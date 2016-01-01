system.filesystem_read_prefetches_log
Содержит историю всех операций предварительного чтения, выполненных при чтении из таблиц MergeTree, использующих удалённую файловую систему.
Эту таблицу можно в любой момент безопасно очищать командой TRUNCATE или удалять командой DROP.
Столбцы:
hostname(LowCardinality(String))
event_date(Date)
event_time(DateTime)
query_id(String)
path(String)
offset(UInt64)
size(Int64)
prefetch_submit_time(DateTime64(6))
priority(Int64)
prefetch_execution_start_time(DateTime64(6))
prefetch_execution_end_time(DateTime64(6))
prefetch_execution_time_us(UInt64)
state(String)
thread_id(UInt64)
reader_id(String)