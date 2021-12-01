uniqTheta
Calculates the approximate number of different argument values, using the Theta Sketch Framework.
uniqTheta(x[, ...])
Arguments
The function takes a variable number of parameters. Parameters can be
Tuple,
Array,
Date,
DateTime,
String, or numeric types.
Returned value
- A UInt64-type number.
Implementation details
Function:
Calculates a hash for all parameters in the aggregate, then uses it in calculations.
Uses the KMV algorithm to approximate the number of different argument values.
4096(2^12) 64-bit sketch are used. The size of the state is about 41 KB.
The relative error is 3.125% (95% confidence), see the relative error table for detail.
