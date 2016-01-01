How to build an OpenAI agent using ClickHouse MCP Server

In this guide, you'll learn how to build an OpenAI agent that can interact with ClickHouse's SQL playground using ClickHouse's MCP Server.

Example notebook This example can be found as a notebook in the examples repository.

You'll need to have Python installed on your system.

You'll need to have pip installed on your system.

installed on your system. You'll need an OpenAI API key

You can run the following steps either from your Python REPL or via script.