Extracts table structure from data and parses it according to specified input format.

Syntax

format ( format_name , data )



Parameters

format_name — The format of the data.

— The format of the data. data — String literal or constant expression that returns a string containing data in specified format

Returned value

A table with data parsed from data argument according specified format and extracted schema.

Examples

Query:

: ) select * from format ( JSONEachRow ,

$$

{ "a" : "Hello" , "b" : 111 }

{ "a" : "World" , "b" : 123 }

{ "a" : "Hello" , "b" : 112 }

{ "a" : "World" , "b" : 124 }

$$ )



Result:

┌───b─┬─a─────┐

│ 111 │ Hello │

│ 123 │ World │

│ 112 │ Hello │

│ 124 │ World │

└─────┴───────┘



Query:



: ) desc format ( JSONEachRow ,

$$

{ "a" : "Hello" , "b" : 111 }

{ "a" : "World" , "b" : 123 }

{ "a" : "Hello" , "b" : 112 }

{ "a" : "World" , "b" : 124 }

$$ )



Result:

┌─name─┬─type──────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐

│ b │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │

│ a │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │

└──────┴───────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘



See Also

