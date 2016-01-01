Keeper HTTP API and Dashboard

ClickHouse Keeper provides an HTTP API and embedded web dashboard for monitoring, health checks, and storage management. This interface allows operators to inspect cluster status, execute commands, and manage Keeper storage through a web browser or HTTP clients.

To enable the HTTP API, add the http_control section to your keeper_server configuration:

<keeper_server> <!-- Other keeper_server configuration --> <http_control> <port>9182</port> <!-- <secure_port>9443</secure_port> --> </http_control> </keeper_server>

Setting Default Description http_control.port - HTTP port for dashboard and API http_control.secure_port - HTTPS port (requires SSL configuration) http_control.readiness.endpoint /ready Custom path for the readiness probe http_control.storage.session_timeout_ms 30000 Session timeout for storage API operations

Path : /dashboard

: Method : GET

: GET Description: Serves an embedded web dashboard for monitoring and managing Keeper

The dashboard provides:

Real-time cluster status visualization

Node monitoring (role, latency, connections)

Storage browser

Command execution interface

Path : /ready (configurable)

: (configurable) Method : GET

: GET Description: Health check endpoint

Success response (HTTP 200):

{ "status": "ok", "details": { "role": "leader", "hasLeader": true } }

Path : /api/v1/commands/{command}

: Methods : GET, POST

: GET, POST Description: Executes Four-Letter Word commands or ClickHouse Keeper Client CLI commands

Query parameters:

command - The command to execute

- The command to execute cwd - Current working directory for path-based commands (default: / )

Examples:

# Four-Letter Word command curl http://localhost:9182/api/v1/commands/stat # ZooKeeper CLI command curl "http://localhost:9182/api/v1/commands/ls?command=ls%20'/'&cwd=/"

Base Path : /api/v1/storage

: Description: REST API for Keeper storage operations

The Storage API follows REST conventions where HTTP methods indicate the operation type: