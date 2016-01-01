NumericIndexedVector

NumericIndexedVector is an abstract data structure that encapsulates a vector and implements vector aggregating and pointwise operations. Bit-Sliced Index is its storage method. For theoretical basis and usage scenarios, refer to the paper Large-Scale Metric Computation in Online Controlled Experiment Platform.

In the BSI (Bit-Sliced Index) storage method, the data is stored in Bit-Sliced Index and then compressed using Roaring Bitmap. Aggregating operations and pointwise operations are directly on the compressed data, which can significantly improve the efficiency of storage and query.

A vector contains indices and their corresponding values. The following are some characteristics and constraints of this data structure in BSI storage mode:

The index type can be one of UInt8 , UInt16 , or UInt32 . Note: Considering the performance of 64-bit implementation of Roaring Bitmap, BSI format does not support UInt64 / Int64 .

, , or . Considering the performance of 64-bit implementation of Roaring Bitmap, BSI format does not support / . The value type can be one of Int8 , Int16 , Int32 , Int64 , UInt8 , UInt16 , UInt32 , UInt64 , Float32 , or Float64 . Note: The value type does not automatically expand. For example, if you use UInt8 as the value type, any sum that exceeds the capacity of UInt8 will result in an overflow rather than being promoted to a higher type; similarly, operations on integers will yield integer results (e.g., division will not automatically convert to a floating-point result). Therefore, it is important to plan and design the value type ahead of time. In real-world scenarios, floating-point types ( Float32 / Float64 ) are commonly used.

, , , , , , , , , or . The value type does not automatically expand. For example, if you use as the value type, any sum that exceeds the capacity of will result in an overflow rather than being promoted to a higher type; similarly, operations on integers will yield integer results (e.g., division will not automatically convert to a floating-point result). Therefore, it is important to plan and design the value type ahead of time. In real-world scenarios, floating-point types ( / ) are commonly used. Only two vectors with the same index type and value type can perform operations.

The underlying storage uses Bit-Sliced Index, with bitmap storing indexes. Roaring Bitmap is used as the specific implementation of bitmap. A best practice is to concentrate the index in several Roaring Bitmap containers as much as possible to maximize compression and query performance.

The Bit-Sliced Index mechanism converts value into binary. For floating-point types, the conversion uses fixed-point representation, which may lead to precision loss. The precision can be adjusted by customizing the number of bits used for the fractional part, default is 24 bits, which is sufficient for most scenarios. You can customize the number of integer bits and fractional bits when constructing NumericIndexedVector using aggregate function groupNumericIndexedVector with -State .

. There are three cases for indices: non-zero value, zero value and non-existent. In NumericIndexedVector, only non-zero value and zero value will be stored. In addition, in pointwise operations between two NumericIndexedVectors, the value of non-existent index will be treated as 0. In the division scenario, the result is zero when the divisor is zero.

Create a numericIndexedVector object

There are two ways to create this structure: one is to use the aggregate function groupNumericIndexedVector with -State . Of course, you can continue to add suffix -if to accept an additional condition. The aggregate function will only process the rows that trigger the condition. The other is to build it from a map using numericIndexedVectorBuild . The groupNumericIndexedVectorState function allows customization of the number of integer and fractional bits through parameters, while numericIndexedVectorBuild does not.

Constructs a NumericIndexedVector from two data columns and returns the sum of all values as a Float64 type. If the suffix State is added, it returns a NumericIndexedVector object.

Syntax

Parameters

type : String, optional. Specifies the storage format. Currently, only 'BSI' is supported.

: String, optional. Specifies the storage format. Currently, only is supported. integer_bit_num : UInt32 , optional. Effective under the 'BSI' storage format, this parameter indicates the number of bits used for the integer part. When the index type is an integer type, the default value corresponds to the number of bits used to store the index. For example, if the index type is UInt16, the default integer_bit_num is 16. For Float32 and Float64 index types, the default value of integer_bit_num is 40, so the integer part of the data that can be represented is in the range [-2^39, 2^39 - 1] . The legal range is [0, 64] .

: , optional. Effective under the storage format, this parameter indicates the number of bits used for the integer part. When the index type is an integer type, the default value corresponds to the number of bits used to store the index. For example, if the index type is UInt16, the default is 16. For Float32 and Float64 index types, the default value of integer_bit_num is 40, so the integer part of the data that can be represented is in the range . The legal range is . fraction_bit_num : UInt32 , optional. Effective under the 'BSI' storage format, this parameter indicates the number of bits used for the fractional part. When the value type is an integer, the default value is 0; when the value type is Float32 or Float64 types, the default value is 24. The valid range is [0, 24] .

: , optional. Effective under the storage format, this parameter indicates the number of bits used for the fractional part. When the value type is an integer, the default value is 0; when the value type is Float32 or Float64 types, the default value is 24. The valid range is . There is also a constraint that the valid range of integer_bit_num + fraction_bit_num is [0, 64].

col1 : The index column. Supported types: UInt8 / UInt16 / UInt32 / Int8 / Int16 / Int32 .

: The index column. Supported types: / / / / / . col2 : The value column. Supported types: Int8 / Int16 / Int32 / Int64 / UInt8 / UInt16 / UInt32 / UInt64 / Float32 / Float64 .

Return value

A Float64 value representing the sum of all values.

Example

Test data:

Query & Result:

Creates a NumericIndexedVector from a map. The map’s keys represent the vector's index and map's value represents the vector's value.

Syntax

Arguments

map – A mapping from index to value.

Example

Result

numericIndexedVectorToMap

Converts a NumericIndexedVector to a map.

Syntax

Arguments

numericIndexedVector – A NumericIndexedVector object.

