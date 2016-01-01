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system.filesystem_read_prefetches_log

Содержит историю всех операций предварительного чтения, выполненных при чтении из таблиц MergeTree, использующих удалённую файловую систему.

Эту таблицу можно в любой момент безопасно очищать командой TRUNCATE или удалять командой DROP.

Столбцы: