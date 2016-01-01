Using ClickHouse MCP server with Open WebUI

To setup the ClickHouse MCP Server, we'll need to convert the MCP Server to Open API endpoints. Let's first set environmental variables that will let us connect to the ClickHouse SQL Playground:

And, then, we can run mcpo to create the Open API endpoints:

You can see a list of the endpoints created by navigating to http://localhost:8000/docs

To use these endpoints with Open WebUI, we need to navigate to settings:

Click on Tools :

Add http://localhost:8000 as the tool URL:

Once we've done this, we should see a 1 next to the tool icon on the chat bar:

If we click on the tool icon, we can then list the available tools: