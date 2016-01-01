How to build a SlackBot agent using ClickHouse MCP Server

Start the bot: In Slack: Mention the bot in a channel: @yourbot Who are the top contributors to the ClickHouse git repo?

Reply to the thread with a mention: @yourbot how many contributions did these users make last week?

DM the bot: Show me all tables in the demo database.

The bot will reply in the thread, using all previous thread messages as context if applicable.

Thread Context: When replying in a thread, the bot loads all previous messages (except the current one) and includes them as context for the AI.

Tool Usage: The bot uses only the tools available via MCP (e.g., schema discovery, SQL execution) and will always show the SQL used and a summary of how the answer was found.