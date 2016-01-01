Перейти к основному содержимому
system.query_condition_cache

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Shows the content of the query condition cache.

Columns:

  • table_uuid (String) — The table UUID.
  • part_name (String) — The part name.
  • key_hash (String) — The hash of the filter condition.
  • entry_size (UInt64) — The size of the entry in bytes.
  • matching_marks (String) — Matching marks.

Example