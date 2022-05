Синтаксис запросов SELECT

[ WITH expr_list | ( subquery ) ]



SELECT [ DISTINCT [ ON ( column1 , column2 , . . . ) ] ] expr_list



[ FROM [ db . ] table | ( subquery ) | table_function ] [ FINAL ]



[ SAMPLE sample_coeff ]



[ ARRAY JOIN . . . ]



[ GLOBAL ] [ ANY | ALL | ASOF ] [ INNER | LEFT | RIGHT | FULL | CROSS ] [ OUTER | SEMI | ANTI ] JOIN ( subquery ) | table ( ON < expr_list > ) | ( USING < column_list > )



[ PREWHERE expr ]



[ WHERE expr ]



[ GROUP BY expr_list ] [ WITH ROLLUP | WITH CUBE ] [ WITH TOTALS ]



[ HAVING expr ]



[ ORDER BY expr_list ] [ WITH FILL ] [ FROM expr ] [ TO expr ] [ STEP expr ] [ INTERPOLATE [ ( expr_list ) ] ]



[ LIMIT [ offset_value , ] n BY columns ]



[ LIMIT [ n , ] m ] [ WITH TIES ]



[ SETTINGS . . . ]



[ UNION ALL . . . ]



[ INTO OUTFILE filename [ COMPRESSION type ] ]