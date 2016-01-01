Перейти к основному содержимому
paimon Table Function

Provides a read-only table-like interface to Apache Paimon tables in Amazon S3, Azure, HDFS or locally stored.

Syntax

paimon(url [,access_key_id, secret_access_key] [,format] [,structure] [,compression])

paimonS3(url [,access_key_id, secret_access_key] [,format] [,structure] [,compression])

paimonAzure(connection_string|storage_account_url, container_name, blobpath, [,account_name], [,account_key] [,format] [,compression_method])

paimonHDFS(path_to_table, [,format] [,compression_method])

paimonLocal(path_to_table, [,format] [,compression_method])

Arguments

Description of the arguments coincides with description of arguments in table functions s3, azureBlobStorage, HDFS and file correspondingly. format stands for the format of data files in the Paimon table.

Returned value

A table with the specified structure for reading data in the specified Paimon table.

Defining a named collection

Here is an example of configuring a named collection for storing the URL and credentials:

<clickhouse>
    <named_collections>
        <paimon_conf>
            <url>http://test.s3.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-bucket/</url>
            <access_key_id>test<access_key_id>
            <secret_access_key>test</secret_access_key>
            <format>auto</format>
            <structure>auto</structure>
        </paimon_conf>
    </named_collections>
</clickhouse>

SELECT * FROM paimonS3(paimon_conf, filename = 'test_table')
DESCRIBE paimonS3(paimon_conf, filename = 'test_table')

Aliases

Table function paimon is an alias to paimonS3 now.

Virtual Columns

  • _path — Path to the file. Type: LowCardinality(String).
  • _file — Name of the file. Type: LowCardinality(String).
  • _size — Size of the file in bytes. Type: Nullable(UInt64). If the file size is unknown, the value is NULL.
  • _time — Last modified time of the file. Type: Nullable(DateTime). If the time is unknown, the value is NULL.
  • _etag — The etag of the file. Type: LowCardinality(String). If the etag is unknown, the value is NULL.

Data Types supported

Paimon Data TypeClickhouse Data Type
BOOLEANInt8
TINYINTInt8
SMALLINTInt16
INTEGERInt32
BIGINTInt64
FLOATFloat32
DOUBLEFloat64
STRING,VARCHAR,BYTES,VARBINARYString
DATEDate
TIME(p),TIMETime('UTC')
TIMESTAMP(p) WITH LOCAL TIME ZONEDateTime64
TIMESTAMP(p)DateTime64('UTC')
CHARFixedString(1)
BINARY(n)FixedString(n)
DECIMAL(P,S)Decimal(P,S)
ARRAYArray
MAPMap

Partition supported

Data types supported in Paimon partition keys:

  • CHAR
  • VARCHAR
  • BOOLEAN
  • DECIMAL
  • TINYINT
  • SMALLINT
  • INTEGER
  • DATE
  • TIME
  • TIMESTAMP
  • TIMESTAMP WITH LOCAL TIME ZONE
  • BIGINT
  • FLOAT
  • DOUBLE

See Also