Enabling the ClickHouse Cloud Remote MCP Server
This guide explains how to enable and use the ClickHouse Cloud Remote MCP Server. We will use Claude Code as an MCP Client for this example.
The remote server capability is currently available in private preview only. Join the waitlist by filling out the form at clickhouse.ai
Enable the remote MCP server for your ClickHouse Cloud service
- Connect to your ClickHouse Cloud Service, click on the
Connectbutton, and enable the Remote MCP Server for your Service
- Copy the URL of the ClickHouse Cloud MCP Server from the
Connectview or below
Add the ClickHouse MCP Server in Claude Code
- In your working directory, run the following command to add the ClickHouse Cloud MCP Server configuration to Claude Code. In this example, we named the MCP server in the Claude Code config
clickhouse_cloud
1b. Depending on the MCP Client used, you can also edit the JSON config directly
- Launch Claude Code in your working directory
Authenticate to ClickHouse Cloud via OAuth
-
Claude Code will open a browser window on the firgst session. Otherwise, you can also trigger a connection by running the
/mcpcommand in Claude Code and selecting the
clickhouse_cloudMCP server
-
Authenticate using your ClickHouse Cloud credentials
Use the ClickHouse Cloud Remote MCP Server from Claude Code
- Verify in Claude Code that the remote MCP server is connected
- Congratulations! You can now use the ClickHouse Cloud Remote MCP Server from Claude Code