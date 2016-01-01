ClickStack - The ClickHouse Observability Stack

Перейти к основному содержимому
ClickStack is a production-grade observability platform built on ClickHouse and OpenTelemetry (OTel), unifying logs, traces, metrics and session in a single high-performance solution. Designed for monitoring and debugging complex systems, ClickStack enables developers and SREs to trace issues end-to-end without switching between tools or manually stitching together data using timestamps or correlation IDs.

SectionDescription
OverviewIntroduction to ClickStack and its key features
Getting StartedQuick start guide and basic setup instructions
Sample DatasetsSample datasets and use cases
ArchitectureSystem architecture and components overview
DeploymentDeployment guides and options
ConfigurationDetailed configuration options and settings
Ingesting DataGuidelines for ingesting data to ClickStack
SearchHow to search and query your observability data
ProductionBest practices for production deployment