
|Yes
|No
otel_metrics_histogram
Sum Table
|Table storing sum-type (counter) metrics.
|Yes
|No
otel_metrics_sum
Correlated Log Source
|Optional. Linked log source (e.g. HyperDX logs).
|No
|No
|–
Sessions
|Setting
|Description
|Required
|Inferred in Default Schema
|Inferred Value
Name
|Source name.
|Yes
|No
|–
Server Connection
|Server connection name.
|Yes
|No
Default
Database
|ClickHouse database name.
|Yes
|Yes
default
Table
|Target table for session data. Target table name. Set to
hyperdx_sessions if using the default schema.
|Yes
|Yes
|-
Timestamp Column
|Datetime column or expression that is part of your primary key.
|Yes
|Yes
TimestampTime
Log Attributes Expression
|Expression for extracting log-level attributes from session data.
|Yes
|Yes
LogAttributes
LogAttributes
|Alias or field reference used to store log attributes.
|Yes
|Yes
LogAttributes
Resource Attributes Expression
|Expression for extracting resource-level metadata.
|Yes
|Yes
ResourceAttributes
Correlated Trace Source
|Optional. Linked trace source for session correlation.
|No
|No
|–
Implicit Column Expression
|Column used for full-text search when no field is specified (e.g. Lucene-style query parsing).
|Yes
|Yes
Body
Correlated sources
To enable full cross-source correlation in ClickStack, users must configure correlated sources for logs, traces, metrics, and sessions. This allows HyperDX to associate related data and provide rich context when rendering events.
Logs: Can be correlated with traces and metrics.
Traces: Can be correlated with logs, sessions, and metrics.
Metrics: Can be correlated with logs.
Sessions: Can be correlated with traces.
By setting these correlations, HyperDX can, for example, render relevant logs alongside a trace or surface metric anomalies linked to a session. Proper configuration ensures a unified and contextual observability experience.
For example, below is the Logs source configured with correlated sources:
Application configuration settings
-
HYPERDX_API_KEY
- Default: None (required)
- Description: Authentication key for the HyperDX API.
- Guidance:
- Required for telemetry and logging
- In local development, can be any non-empty value
- For production, use a secure, unique key
- Can be obtained from the team settings page after account creation
-
HYPERDX_LOG_LEVEL
- Default:
info
- Description: Sets the logging verbosity level.
- Options:
debug,
info,
warn,
error
- Guidance:
- Use
debugfor detailed troubleshooting
- Use
infofor normal operation
- Use
warnor
errorin production to reduce log volume
- Default:
-
HYPERDX_API_PORT
- Default:
8000
- Description: Port for the HyperDX API server.
- Guidance:
- Ensure this port is available on your host
- Change if you have port conflicts
- Must match the port in your API client configurations
- Default:
-
HYPERDX_APP_PORT
- Default:
8000
- Description: Port for the HyperDX frontend app.
- Guidance:
- Ensure this port is available on your host
- Change if you have port conflicts
- Must be accessible from your browser
- Default:
-
HYPERDX_APP_URL
- Default:
http://localhost
- Description: Base URL for the frontend app.
- Guidance:
- Set to your domain in production
- Include protocol (http/https)
- Don't include trailing slash
- Default:
-
MONGO_URI
- Default:
mongodb://db:27017/hyperdx
- Description: MongoDB connection string.
- Guidance:
- Use default for local development with Docker
- For production, use a secure connection string
- Include authentication if required
- Example:
mongodb://user:pass@host:port/db
- Default:
-
MINER_API_URL
- Default:
http://miner:5123
- Description: URL for the log pattern mining service.
- Guidance:
- Use default for local development with Docker
- Set to your miner service URL in production
- Must be accessible from the API service
- Default:
-
FRONTEND_URL
- Default:
http://localhost:3000
- Description: URL for the frontend app.
- Guidance:
- Use default for local development
- Set to your domain in production
- Must be accessible from the API service
- Default:
-
OTEL_SERVICE_NAME
- Default:
hdx-oss-api
- Description: Service name for OpenTelemetry instrumentation.
- Guidance:
- Use descriptive name for your HyperDX service. Applicable if HyperDX self-instruments.
