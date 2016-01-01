MCP guides

Model Context Protocol (MCP) is a standard developed by Anthropic that enables AI assistants to seamlessly integrate with external systems. This protocol allows AI assistants to connect to data sources, APIs, databases, and more in a secure and standardized way.

MCP creates a universal interface between AI models and various services, eliminating the need for custom tool implementations for each integration. You can think of it as a universal API standard designed specifically for AI systems.

The key advantage of MCP is that AI libraries only need to implement support for the protocol once. After that, all MCP-compatible services become immediately accessible, saving AI library maintainers a lot of time.

MCP follows a client-server architecture:

Clients (like Claude Desktop, Cursor, or VS Code) establish connections with MCP servers. You can see a collection of clients in the awesome-mcp-clients GitHub repository.

Servers expose tools and capabilities through standardized interfaces. You can see a collection of servers in the awesome-mcp-servers GitHub repository.

AI models can then use these tools to access external data and functionality when needed

A diagram showing the architecture is below:

It does! The ClickHouse MCP Server offers the following tools:

run_select_query - Execute SQL queries on your ClickHouse cluster.

- Execute SQL queries on your ClickHouse cluster. list_databases - List all databases on your ClickHouse cluster.

- List all databases on your ClickHouse cluster. list_tables - List all tables in a database.

Below are some guides showing how to use the ClickHouse MCP Server.