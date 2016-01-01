ClickStack - The ClickHouse Observability Stack

ClickStack is a production-grade observability platform built on ClickHouse and OpenTelemetry (OTel), unifying logs, traces, metrics and session in a single high-performance solution. Designed for monitoring and debugging complex systems, ClickStack enables developers and SREs to trace issues end-to-end without switching between tools or manually stitching together data using timestamps or correlation IDs.