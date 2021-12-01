merge_tree_settings
Contains information about settings for
MergeTree tables.
Columns:
name(String) — Setting name.
value(String) — Setting value.
description(String) — Setting description.
type(String) — Setting type (implementation specific string value).
changed(UInt8) — Whether the setting was explicitly defined in the config or explicitly changed.
Example
:) SELECT * FROM system.merge_tree_settings LIMIT 4 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
name: index_granularity
value: 8192
changed: 0
description: How many rows correspond to one primary key value.
type: SettingUInt64
Row 2:
──────
name: min_bytes_for_wide_part
value: 0
changed: 0
description: Minimal uncompressed size in bytes to create part in wide format instead of compact
type: SettingUInt64
Row 3:
──────
name: min_rows_for_wide_part
value: 0
changed: 0
description: Minimal number of rows to create part in wide format instead of compact
type: SettingUInt64
Row 4:
──────
name: merge_max_block_size
value: 8192
changed: 0
description: How many rows in blocks should be formed for merge operations.
type: SettingUInt64
4 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.001 sec.