Example

Result

numericIndexedVectorCardinality

Returns the cardinality (number of unique indexes) of the NumericIndexedVector.

Syntax

Arguments

numericIndexedVector – A NumericIndexedVector object.

Example

Result

numericIndexedVectorAllValueSum

Returns sum of all the values in NumericIndexedVector.

Syntax

Arguments

numericIndexedVector – A NumericIndexedVector object.

Example

Result

numericIndexedVectorGetValue

Retrieves the value corresponding to a specified index.

Syntax

Arguments

numericIndexedVector – A NumericIndexedVector object.

– A NumericIndexedVector object. index – The index for which value is to be retrieved.

Example

Result

numericIndexedVectorShortDebugString

Returns internal information of the NumericIndexedVector in a json format. This function is primarily used for debugging purposes.

Syntax

Arguments

numericIndexedVector – A NumericIndexedVector object.

Example

Result

vector_type : Storage type of the vector, currently only BSI is supported.

: Storage type of the vector, currently only is supported. index_type : Type of the index.

: Type of the index. value_type : Type of the value.

The following information is valid in BSI vector type.

integer_bit_num : Number of bits used for the integer part.

: Number of bits used for the integer part. fraction_bit_num : Number of bits used for the fractional part.

: Number of bits used for the fractional part. zero_indexes info : Information of indexes with value equal to 0 cardinality : The number of indexes with value equal to 0.

: Information of indexes with value equal to 0 non_zero_indexes info : Information of indexes with value not equal to 0 total_cardinality : Number of indexes with value not equal to 0. all value sum : Sum of all values. number_of_bitmaps : Number of bitmaps used by this indexes which value not equal 0. bitmap_info : Information of each bitmap cardinality : Number of indexes in each bitmap.

: Information of indexes with value not equal to 0

numericIndexedVectorPointwiseAdd

Performs pointwise addition between a NumericIndexedVector and either another NumericIndexedVector or a numeric constant. The function returns a new NumericIndexedVector.

Syntax

Arguments

numericIndexedVector – A NumericIndexedVector object.

– A NumericIndexedVector object. numeric - A numeric constant.

Example

Result

numericIndexedVectorPointwiseSubtract

Performs pointwise subtraction between a NumericIndexedVector and either another NumericIndexedVector or a numeric constant. The function returns a new NumericIndexedVector.

Syntax

Arguments

numericIndexedVector – A NumericIndexedVector object.

– A NumericIndexedVector object. numeric - A numeric constant.

Example

Result

numericIndexedVectorPointwiseMultiply

Performs pointwise multiplication between a NumericIndexedVector and either another NumericIndexedVector or a numeric constant. The function returns a new NumericIndexedVector.

Syntax

Arguments

numericIndexedVector – A NumericIndexedVector object.

– A NumericIndexedVector object. numeric - A numeric constant.

Example

Result

numericIndexedVectorPointwiseDivide

Performs pointwise division between a NumericIndexedVector and either another NumericIndexedVector or a numeric constant. The function returns a new NumericIndexedVector. The result is zero when the divisor is zero.

Syntax

Arguments

numericIndexedVector – A NumericIndexedVector object.

– A NumericIndexedVector object. numeric - A numeric constant.

Example

Result

numericIndexedVectorPointwiseEqual

Performs pointwise comparison between a NumericIndexedVector and either another NumericIndexedVector or a numeric constant. The result is a NumericIndexedVector containing the indices where the values are equal, with all corresponding values set to 1.

Syntax

Arguments

numericIndexedVector – A NumericIndexedVector object.

– A NumericIndexedVector object. numeric - A numeric constant.

Example

Result

numericIndexedVectorPointwiseNotEqual

Performs pointwise comparison between a NumericIndexedVector and either another NumericIndexedVector or a numeric constant. The result is a NumericIndexedVector containing the indices where the values are not equal, with all corresponding values set to 1.

Syntax

Arguments

numericIndexedVector – A NumericIndexedVector object.

– A NumericIndexedVector object. numeric - A numeric constant.

Example

Result

numericIndexedVectorPointwiseLess

Performs pointwise comparison between a NumericIndexedVector and either another NumericIndexedVector or a numeric constant. The result is a NumericIndexedVector containing the indices where the first vector’s value is less than the second vector’s value, with all corresponding values set to 1.

Syntax

Arguments

numericIndexedVector – A NumericIndexedVector object.

– A NumericIndexedVector object. numeric - A numeric constant.

Example

Result

numericIndexedVectorPointwiseLessEqual

Performs pointwise comparison between a NumericIndexedVector and either another NumericIndexedVector or a numeric constant. The result is a NumericIndexedVector containing the indices where the first vector’s value is less than or equal to the second vector’s value, with all corresponding values set to 1.

Syntax

Arguments

numericIndexedVector – A NumericIndexedVector object.

– A NumericIndexedVector object. numeric - A numeric constant.

Example

Result

numericIndexedVectorPointwiseGreater

Performs pointwise comparison between a NumericIndexedVector and either another NumericIndexedVector or a numeric constant. The result is a NumericIndexedVector containing the indices where the first vector’s value is greater than the second vector’s value, with all corresponding values set to 1.

Syntax

Arguments

numericIndexedVector – A NumericIndexedVector object.

– A NumericIndexedVector object. numeric - A numeric constant.

Example

Result

numericIndexedVectorPointwiseGreaterEqual

Performs pointwise comparison between a NumericIndexedVector and either another NumericIndexedVector or a numeric constant. The result is a NumericIndexedVector containing the indices where the first vector’s value is greater than or equal to the second vector’s value, with all corresponding values set to 1.

Syntax

Arguments

numericIndexedVector – A NumericIndexedVector object.

– A NumericIndexedVector object. numeric - A numeric constant.

Example

Result