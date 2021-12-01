Булевы значения bool (boolean)
Тип
bool хранится как UInt8. Значения
true (1),
false (0).
select true as col, toTypeName(col);
┌─col──┬─toTypeName(true)─┐
│ true │ Bool │
└──────┴──────────────────┘
select true == 1 as col, toTypeName(col);
┌─col─┬─toTypeName(equals(true, 1))─┐
│ 1 │ UInt8 │
└─────┴─────────────────────────────┘
CREATE TABLE test_bool
(
`A` Int64,
`B` Bool
)
ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test_bool VALUES (1, true),(2,0);
SELECT * FROM test_bool;
┌─A─┬─B─────┐
│ 1 │ true │
│ 2 │ false │
└───┴───────┘