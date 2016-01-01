Build Your Own Observability Stack
This guide helps you build a custom observability stack using ClickHouse as the foundation. Learn how to design, implement, and optimize your observability solution for logs, metrics, and traces, with practical examples and best practices.
|Introduction
|This guide is designed for users looking to build their own observability solution using ClickHouse, focusing on logs and traces.
|Schema design
|Learn why users are recommended to create their own schema for logs and traces, along with some best practices for doing so.
|Managing data
|Deployments of ClickHouse for observability invariably involve large datasets, which need to be managed. ClickHouse offers features to assist with data management.
|Integrating OpenTelemetry
|Collecting and exporting logs and traces using OpenTelemetry with ClickHouse.
|Using Visualization Tools
|Learn how to use observability visualization tools for ClickHouse, including HyperDX and Grafana.
|Demo Application
|Explore the OpenTelemetry demo application forked to work with ClickHouse for logs and traces.