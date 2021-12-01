Window Functions
ClickHouse supports the standard grammar for defining windows and window functions. The following features are currently supported:
|Feature
|Support or workaround
|ad hoc window specification (
count(*) over (partition by id order by time desc))
|supported
|expressions involving window functions, e.g.
(count(*) over ()) / 2)
|not supported, wrap in a subquery (feature request)
WINDOW clause (
select ... from table window w as (partition by id))
|supported
ROWS frame
|supported
RANGE frame
|supported, the default
INTERVAL syntax for
DateTime
RANGE OFFSET frame
|not supported, specify the number of seconds instead
GROUPS frame
|not supported
|Calculating aggregate functions over a frame (
sum(value) over (order by time))
|all aggregate functions are supported
rank(),
dense_rank(),
row_number()
|supported
lag/lead(value, offset)
|Not supported. Workarounds:
|1) replace with
any(value) over (.... rows between <offset> preceding and <offset> preceding), or
following for
lead
|2) use
lagInFrame/leadInFrame, which are analogous, but respect the window frame. To get behavior identical to
lag/lead, use
rows between unbounded preceding and unbounded following
References
GitHub Issues
The roadmap for the initial support of window functions is in this issue.
All GitHub issues related to window funtions have the comp-window-functions tag.
Tests
These tests contain the examples of the currently supported grammar:
https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/blob/master/tests/performance/window_functions.xml
https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/blob/master/tests/queries/0_stateless/01591_window_functions.sql
Postgres Docs
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/current/sql-select.html#SQL-WINDOW
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/devel/sql-expressions.html#SYNTAX-WINDOW-FUNCTIONS
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/devel/functions-window.html
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/devel/tutorial-window.html
MySQL Docs
https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/window-function-descriptions.html
https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/window-functions-usage.html
https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/window-functions-frames.html