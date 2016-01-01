How to build an AI agent with CopilotKit and the ClickHouse MCP Server

This is an example of how to build an agentic application using data stored in ClickHouse. It uses the ClickHouse MCP Server to query data from ClickHouse and generate charts based on the data.

CopilotKit is used to build the UI and provide a chat interface to the user.

Example code The code for this example can be found in the examples repository.

Node.js >= 20.14.0

uv >= 0.1.0

Clone the project locally: git clone https://github.com/ClickHouse/examples and navigate to the ai/mcp/copilotkit directory.

Skip this section and run the script ./install.sh to install dependencies. If you want to install dependencies manually, follow the instructions below.

Install dependencies:

Run npm install to install node dependencies.

Install mcp-clickhouse:

Create a new folder external and clone the mcp-clickhouse repository into it.

Install Python dependencies and add fastmcp cli tool.

Copy the env.example file to .env and edit it to provide your ANTHROPIC_API_KEY .

If you'd rather use another LLM provider than Anthropic, you can modify the Copilotkit runtime to use a different LLM adapter. Here is a list of supported providers.

By default, the example is configured to connect to the ClickHouse demo cluster. You can also use your own ClickHouse cluster by setting the following environment variables:

CLICKHOUSE_HOST

CLICKHOUSE_PORT

CLICKHOUSE_USER

CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD

CLICKHOUSE_SECURE

Run the application

Run npm run dev to start the development server.

You can test the Agent using prompt like:

"Show me the price evolution in Manchester for the last 10 years."

Open http://localhost:3000 with your browser to see the result.