- Helps identify the HyperDX service in telemetry data
- Default:
-
NEXT_PUBLIC_OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT
- Default:
http://localhost:4318
- Description: OpenTelemetry collector endpoint.
- Guidance:
- Relevant of self-instrumenting HyperDX.
- Use default for local development
- Set to your collector URL in production
- Must be accessible from your HyperDX service
- Default:
-
USAGE_STATS_ENABLED
- Default:
true
- Description: Toggles usage statistics collection.
- Guidance:
- Set to
falseto disable usage tracking
- Useful for privacy-sensitive deployments
- Default is
truefor better product improvement
- Default:
-
IS_OSS
- Default:
true
- Description: Indicates if running in OSS mode.
- Guidance:
- Keep as
truefor open-source deployments
- Set to
falsefor enterprise deployments
- Affects feature availability
- Default:
-
IS_LOCAL_MODE
- Default:
false
- Description: Indicates if running in local mode.
- Guidance:
- Set to
truefor local development
- Disables certain production features
- Useful for testing and development
- Default:
-
EXPRESS_SESSION_SECRET
- Default:
hyperdx is cool 👋
- Description: Secret for Express session management.
- Guidance:
- Change in production
- Use a strong, random string
- Keep secret and secure
- Default:
-
ENABLE_SWAGGER
- Default:
false
- Description: Toggles Swagger API documentation.
- Guidance:
- Set to
trueto enable API documentation
- Useful for development and testing
- Disable in production
- Default:
OpenTelemetry collector
See "ClickStack OpenTelemetry Collector" for more details.
-
CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT
- Default: None (required) if standalone image. If All-in-one or Docker Compose distribution this is set to the integrated ClickHouse instance.
- Description: The HTTPS URL of the ClickHouse instance to export telemetry data to.
- Guidance:
- Must be a full HTTPS endpoint including port (e.g.,
https://clickhouse.example.com:8443)
- Required for the collector to send data to ClickHouse
- Must be a full HTTPS endpoint including port (e.g.,
-
CLICKHOUSE_USER
- Default:
default
- Description: Username used to authenticate with the ClickHouse instance.
- Guidance:
- Ensure the user has
INSERTand
CREATE TABLEpermissions
- Recommended to create a dedicated user for ingestion
- Ensure the user has
- Default:
-
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD
- Default: None (required if authentication is enabled)
- Description: Password for the specified ClickHouse user.
- Guidance:
- Required if the user account has a password set
- Store securely via secrets in production deployments
-
HYPERDX_LOG_LEVEL
- Default:
info
- Description: Log verbosity level for the collector.
- Guidance:
- Accepts values like
debug,
info,
warn,
error
- Use
debugduring troubleshooting
- Accepts values like
- Default:
-
OPAMP_SERVER_URL
- Default: None (required) if standalone image. If All-in-one or Docker Compose distribution this points to the deployed HyperDX instance.
- Description: URL of the OpAMP server used to manage the collector (e.g., HyperDX instance). This is port
4320by default.
- Guidance:
- Must point to your HyperDX instance
- Enables dynamic configuration and secure ingestion
-
HYPERDX_OTEL_EXPORTER_CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE
- Default:
default
- Description: ClickHouse database the collector writes telemetry data to.
- Guidance:
- Set if using a custom database name
- Ensure the specified user has access to this database
- Default:
ClickHouse
ClickStack ships with a default ClickHouse configuration designed for multi-terabyte scale, but users are free to modify and optimize it to suit their workload.
To tune ClickHouse effectively, users should understand key storage concepts such as parts, partitions, shards and replicas, as well as how merges occur at insert time. We recommend reviewing the fundamentals of primary indices, sparse secondary indices, and data skipping indices, along with techniques for managing data lifecycle e.g. using a TTL lifecycle.
ClickStack supports schema customization - users may modify column types, extract new fields (e.g. from logs), apply codecs and dictionaries, and accelerate queries using projections.
Additionally, materialized views can be used to transform or filter data during ingestion, provided that data is written to the source table of the view and the application reads from the target table.
For more details, refer to ClickHouse documentation on schema design, indexing strategies, and data management best practices - most of which apply directly to ClickStack deployments.