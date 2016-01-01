Перейти к основному содержанию
Keeper HTTP API and Dashboard

ClickHouse Keeper provides an HTTP API and embedded web dashboard for monitoring, health checks, and storage management. This interface allows operators to inspect cluster status, execute commands, and manage Keeper storage through a web browser or HTTP clients.

Configuration

To enable the HTTP API, add the http_control section to your keeper_server configuration:

<keeper_server>
    <!-- Other keeper_server configuration -->

    <http_control>
        <port>9182</port>
        <!-- <secure_port>9443</secure_port> -->
    </http_control>
</keeper_server>

Configuration Options

SettingDefaultDescription
http_control.port-HTTP port for dashboard and API
http_control.secure_port-HTTPS port (requires SSL configuration)
http_control.readiness.endpoint/readyCustom path for the readiness probe
http_control.storage.session_timeout_ms30000Session timeout for storage API operations

Endpoints

Dashboard

  • Path: /dashboard
  • Method: GET
  • Description: Serves an embedded web dashboard for monitoring and managing Keeper

The dashboard provides:

  • Real-time cluster status visualization
  • Node monitoring (role, latency, connections)
  • Storage browser
  • Command execution interface

Readiness Probe

  • Path: /ready (configurable)
  • Method: GET
  • Description: Health check endpoint

Success response (HTTP 200):

{
  "status": "ok",
  "details": {
    "role": "leader",
    "hasLeader": true
  }
}

Commands API

  • Path: /api/v1/commands/{command}
  • Methods: GET, POST
  • Description: Executes Four-Letter Word commands or ClickHouse Keeper Client CLI commands

Query parameters:

  • command - The command to execute
  • cwd - Current working directory for path-based commands (default: /)

Examples:

# Four-Letter Word command
curl http://localhost:9182/api/v1/commands/stat

# ZooKeeper CLI command
curl "http://localhost:9182/api/v1/commands/ls?command=ls%20'/'&cwd=/"

Storage API

  • Base Path: /api/v1/storage
  • Description: REST API for Keeper storage operations

The Storage API follows REST conventions where HTTP methods indicate the operation type:

OperationPathMethodStatus CodeDescription
Get/api/v1/storage/{path}GET200Get node data
List/api/v1/storage/{path}?children=trueGET200List child nodes
Exists/api/v1/storage/{path}HEAD200Check if node exists
Create/api/v1/storage/{path}POST201Create new node
Update/api/v1/storage/{path}?version={v}PUT200Update node data
Delete/api/v1/storage/{path}?version={v}DELETE204Delete node