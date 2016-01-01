paimon Table Function
Provides a read-only table-like interface to Apache Paimon tables in Amazon S3, Azure, HDFS or locally stored.
Syntax
Arguments
Description of the arguments coincides with description of arguments in table functions
s3,
azureBlobStorage,
HDFS and
file correspondingly.
format stands for the format of data files in the Paimon table.
Returned value
A table with the specified structure for reading data in the specified Paimon table.
Defining a named collection
Here is an example of configuring a named collection for storing the URL and credentials:
Aliases
Table function
paimon is an alias to
paimonS3 now.
Virtual Columns
_path— Path to the file. Type:
LowCardinality(String).
_file— Name of the file. Type:
LowCardinality(String).
_size— Size of the file in bytes. Type:
Nullable(UInt64). If the file size is unknown, the value is
NULL.
_time— Last modified time of the file. Type:
Nullable(DateTime). If the time is unknown, the value is
NULL.
_etag— The etag of the file. Type:
LowCardinality(String). If the etag is unknown, the value is
NULL.
Data Types supported
|Paimon Data Type
|Clickhouse Data Type
|BOOLEAN
|Int8
|TINYINT
|Int8
|SMALLINT
|Int16
|INTEGER
|Int32
|BIGINT
|Int64
|FLOAT
|Float32
|DOUBLE
|Float64
|STRING,VARCHAR,BYTES,VARBINARY
|String
|DATE
|Date
|TIME(p),TIME
|Time('UTC')
|TIMESTAMP(p) WITH LOCAL TIME ZONE
|DateTime64
|TIMESTAMP(p)
|DateTime64('UTC')
|CHAR
|FixedString(1)
|BINARY(n)
|FixedString(n)
|DECIMAL(P,S)
|Decimal(P,S)
|ARRAY
|Array
|MAP
|Map
Partition supported
Data types supported in Paimon partition keys:
CHAR
VARCHAR
BOOLEAN
DECIMAL
TINYINT
SMALLINT
INTEGER
DATE
TIME
TIMESTAMP
TIMESTAMP WITH LOCAL TIME ZONE
BIGINT
FLOAT
DOUBLE